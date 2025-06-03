2025 Central Connecticut Conference spring tournaments

BASEBALL

Tuesday, May 27

Quarterfinals

Game 1: (8) Hall 2, (1) Wethersfield 0

Game 2: (2) Windsor 11, (7) East Catholic 4

Game 3: (6) Southington 4, (3) Bristol Central 3

Game 4: (4) South Windsor 6, (5) Berlin 1

Wednesday, May 28

Semifinals at Muzzy Field

Game 5: Hall 8, South Windsor 3

Game 6: Southington 8, Windsor 0

Thursday, May 29

Championship at Muzzy Field

Southington 6, Hall 2

SOFTBALL

Tuesday, May 27

Quarterfinals

Game 1: (1) Southington 2, (8) Tolland 1

Game 2: (2) Enfield 13, (7) Avon 1

Game 3: (3) Berlin 1, (6) Conard 0

Game 4: (5) Bristol Eastern 5, (4) E.O. Smith 2

Wednesday, May 28

Semifinals

Game 5: Southington 8, Bristol Eastern 3

Game 6: Berlin 4, Enfield 1

Friday, May 30

Championship

Southington 5, Berlin 3

BOYS LACROSSE

Tuesday, May 27

Semifinals

Central Division

(1) Glastonbury 19, (4) Simsbury 5

(2) Conard 11, (3) Southington 10, OT

North Division

(2) Farmington 12, (3) Newington 6

(1) RHAM 10, (4) Wethersfield 9

South Division

(1) Bristol co-op 17, (4) Rocky Hill 6

Enfield 11, E.O. Smith 6

Thursday, May 29

Championships

CCC North final: RHAM 16, Farmington 11

CCC Central final: Glastonbury 18, Conard 7

CCC South final: Enfield 7, Bristol co-op 6, OT

GIRLS LACROSSE

Tuesday, May 27

Semifinals

North Division

(1) Glastonbury 10, (4) South Windsor 4

(2) Tolland 13, (3) East Catholic 10

South Division

(1) Farmington 16, (4) Berlin 5

(2) Southington 16, (3) Newington 2

West Division

(1) Conard 19, (4) NW Catholic 3

(2) Simsbury 19, (3) Hall 7

Central Division

(1) Lewis Mills 13, (4) Middletown 5

(2) Bristol Eastern 13, (3) EO Smith 4

Thursday, May 29

Championships

CCC North final: Tolland 4, Glastonbury 3

CCC South final: Farmington 13, Southington 7

CCC West final: Conard 11, Simsbury 5

CCC Central final: Bristol Eastern 13, Lewis Mills 5

TRACK and FIELD

Tuesday May 27

CCC championships

At New Britain

BOYS: 1. Bloomfield 101, 2. East Hartford 76, 3. Windsor 56, 4. Hall 55, 5. Southington 52, 6. Bristol Central 37, 7. Avon 36, 8. Simsbury 30, 9. New Britain 28, 10. Manchester 26, 11. E.O. Smith 24, 12. Farmington 21, 13. Platt 20, 14. Bristol Eastern and Tolland 19, 16. East Catholic and South Windsor 17, 18. Lewis Mills 14, 19. Plainville and Rocky Hill 12, 21. Middletown 9, 22. Enfield 5, 23. Berlin, Glastonbury and Newington 4, 26. Conard and RHAM 2

GIRLS: 1. Bloomfield 153, 2. Windsor 101, 3. Glastonbury 93, 4. Southington 50, 5. East Hartford and Manchester 37, 7. Avon 36, 8. Hall 25, 9. Plainville 23, 10. Simsbury 22.5, 11. South Windsor 16, 12. E.O. Smith 15, 13. Conard, Farmington, Maloney 14, 16. Enfield, Middletown, New Britain 7, 19. East Catholic and RHAM 6, 21. Newington 5.5, 22. Bristol Central 5, 23. Rocky Hill and Wethersfield 3, 25. Platt 2

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday, May 27

Quarterfinals

Game 1: (1) Conard 3, (8) Southington 1

Game 2: (2) Maloney 3, (7) New Britain 0

Game 3: (3) Newington 3, (6) Hall 1

Game 4: (4) Glastonbury 3, (5) Farmington 2

Wednesday, May 28

Semifinals

Game 5: Conard 3, Glastonbury 2

Game 6: Maloney 3, Newington 1

Thursday, May 29

Championship at New Britain

Conard 3, Maloney 2

BOYS GOLF

Thursday, June 5

CCC championships

At Stanley Golf Course, New Britain, 9 a.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Tuesday, June 3

CCC championships

At Berlin

Team results – 1. Berlin 323, 2. Farmington 376, 3. Glastonbury 392, 4. Simsbury 397, 5. Hall and Wethersfield 404, 7. South Windsor 415, 8. Conard 418, 9. NW Catholic 437, 10. Newington 451, 11. Plainville 452, 12. Avon 484

Top 10 finishers: Abbey Andros, Berlin, 76 at Timberlin GC, par 72, 2. Samantha Dunn, Berlin 77, 3. Ella Michaud, Berlin, 80, 4. Elyse Mazuronis, Farmington 87, 5. Charley Carlson, Berlin 90, 6. Ali Kinsley, Simsbury 91, 7. Abby Esposito, Farmington and Madeline Cardany, Wethersfield 92, 9. Morgan Maquire, NW Catholic; Emersyn Hertzler, Lewis Mills; Anya Mantripragada, Hall and Riley Marsee, Glastonbury 94; No score (fewer than four players): New Britain, Middletown/Cromwell, Lewis Mills, Manchester

