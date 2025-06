2025 Connecticut Little League baseball state tournament

Schedules and results from the 2025 Little League baseball state tournament.

Major Division (ages 10-12)

Section I

At Milford (Ralph Clarkson Field)

Saturday, July 12

Game 1: D2 vs. D4, 1 p.m.

Sunday, July 13

Game 2: D1 vs. winner game 1, noon.

Monday, July 14

Game 3: D1 vs. loser game 1, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 16

Game 4: Top two teams, 7 p.m.

Section II

At Southington North

Saturday, July 12

Game 1: D3 vs. D6, 5 p.m.

Sunday, July 13

Game 2: D5 vs. winner game 1, 5 p.m.

Monday, July 14

Game 3: D5 vs. loser game 1, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 16

Game 4: Top two teams, 7 p.m.

Section III

At District 9 fields

Saturday, July 12

Game 1: D7 vs. D9

Sunday, July 13

Game 2: D10 vs. winner game 1

Monday, July 14

Game 3: D10 vs. loser game 1

Wednesday, July 16

Game 4: Top two teams

Section IV

At Coventry (Miller Richardson Field)

Saturday, July 12

Game 1: D8 vs. D12

Sunday, July 13

Game 2: D11 vs. winner game 1

Monday, July 14

Game 3: D11 vs. loser game 1

Wednesday, July 16

Game 4: Top two teams

Final Four

At District 4 fields

Monday, July 21

Game 1: Section I vs. Section II, 5 p.m. at North Haven

Game 2: Section 3 vs. Section 4, 7:30 p.m. at North Haven

Tuesday, July 22

Game 3: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, 5 p.m. at North Haven

Game 4: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, 7:30 p.m. at North haven

Thursday, July 24

Game 5: Winner game 3 vs. loser game 4, 7:30 p.m. at Milford

Saturday, July 26

Game 6, final: Winner game 4 vs. winner game 5, noon at Milford

Sunday, July 27

Game 7, final: If necessary, noon at Milford

Defending champion (2024): East Lyme/Shelton

Junior Baseball (ages 13-14)

Section I

At Thomaston

Saturday, June 28

Game 1: D3 vs. D5, 10 a.m.

Sunday, June 29

Game 2: D6 vs. winner game 1, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, July 1

Game 3: D6 vs. loser game 1, 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday, July 2

Game 4: Top 2 teams, 5:45 p.m.

Section II

At District 8 fields

Saturday, June 28

Game 1: D11 vs. D12

Game 2: D8 vs. D10

Sunday, June 29

Game 3: D10 vs. D11

Game 4: D8 vs. D12

Tuesday, July 1

Game 5: D8 vs. D11

Game 6: D10 vs. D11

Wednesday, July 2

Game 7: Top 2 teams

State finals

Best of 3

At South Windsor

Tuesday, July 8

Section 1 winner vs. Section 2 winner

Wednesday, July 9

Section 1 winner vs. Section 2 winner

Thursday, July 10

Section 1 winner vs. Section 2 winner, if necessary

Defending champion (2024): Canton

Senior Baseball (ages 15-18)

At Stonington

Saturday, July 5

Game 1: D10 vs. D11, 11 a.m.

Game 2: D3 vs. D5, 2 p.m.

Sunday, July 6

Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, 11 a.m.

Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 3, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, July 8

Game 5: Winner game 4 vs. loser game 3, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 9

Game 6, final: Winner game 4 vs. winner game 5, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 10

Game 7: If necessary 5:30 p.m.

Defending champion (2024): Meriden

Intermediate Division Baseball

At TBA

Saturday, June 28

Game 1: D8 vs. D5

Game 2: D2 vs. D10

Sunday, June 29

Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2

Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2

Tuesday, July 1

Game 5: Winner game 4 vs. loser game 3

Wednesday, July 2

Game 6, final: Winner game 4 vs. winner game 5

Thursday, July 3

Game 3, if necessary

Defending champion (2024): Fairfield

Minor Division (ages 9-11) or U11

Section I

At Trumbull (Unity Field)

Tuesday, July 8

Game 1: D2 vs. D4, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 9

Game 2: D1 vs. winner game 1, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, July 11

Game 3: D1 vs. loser game 1, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 12

Game 4: Top 2 teams, 11 a.m.

Section II

At Naugatuck (Foley Field)

Tuesday, July 8

Game 1: D5 vs. D6

Wednesday, July 9

Game 2: D3 vs. winner game 1

Friday, July 11

Game 3: D3 vs. loser game 1

Saturday, July 12

Game 4: Top 2 teams

Section III

At District 7 fields

Tuesday, July 8

Game 1: D9 vs. D10

Wednesday, July 9

Game 2: D7 vs. winner game 1

Friday, July 11

Game 3: D7 vs. loser game 1

Saturday, July 12

Game 4: Top 2 teams

Section IV

At Ellington (Robert Tedford Park)

Tuesday, July 8

Game 1: D8 vs. D12

Wednesday, July 9

Game 2: D11 vs. winner game 1

Friday, July 11

Game 3: D11 vs. loser game 1

Saturday, July 12

Game 4: Top 2 teams

Final Four

At District 3 fields

Thursday, July 17

Game 1: Section I vs. Section II

Game 2: Section 3 vs. Section 4

Friday, July 18

Game 3: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2

Game 4: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2

Sunday, July 20

Game 5: Winner game 3 vs. loser game 4

Monday, July 21

Game 6, final: Winner game 4 vs. winner game 5

Tuesday, July 22

Game 7, final: If necessary

Defending champion (2024): Fairfield National

8-10 baseball or U10



Section I

At Darien

Saturday, July 12

Game 1: D1 vs. D2, noon

Sunday, July 13

Game 2: D4 vs. winner game 1, noon.

Monday, July 14

Game 3: D4 vs. loser game 1, 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday, July 16

Game 4: Top two teams, 5:45 p.m.

Section II

At Plymouth

Saturday, July 12

Game 1: D3 vs. D5, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 13

Game 2: D6 vs. winner game 1, 2 p.m.

Monday, July 14

Game 3: D6 vs. loser game 1, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 16

Game 4: Top two teams, 6:30 p.m.

Section III

At Waterford

Thursday, July 12

Game 1: D7 vs. D9, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 13

Game 2: D10 vs. winner game 1, 7 p.m.

Monday, July 14

Game 3: D10 vs. loser game 1, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 16

Game 4: Top two teams, 7 p.m.

Section IV

At District 12 fields

Game 1: D8 vs. D11

Sunday, July 13

Game 2: D12 vs. winner game 1

Monday, July 14

Game 3: D12 vs. loser game 1

Wednesday, July 16

Game 4: Top two teams

Final Four

At Bristol

Monday, July 21

Game 1: Section I vs. Section II

Game 2: Section 3 vs. Section 4

Tuesday, July 22

Game 3: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2

Game 4: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2

Thursday, July 24

Game 5: Winner game 3 vs. loser game 4

Saturday, July 26

Game 6, final: Winner game 4 vs. winner game 5

Sunday, July 27

Game 7, final: If necessary

Defending champion (2024): Trumbull

