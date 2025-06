2025 Connecticut Little League softball state tournaments

Pairings and results for the Little League softball state tournaments.

Major Division (ages 10-12)

Section I

At Milford (Brewster Field)

Thursday, June 26

Game 1: D1 vs. D4, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, June 27

Game 2: D2 vs. winner game 1, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, June 30

Game 3: D2 vs. loser game 1, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 1

Game 4: Top two teams, 5:30 p.m.

Section II

At Simsbury (Memorial Field)

Thursday, June 30

Game 1: D3 vs. D5, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 1

Game 2: D6 vs. winner game 1, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 2

Game 3: D6 vs. loser game 1, 6p.m.

Thursday, July 3

Game 4: Top two teams, 6 p.m.

Section III

At Waterford

Thursday, June 30

Game 1: D7 vs. D10, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 1

Game 2: D9 vs. winner game 1, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 2

Game 3: D9 vs. loser game 1, 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 3

Game 4: Top two teams, 7 p.m.

Section IV

At Mansfield

Thursday, June 30

Game 1: D11 vs. D12

Tuesday, July 1

Game 2: D8 vs. winner game 1

Wednesday, July 2

Game 3: D8 vs. loser game 1

Thursday, July 3

Game 4: Top two teams

Final Four

At Waterford

Tuesday, July 8

Game 1: Section I vs. Section II, 8 p.m.

Game 2: Section 3 vs. Section 4, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 9

Game 3: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, 8 p.m.

Friday, July 11

Game 5: Winner game 3 vs. loser game 4, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 12

Game 6, final: Winner game 4 vs. winner game 5, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 13

Game 7, final: If necessary

Junior Softball (ages 13-15)

At Stratford (Kealy Park)

Monday, June 30

Game 1: D9 vs. D12, 5:45 p.m.

Game 2: D5 vs. D8, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, July 1

Game 3: D10 vs. winner game 1, 5:45 p.m.

Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday, July 2

Game 5: Winner game 2 vs. winner game 3, 5:45 p.m.

Game 6: Winner game 4 vs. loser game 3, 7:15 p.m.

Monday, July 7

Game 7: Winner game 6 vs. loser game 5, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 8

Game 8, final: Winner game 5 vs. winner game 7, 5:45 p.m.

Game 9, if necessary, 7:15 p.m.

9-11 Softball State Tournament

At TBA

Monday, June 30

Windsor Locks at Fairfield, 5:30 p.m.

Milford at Bristol, 5:30 p.m.

Hamden at Wilton, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 2

Bristol at Hamden, 6 p.m.

Milford at Fairfield, 5:30 p.m.

Wilton at Windsor Locks, 6 p.m.

Monday, July 7

Bristol at Wilton, 5:30 p.m.

Windsor Locks at Milford, 5:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Hamden, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 9

Bristol at Windsor Locks, 6 p.m.

Fairfield at Wilton, 5:30 p.m.

Hamden at Milford, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 10

Wilton at Milford, 5:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Bristol, 5:30 p.m.

Hamden at Windsor Locks, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 16

Championship: Top 2 teams

If 3 teams have one loss: No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed at Brewster Field, Milford, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 17

If 3 teams have one loss: Semifinal winner at No. 1 seed at Brewster Field, Milford, 5:30 p.m.

8-10 softball state tournament

Section I

At Fairfield (Dougiello Park)

Thursday, July 7

Game 1: D1 vs. D2, 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday, July 8

Game 2: D4 vs. winner game 1, 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday, July 9

Game 3: D4 vs. loser game 1, 5:45 p.m.

Friday, July 11

Game 4: Top two teams, 5:45 p.m.

Section II

At Seymour

Thursday, July 7

Game 1: D3 vs. D5

Tuesday, July 8

Game 2: D6 vs. winner game 1

Wednesday, July 9

Game 3: D6 vs. loser game 1

Friday, July 11

Game 4: Top two teams

Section III

At District 7

Thursday, July 7

Game 1: D9 vs. D10

Tuesday, July 8

Game 2: D7 vs. winner game 1

Wednesday, July 9

Game 3: D7 vs. loser game 1

Friday, July 11

Game 4: Top two teams

Section IV

At Windsor Locks

Thursday, July 7

Game 1: D8 vs. D12

Tuesday, July 8

Game 2: D11 vs. winner game 1

Wednesday, July 9

Game 3: D11 vs. loser game 1

Friday, July 11

Game 4: Top two teams

Final Four

At Wallingford (Pragemann Park)

Monday, July 14

Game 1: Section I vs. Section II, 6:30 p.m.

Game 2: Section 3 vs. Section 4, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 15

Game 3: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, 6:30 p.m.

Game 4: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 16

Game 5: Winner game 3 vs. loser game 4, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 17

Game 6, final: Winner game 4 vs. winner game 5, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, July 18

Game 7, final: If necessary

