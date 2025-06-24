2025 District 6 Little League tournaments and results

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
District 6 Major Division (ages 10-12)
Monday, June 23
East Granby/Granby 7, Simsbury 6 (7)
Tuesday, June 24
East Granby/Granby 17, Avon 5
Wednesday, June 25
Game 3: Avon at Simsbury, 5:45 p.m.
Thursday, June 24
Game 4, Final: East Granby/Granby vs. winner game 3 at Simsbury, 7 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
District 6 Major Division (ages 10-12)
Round-robin portion (four games each)
Sunday, June 22
Burlington 10, NW CT/Steve Blass 0
Simsbury 12, Tri-Town 2
East Granby/Granby 16, Avon 3
Canton 10, Thomaston 3
Saturday, June 21
East Granby/Granby 4, Tri-Town 3
NW CT/Steve Blass 10, Canton 9
Avon 10, Thomaston 6
Simsbury 10, Burlington 0
