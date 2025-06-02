2025 NCCC spring tournaments

Schedule and results for North Central Connecticut Conference (NCCC) spring 2025 tournaments.
BASEBALL
Thursday, May 29
At Veteran’s Memorial Park, Windsor Locks
Semifinals
Game 1: (1) Suffield 7, (4) Somers 0
Game 2: (2) Rockville 6, (3) Coventry 1
Final league standings: Suffield 10-1, Rockville 9-2, Coventry 8-3, Somers 8-3, Ellington 7-4, Canton 6-5, Windsor Locks 6-5, Granby 5-6
Championship game
Suffield 6, Rockville 5
Rockville 6, Coventry 1
At Windsor Locks
Coventry (12-9) 010 000 0 — 1-5-2
Rockville (13-8) 110 103 x — 6-9-0
Kyle Hecht, Kevin Johnson (4) and Menzel; Peter Glidden and Shemanski; WP: Glidden; LP: Johnson; NOTES: Glidden (R) 2-4, RBI; McAuliffe (R) 3-3, 1 run scored, 3 RBI; Glidden (R) allowed 5 hits and struck out six. Matthew Spear (Cov) 2-3
Suffield 7, Somers 0
At Windsor Locks
Somers (15-6) 000 000 0 — 0-3-3
Suffield (19-2) 000 052 x — 7-3-1
Hawkins, Czerwinski (3), Carenzo (5), Caye (6) and unknown; Jacob Gagnon and unknown; WP: Gagnon; LP: Carenzo; 2B: Gagnon (Suff); NOTE: Gagnon (Suff) 3 hits allowed, 7 IP, struck out eight
Suffield 6, Rockville 5
At Windsor Locks
Rockville (13-9) 000 001 4 — 5-4-1
Suffield (20-2) 000 060 x — 6-8-4
Stremel, McAuliffe (6) and unknown; Logan Bonazelli and Noah Schermerhorn; WP: Bonazelli; LP: Stremel; 2B: Peter Glidden (R), W Winiarski (S); NOTE: Rams scored four runs in the seventh thanks to three two-out errors by Suffield. Faber (S) 2-4, RBI, Gagnon (S) 1-3, 2 RBI; Ryan Organ (S) 2-2, RBI. Bonazelli (S) 7 IP, 4 hits allowed, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts
SOFTBALL
Thursday, May 29
At Veteran’s Memorial Park, Windsor Locks
Semifinals
Game 1: (1) Coventry 17, (4) Canton 5
Game 2: (2) Ellington 3, (3) Granby 0
Final league standings: Coventry 9-1, Ellington 8-2, Granby 8-2, Canton 7-3, Bolton 6-4, Somers 5-5, Stafford 4-6, Suffield 3-7, Rockville 3-7, Windsor Locks/East Granby 2-8, East Windsor 0-10
Championship game
Ellington 5, Coventry 0
Ellington 3, Granby 0
At Windsor Locks
Granby (17-4) 000 000 0 — 0-3-3
Ellington (18-3) 020 001 x — 3-5-1
Bristol and Ehrenwreth; Fisher and Havener; WP: Fisher; LP: Bristol; 2B: Wong (E), 3B: Wong (E); NOTE: Wong (E) 3-3, 1 run scored. Fisher (E) 3 hits allowed, no walks, 17 strikeouts; Bristol (G) 10 strikeouts, 5 hits allowed, 3 walks
Coventry 17, Canton 5
At Windsor Locks
Canton (11-10) 002 030 0 — 5-7-6
Coventry (15-6) 542 123 x — 17-10-3
Lyla O’Connor and Reagan Grecula; Mayo and Blouin; WP: Mayo; LP: O’Connor; 2B: none; 3B: O’Connor (C), Doherty (Cov), HR: Doherty (Cov); NOTE: Talaga (Cov) 3-4, 3 runs scored, Doherty (Cov) 2-5, 4 runs scored, 3 RBI, 3B, HR; Vertucci (Cov) 2-3, 3 runs scored, 3 RBI. Mayo (Cov) 7 hits allowed, 2 walks, 7 strikeouts; Grecula (Can) 3-3, 2 RBI, O’Connor (Can) 1-2, 3B, 2 RBI
Ellington 5, Coventry 0
At Windsor Locks
Ellington (19-3) 001 210 1 — 5-6-0
Coventry (15-7) 000 000 0 — 0-3-2
Meghan Doherty and Blouin; Fisher and Havener; WP: Fisher; LP: Doherty; 2B: Taylor Tavener (E), HR: Tyla Gambacorta (E); NOTE: Camryn Fisher (E) 3 hits allowed, no walks, 17 strikeouts; Doherty (C) 6 hits, 5 walks, 5 strikeouts; Emma Vertucci (Cov) 2-3, 2 SB
BOYS LACROSSE
Wednesday, May 28
Semifinals
Game 1: (1) Somers 16, (4) Suffield 5
Game 2: (3) Canton at (2) Granby
Final league standings: Somers 10-0, Granby 7-3, Canton 7-3, Suffield 4-6, Ellington 2-8, Rockville 0-10
Friday, May 30
Championship
Somers 12, Granby 9
Somers 12, Granby 9
At Somers
Granby (13-5) 2 5 2 0 — 9
Somers (17-1) 2 2 3 5 — 12
GIRLS LACROSSE
Wednesday, May 28
Semifinals
Game 1: (4) Ellington) at (1) Suffield
Game 2: (3) Somers 15, (2) Granby 11
Final league standings: Suffield 10-0, Granby 7-3, Somers 5-5, Ellington 4-6, Canton 3-7, Rockville 1-9
Friday, May 30
Championship
Somers at Suffield,
TRACK and FIELD
Tuesday, May 27
NCCC championships
At Coventry
BOYS – 1. Rockville 189, 2. Ellington 118, 3. Stafford 89½, 4. Bolton 73, 5. Somers 45½, 6. Granby 36½, 7. Coventry 34, 8. East Granby 29½, 9. Suffield 28, 10, Windsor Locks 25, 11. Canton 23, 12. East Windsor 10, 13. SMSA 1
GIRLS – 1. Rockville 111, 2. Canton 85, 3. Suffield 71, 4. Windsor Locks 68, 5. Stafford 63, 6. East Granby 61, 7. Ellington 59, 8. Somers 47, 9. Coventry 45, 10. Granby 43½, 11. Bolton 31½, 12. East Windsor 17
BOYS TENNIS
Wednesday, May 28
NCCC championships at Suffield
Final league standings: Ellington 8-0, Suffield 6-2, Granby 4-4, East Granby/Canton 2-6, Rockville 0-8
GIRLS TENNIS
Wednesday, May 28
NCCC championships at Rockville
Final league standings:
BOYS GOLF
Monday, June 2
NCCC championships
At Hebron
Team results – 1. Coventry and Ellington 321, 3. Canton 333, 4. East Granby 338, 5. Somers 345, 6. Suffield 346, 7. Granby 358, 8. Rockville 366, 9. Stafford 388, 10. SMSA no score
Top 10 finishers: Myles Pisati, East Granby, 73 at Tallwood CC, par 72; 2. Sam Beebe, Bolton 74, 3. Ben Potter, Suffield and Alex Newhall, Ellington 76, 5. Brendan Grenier, Somers 77, 6. Brady Liss, Granby and Owen Shearer, Coventry 78, 8. Jack-Mikan-Jones, Stafford, Colton Stanley, Ellington and Nicholas Leadbetter, Canton 79
Other Canton golfers: 16. Derek Berg 84, 16. Shane Leadbetter 84, 24. Brayden Keefe 86, 40. Jackson Rueckert, 95
