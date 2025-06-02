2025 NCCC spring tournaments

Schedule and results for North Central Connecticut Conference (NCCC) spring 2025 tournaments.

BASEBALL

Thursday, May 29

At Veteran’s Memorial Park, Windsor Locks

Semifinals

Game 1: (1) Suffield 7, (4) Somers 0

Game 2: (2) Rockville 6, (3) Coventry 1

Final league standings: Suffield 10-1, Rockville 9-2, Coventry 8-3, Somers 8-3, Ellington 7-4, Canton 6-5, Windsor Locks 6-5, Granby 5-6

Championship game

Suffield 6, Rockville 5

Rockville 6, Coventry 1

At Windsor Locks

Coventry (12-9) 010 000 0 — 1-5-2

Rockville (13-8) 110 103 x — 6-9-0

Kyle Hecht, Kevin Johnson (4) and Menzel; Peter Glidden and Shemanski; WP: Glidden; LP: Johnson; NOTES: Glidden (R) 2-4, RBI; McAuliffe (R) 3-3, 1 run scored, 3 RBI; Glidden (R) allowed 5 hits and struck out six. Matthew Spear (Cov) 2-3

Suffield 7, Somers 0

At Windsor Locks

Somers (15-6) 000 000 0 — 0-3-3

Suffield (19-2) 000 052 x — 7-3-1

Hawkins, Czerwinski (3), Carenzo (5), Caye (6) and unknown; Jacob Gagnon and unknown; WP: Gagnon; LP: Carenzo; 2B: Gagnon (Suff); NOTE: Gagnon (Suff) 3 hits allowed, 7 IP, struck out eight

Suffield 6, Rockville 5

At Windsor Locks

Rockville (13-9) 000 001 4 — 5-4-1

Suffield (20-2) 000 060 x — 6-8-4

Stremel, McAuliffe (6) and unknown; Logan Bonazelli and Noah Schermerhorn; WP: Bonazelli; LP: Stremel; 2B: Peter Glidden (R), W Winiarski (S); NOTE: Rams scored four runs in the seventh thanks to three two-out errors by Suffield. Faber (S) 2-4, RBI, Gagnon (S) 1-3, 2 RBI; Ryan Organ (S) 2-2, RBI. Bonazelli (S) 7 IP, 4 hits allowed, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts

SOFTBALL

Thursday, May 29

At Veteran’s Memorial Park, Windsor Locks

Semifinals

Game 1: (1) Coventry 17, (4) Canton 5

Game 2: (2) Ellington 3, (3) Granby 0

Final league standings: Coventry 9-1, Ellington 8-2, Granby 8-2, Canton 7-3, Bolton 6-4, Somers 5-5, Stafford 4-6, Suffield 3-7, Rockville 3-7, Windsor Locks/East Granby 2-8, East Windsor 0-10

Championship game

Ellington 5, Coventry 0

Ellington 3, Granby 0

At Windsor Locks

Granby (17-4) 000 000 0 — 0-3-3

Ellington (18-3) 020 001 x — 3-5-1

Bristol and Ehrenwreth; Fisher and Havener; WP: Fisher; LP: Bristol; 2B: Wong (E), 3B: Wong (E); NOTE: Wong (E) 3-3, 1 run scored. Fisher (E) 3 hits allowed, no walks, 17 strikeouts; Bristol (G) 10 strikeouts, 5 hits allowed, 3 walks

Coventry 17, Canton 5

At Windsor Locks

Canton (11-10) 002 030 0 — 5-7-6

Coventry (15-6) 542 123 x — 17-10-3

Lyla O’Connor and Reagan Grecula; Mayo and Blouin; WP: Mayo; LP: O’Connor; 2B: none; 3B: O’Connor (C), Doherty (Cov), HR: Doherty (Cov); NOTE: Talaga (Cov) 3-4, 3 runs scored, Doherty (Cov) 2-5, 4 runs scored, 3 RBI, 3B, HR; Vertucci (Cov) 2-3, 3 runs scored, 3 RBI. Mayo (Cov) 7 hits allowed, 2 walks, 7 strikeouts; Grecula (Can) 3-3, 2 RBI, O’Connor (Can) 1-2, 3B, 2 RBI

Ellington 5, Coventry 0

At Windsor Locks

Ellington (19-3) 001 210 1 — 5-6-0

Coventry (15-7) 000 000 0 — 0-3-2

Meghan Doherty and Blouin; Fisher and Havener; WP: Fisher; LP: Doherty; 2B: Taylor Tavener (E), HR: Tyla Gambacorta (E); NOTE: Camryn Fisher (E) 3 hits allowed, no walks, 17 strikeouts; Doherty (C) 6 hits, 5 walks, 5 strikeouts; Emma Vertucci (Cov) 2-3, 2 SB

BOYS LACROSSE

Wednesday, May 28

Semifinals

Game 1: (1) Somers 16, (4) Suffield 5

Game 2: (3) Canton at (2) Granby

Final league standings: Somers 10-0, Granby 7-3, Canton 7-3, Suffield 4-6, Ellington 2-8, Rockville 0-10

Friday, May 30

Championship

Somers 12, Granby 9

Somers 12, Granby 9

At Somers

Granby (13-5) 2 5 2 0 — 9

Somers (17-1) 2 2 3 5 — 12

GIRLS LACROSSE

Wednesday, May 28

Semifinals

Game 1: (4) Ellington) at (1) Suffield

Game 2: (3) Somers 15, (2) Granby 11

Final league standings: Suffield 10-0, Granby 7-3, Somers 5-5, Ellington 4-6, Canton 3-7, Rockville 1-9

Friday, May 30

Championship

Somers at Suffield,

TRACK and FIELD

Tuesday, May 27

NCCC championships

At Coventry

BOYS – 1. Rockville 189, 2. Ellington 118, 3. Stafford 89½, 4. Bolton 73, 5. Somers 45½, 6. Granby 36½, 7. Coventry 34, 8. East Granby 29½, 9. Suffield 28, 10, Windsor Locks 25, 11. Canton 23, 12. East Windsor 10, 13. SMSA 1

GIRLS – 1. Rockville 111, 2. Canton 85, 3. Suffield 71, 4. Windsor Locks 68, 5. Stafford 63, 6. East Granby 61, 7. Ellington 59, 8. Somers 47, 9. Coventry 45, 10. Granby 43½, 11. Bolton 31½, 12. East Windsor 17

BOYS TENNIS

Wednesday, May 28

NCCC championships at Suffield

Final league standings: Ellington 8-0, Suffield 6-2, Granby 4-4, East Granby/Canton 2-6, Rockville 0-8

GIRLS TENNIS

Wednesday, May 28

NCCC championships at Rockville

Final league standings:

BOYS GOLF

Monday, June 2

NCCC championships

At Hebron

Team results – 1. Coventry and Ellington 321, 3. Canton 333, 4. East Granby 338, 5. Somers 345, 6. Suffield 346, 7. Granby 358, 8. Rockville 366, 9. Stafford 388, 10. SMSA no score

Top 10 finishers: Myles Pisati, East Granby, 73 at Tallwood CC, par 72; 2. Sam Beebe, Bolton 74, 3. Ben Potter, Suffield and Alex Newhall, Ellington 76, 5. Brendan Grenier, Somers 77, 6. Brady Liss, Granby and Owen Shearer, Coventry 78, 8. Jack-Mikan-Jones, Stafford, Colton Stanley, Ellington and Nicholas Leadbetter, Canton 79

Other Canton golfers: 16. Derek Berg 84, 16. Shane Leadbetter 84, 24. Brayden Keefe 86, 40. Jackson Rueckert, 95

