Agyeman’s homecoming spoiled by Turkey’s 2-1 win over U.S.

EAST HARTFORD, June 7, 2025 – East Hartford native Patrick Agyemang got the start in his hometown stadium on Saturday with the U.S. men’s soccer national team against Turkey but it wasn’t enough as Turkey beat the Americans, 2-1 in the first of two exhibition matches before the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Agyemang, a forward from MLS Charlotte FC who leads the U.S. team with three goals this season, attended East Hartford High and grew up just five minutes from Rentschler Field. He made his fifth cap (appearance) of the season for the U.S. national team and his third start.

More than 34,000 fans filled Rentschler Field to see the young U.S. team show an improved effort and determination against an experienced Turkish side.

The scoring started early as U.S. midfielder Jack McGlynn netted a goal in the first minute of the game, electrifying the crowd.

McGlynn took control of the ball off of a leading pass from Malik Tillman, and just as the 21-year-old approached the box, he confidently struck from 18 yards. The shot curled off his left foot and into the far side netting away from Turkish goalkeeper Berke Özer’s reach. It was McGlynn’s second career international goal, while Tillman recorded his first international assist on the play.

However, Turkey capitalized on two key moments before halftime. The Turks tallied their first goal in the 24th minute after American midfielder Johnny Cardoso’s attempted clearance inside the 18-yard box met the knees of Arda Güler and was redirected into the U.S. net.

Three minutes later, Türkiye found a second goal via Kerem Aktürkoğlu. As the Turkish attack pressured the U.S. six-yard box, pair of low crosses failed to find their target, instead deflecting off defender Miles Robinson and into the path of Aktürkoğlu who finished from close range.

The U.S. found a way to halt the momentum against the experienced Turkish side and reassert themselves in the second half, yet ultimately the equalizer remained elusive.

Finding space on the wings, the U.S. attackers delivered several dangerous crosses into the area. The team’s best chance to level the score came on a late Tillman header, but Özer found himself well-positioned to collect.

For Charlotte this season, Agyemang has tallied eight goals and two assists across all competitions, three in MLS play and two in U.S. Open Cup competition.

Up next, the Americans will face Switzerland in the Coca-Cola Send Off Match in Nashville, Tenn. this Tuesday, June 10 at 8 p.m. ET. Broadcast coverage will be available on TNT, TruTV, Max, Peacock, Westwood One Sports, and Fútbol de Primera Radio.

Three players earned their first cap including Matt Freese, Alex Freeman, and Quinn Sullivan. Freese and Freeman started while Sullivan subbed on in the second half.

At 20 years, 303 days, Freeman was the youngest player to earn his first cap under head coach Mauricio Pochettino and first to do so during a FIFA window.

In a series that dates back to 1991 in Istanbul, the Americans are 2-2-1 against Turkey.

Turkey 2, United States 1

At East Hartford

USA 1 0 — 1

Turkey 2 0 — 2

Goals: USA – Jack McGlynn (Malik Tilllman) 1st minute; TUR – Arda Güler 24; TUR – Kerem Aktürkoglu 27; Shots: US 13-11; Shots on goal: Turkey 5-3; Saves: US 3-2; Corner kicks: Turkey, 5-4

Lineups:

USA: 25-Matt Freese; 27-Max Arfsten (19-Haji Wright, 65), 12-Miles Robinson (22-Mark McKenzie, 46), 3-Chris Richards (Capt.), 16-Alex Freeman; 15-Johnny Cardoso (4-Tyler Adams, 46), 6-Jack McGlynn (7-Quinn Sullivan, 65); 14-Luca de la Torre, 17-Malik Tillman, 10-Diego Luna (20-Nathan Harriel, 65); 24-Patrick Agyemang (23-Brian White, 75’)

Head coach: Mauricio Pochettino

TUR: 12-Berke Özer; 2-Zeki Çelik, 4-Caglar Söyüncü (15-Yusuf Akcicek, 76), 3-Merih Demiral, 13-Eren Elmali (24-Mustafa Eskihellac, 76); 16-Ismail Yüksek, 20-Oguz Aydin (9-Baris Alper Yilmaz, 66); 10-Arda Güler, 6-Orkun Kökçü (22-Kaan Ayhan, 65), 7-Kerem Aktürkoglu (21-Can Uzun, 84); 11-Kenan Yildiz (17-Irfan Can Kahveci, 76)

Head coach: Vincenzo Montella