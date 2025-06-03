Avon advances to Class L quarterfinals after a pair of 1-run victories

Playing one-run games isn’t unusual for the Avon High baseball team. The No. 18 Falcons won three one-run games during the regular season, including a 1-0 decision on opening day against Bristol Central.

On the first two days of the CIAC Class L tournament, Avon has won a pair of one-run contests on the road to advance to the quarterfinals on Saturday against No. 10 Cheshire.

On Monday, the Falcons outlasted No. 15 Xavier-Middletown, 4-3 and on Tuesday, Avon eliminated No. 2 Bethel, the newly-crowned SouthWest Conference champions, 2-1.

Avon (15-7) advances to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2021.

The Falcons got off to early leads in both games. On Tuesday, Avon took a 2-0 lead over Bethel in the first inning. With one out, Avon’s David Pengel singled to left field and scored on a RBI double from Michael Prisco. James Walsh followed with a single to left field.

With two outs in the inning, Connor Valentine’s RBI single to center field extended the lead to 2-0.

Bethel (22-3) cut the lead in half in the fifth inning. Logan Fesh reached first base on an error and proceeded to steal second base. He moved to third on a ground ball out and scored on an RBI single from Thomas Martin.

Bethel tried to rally in the sixth inning. With runners on first and second base with one out, Bethel’s Anthony Boniello hit a line drive right back to Avon pitcher Ethan Lavore, who snapped it out of the air. Lavore fired the ball to first to catch Fesh off the bag for a double play to end the inning.

Lavore (3-3) went six innings on the mound for the Falcons, scattering three hits, walking just one and striking out four.

Prisco pitched a scoreless seventh inning to earn his second save in two days.

Walsh was 3-for-4 for the Falcons while Prisco was 2-for-3 with a run scored and one RBI.

Bethel starting pitcher Samuel Ferrier struck out 10 but allowed 10 hits and two runs.

On Monday against Xavier at Palmer Field in Middletown, the Falcons had a 4-1 lead going into the bottom of the seventh inning when Xavier rallied.

Zach Ferrara hit a leadoff home run to cut the Avon lead to 4-2. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases with one out and Avon manager Jon Yolles brought in Prisco to get out of the jam.

Xavier’s Colin Lawrence grounded the first pitch that Prisco threw to third base where Walsh threw out the runner at home for the second out of the inning. But a throwing error by catcher Reyan Fawad allowed another run to score, trimming the Avon lead to 4-3.

But Prisco got Xavier’s William Weber to ground out to third base to end the game and secure Avon’s victory.

Avon took a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Nik Meltser singled and Pengel walked. Both scored on Prisco’s two-run double down the left field line. Prisco later scored on an error for a three-run lead.

Xavier got one run back in the first, scoring on a bases-loaded wild pitch.

Avon extended their lead to 4-1 in the fifth inning on Lavore’s one-out sacrifice fly to center field. Avon loaded the bases thanks to two walks and an error.

Against Xavier, Prisco went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI. Meltser was 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Avon 2, Bethel 1

At Bethel

Avon (15-7) 200 000 0 — 2-10-3

Bethel (22-3) 000 010 0 — 1-3-1

Ethan Lavore, Michael Prisco and Reyan Fawad; Samuel Ferrier and Robert Durkin; WP: Lavore (3-3), LP: Ferrier; Save: Prisco (3); 2B: Michael Prisco (A); NOTE: Lavore (A) allowed 3 hits, struck out 4 and walked 1 in 6 IP. Prisco (A) earned his second save in two days; James Walsh (A) 3-4, Prisco (A) 2-3, 1 run scored, 1 RBI; Connor Valentine (A) 1-3, RBI; Ferrier (B) 7 IP, 10 hits allowed, 1 walk, 10 strikeouts; Thomas Martin (B) 2-3, RBI

Avon 4, Xavier 3

At Middletown

Avon (14-7) 300 010 0 — 4-5-1

Xavier (14-9) 100 000 2 — 3-7-5

David Pengel, Nick Aquino (4), Michael Prisco (7) and Reyan Fawad; Maddox Leite, Savini (6), Lumbra (7) and Finnegan; WP: Pengel (3-1), LP: Leite; Save: Prisco (2); 2B: Michael Prisco (A); HR: Zach Ferrara (X); NOTES: Prisco (A) got two outs in the seventh to secure his second save of the season; Prisco (A) 2-3, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI, Nik Meltser (A) 2-3, run scored