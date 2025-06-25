Avon athletes earn All-State honors for their play this spring

Nine Avon High athletes earned All-State honors for their play on athletic fields this spring. Michael Prisco and David Pengel earned All-State honors in baseball while John Murphy and Dean Fisher earned All-State honors in boys lacrosse.

In track and field, you can earn All-State honors by winning your event at the CIAC divisional meet (LL, L, MM, M, S) or by scoring at least 16 points in a meet. Avon’s Breno Lousada earned 16 points as the Class MM championships for the Falcons to earn All-State honors along with Lauren Edge (18 points) and Kathryn Martin (16 points) at the girls Class MM championship meet.

Lousada finished third in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles and ran on Avon’s 4×400 relay team that finished second in Class MM and broke the a school record from 1975 in the process.

Martin and Edge ran on Avon’s 4×100 relay team that finished second and the 4×400 relay team that finished in second place by 0.01 of second. Edge was also third in the 300 hurdles while Martin was fifth in the 400 meters.

In boys tennis, Ryan Hovorka earned All-State honors for the third consecutive year while his younger sister, Audrey, also earned All-State honors with the Avon High girls tennis squad.

BASEBALL

Coach: Jon Yolles

Record: 15-8, 6-2 CCC Central (tied second)

All-CCC West: Michael Prisco, Nik Meltser, Jimmy Walsh, David Pengel

All-State: Michael Prisco, David Pengel

CCC Tournament: Did not qualify

CIAC state tournament: Lost to No. 10 Cheshire, 3-1 in Class L quarterfinal

SOFTBALL

Coach: Michael Mihalek

Record: 15-7, 6-2 CCC Central (tied second)

All-CCC West: Kayla Jette, Eve Beloin, Maddy Jette

All-State: none

CCC Tournament: Lost to Enfield, 13-1 in quarterfinals

CIAC state tournament: Lost to No. 22 Guilford, 22-6 in Class L first round

BOYS LACROSSE

Coach: Adam Cost

Record: 4-12, 1-6 CCC Central

All-CCC Central: none

All-State: John Murphy, Dean Fisher

CCC Central Tournament: Did not qualify

CIAC state tournament: Did not qualify

GIRLS LACROSSE

Coach: Olivia Donahue

Record: 1-14, 0-4 CCC West

All-CCC West: Lillian Anderson, Hannah Witting

All-State: none

CCC West Tournament: Did not qualify

CIAC state tournament: Did not qualify

BOYS TRACK and FIELD

Coach: David Zlatin

Record: 5-2, 5-2 CCC Central

All-CCC: Jaemin Aziz, Breno Lousada, Will Lancaster, Brahm Bulow, Andrew Kessler, Chris Campbell, Aidan McLaughlin

All-State: Breno Lousada

CCC championships: Seventh overall (36 points)

CIAC state tournament: 5th Class MM (48 points), 51st State Open (4 pts.)

Of note: Avon’s Brahm Bulow was 20th at the New England championships in the 3,200 meters with a time of 9:34.40. He was Avon’s lone competitor at the meet. Athletes earn All-State honors by winning an event at the CIAC divisional or State Open. Bulow earned All-State honors by scoring 16 points at the Class MM meet.

GIRLS TRACK and FIELD

Coach: Al Dadario

Record: 5-2, 5-2 CCC Central

All-CCC: Ziya Hudson, Ying Ying Cheng, Lauren Edge, Julia Freeman, Emma Loparco, Kathryn Martin, Yasmin Rensch, Ferrari Jones

All-State: Lauren Edge, Kathryn Martin

CCC championships: Seventh overall (36 points)

CIAC state tournament: 4th Class MM championships (42½ pts.), 51st State Open (1 pt)

Of note: Athletes earn All-State honors by winning an event at the CIAC divisional or State Open. Edge and Martin earned All-State honors by scoring at least 16 points at the Class MM meet. Edge scored 18.

BOYS TENNIS

Coach: Matthew Krenicky, first year

Record: 13-6, 6-2 CCC Central (third)

All-CCC West: Ryan Hovorka, Charles Schaff, Russell Lin, Myles Paquette

All-State: Ryan Hovorka

CCC Tournament: No tournament

CIAC state tournament: Lost in Class M final to Hand, 5-2

Of note: Falcons were in the Class M final for the fifth straight year.

GIRLS TENNIS

Coach: Kim Moretti

Record: 14-3, 9-0 CCC Central champions

All-CCC West: Louisa Mathias, Aisha Alam, Sophia Nicolescu, Audrey Hovorka

All-State: Audrey Hovorka

CCC Tournament: No tournament

CIAC state tournament: Lost first round of Class L tournament to No. 18 Cheshire. 4-3

Of note: Avon won their first divisional title since joining the CCC in 2016. The last championship for the Falcons came in 2014 when they won the North Central Connecticut Conference title.

GIRLS GOLF

Coach: Jenna Aylsworth

Record: 2-13, 0-10 CCC Central

All-CCC: Lillian Anderson, Hannah Witting

All-State: none

CCC Tournament: 12th overall out of 12 teams (484)

CIAC state tournament: Did not qualify

ULTIMATE (FRISBEE)

Coach: Matthew Pinckney, first year

Record: not available

State tournament: not available

CREW

Coach: John Kostal (boys) and Nancy Kostal (girls)

CPSRA state regatta: At the state regatta, the Girls Varsity 8 finished sixth. The Boys Varsity 4 finished sixth along with the Girls Varsity 4.