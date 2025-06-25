Avon athletes earn All-State honors for their play this spring

Nine Avon High athletes earned All-State honors for their play on athletic fields this spring. Michael Prisco and David Pengel earned All-State honors in baseball while John Murphy and Dean Fisher earned All-State honors in boys lacrosse.
In track and field, you can earn All-State honors by winning your event at the CIAC divisional meet (LL, L, MM, M, S) or by scoring at least 16 points in a meet. Avon’s Breno Lousada earned 16 points as the Class MM championships for the Falcons to earn All-State honors along with Lauren Edge (18 points) and Kathryn Martin (16 points) at the girls Class MM championship meet.
Lousada finished third in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles and ran on Avon’s 4×400 relay team that finished second in Class MM and broke the a school record from 1975 in the process.
Martin and Edge ran on Avon’s 4×100 relay team that finished second and the 4×400 relay team that finished in second place by 0.01 of second. Edge was also third in the 300 hurdles while Martin was fifth in the 400 meters.
In boys tennis, Ryan Hovorka earned All-State honors for the third consecutive year while his younger sister, Audrey, also earned All-State honors with the Avon High girls tennis squad.
BASEBALL
Coach: Jon Yolles
Record: 15-8, 6-2 CCC Central (tied second)
All-CCC West: Michael Prisco, Nik Meltser, Jimmy Walsh, David Pengel
All-State: Michael Prisco, David Pengel
CCC Tournament: Did not qualify
CIAC state tournament: Lost to No. 10 Cheshire, 3-1 in Class L quarterfinal
SOFTBALL
Coach: Michael Mihalek
Record: 15-7, 6-2 CCC Central (tied second)
All-CCC West: Kayla Jette, Eve Beloin, Maddy Jette
All-State: none
CCC Tournament: Lost to Enfield, 13-1 in quarterfinals
CIAC state tournament: Lost to No. 22 Guilford, 22-6 in Class L first round
BOYS LACROSSE
Coach: Adam Cost
Record: 4-12, 1-6 CCC Central
All-CCC Central: none
All-State: John Murphy, Dean Fisher
CCC Central Tournament: Did not qualify
CIAC state tournament: Did not qualify
GIRLS LACROSSE
Coach: Olivia Donahue
Record: 1-14, 0-4 CCC West
All-CCC West: Lillian Anderson, Hannah Witting
All-State: none
CCC West Tournament: Did not qualify
CIAC state tournament: Did not qualify
BOYS TRACK and FIELD
Coach: David Zlatin
Record: 5-2, 5-2 CCC Central
All-CCC: Jaemin Aziz, Breno Lousada, Will Lancaster, Brahm Bulow, Andrew Kessler, Chris Campbell, Aidan McLaughlin
All-State: Breno Lousada
CCC championships: Seventh overall (36 points)
CIAC state tournament: 5th Class MM (48 points), 51st State Open (4 pts.)
Of note: Avon’s Brahm Bulow was 20th at the New England championships in the 3,200 meters with a time of 9:34.40. He was Avon’s lone competitor at the meet. Athletes earn All-State honors by winning an event at the CIAC divisional or State Open. Bulow earned All-State honors by scoring 16 points at the Class MM meet.
GIRLS TRACK and FIELD
Coach: Al Dadario
Record: 5-2, 5-2 CCC Central
All-CCC: Ziya Hudson, Ying Ying Cheng, Lauren Edge, Julia Freeman, Emma Loparco, Kathryn Martin, Yasmin Rensch, Ferrari Jones
All-State: Lauren Edge, Kathryn Martin
CCC championships: Seventh overall (36 points)
CIAC state tournament: 4th Class MM championships (42½ pts.), 51st State Open (1 pt)
Of note: Athletes earn All-State honors by winning an event at the CIAC divisional or State Open. Edge and Martin earned All-State honors by scoring at least 16 points at the Class MM meet. Edge scored 18.
BOYS TENNIS
Coach: Matthew Krenicky, first year
Record: 13-6, 6-2 CCC Central (third)
All-CCC West: Ryan Hovorka, Charles Schaff, Russell Lin, Myles Paquette
All-State: Ryan Hovorka
CCC Tournament: No tournament
CIAC state tournament: Lost in Class M final to Hand, 5-2
Of note: Falcons were in the Class M final for the fifth straight year.
GIRLS TENNIS
Coach: Kim Moretti
Record: 14-3, 9-0 CCC Central champions
All-CCC West: Louisa Mathias, Aisha Alam, Sophia Nicolescu, Audrey Hovorka
All-State: Audrey Hovorka
CCC Tournament: No tournament
CIAC state tournament: Lost first round of Class L tournament to No. 18 Cheshire. 4-3
Of note: Avon won their first divisional title since joining the CCC in 2016. The last championship for the Falcons came in 2014 when they won the North Central Connecticut Conference title.
GIRLS GOLF
Coach: Jenna Aylsworth
Record: 2-13, 0-10 CCC Central
All-CCC: Lillian Anderson, Hannah Witting
All-State: none
CCC Tournament: 12th overall out of 12 teams (484)
CIAC state tournament: Did not qualify
ULTIMATE (FRISBEE)
Coach: Matthew Pinckney, first year
Record: not available
State tournament: not available
CREW
Coach: John Kostal (boys) and Nancy Kostal (girls)
CPSRA state regatta: At the state regatta, the Girls Varsity 8 finished sixth. The Boys Varsity 4 finished sixth along with the Girls Varsity 4.