Berning wins NCCC title, helps Canton girls finish second at NCCC championships

Freshman Kayla Berning had a career-best time of 15.9 seconds to win her first North Central Connecticut Conference title in the 100 meter hurdles at the recent NCCC track and field championship meet in Coventry.

With a second place finish in the 300 intermediate hurdles and a spot on the Warriors’ 4×400 relay team that finished second, Berning helped the Canton High girls track and field team to a second place at the NCCC championship meet.

It is Canton’s best finish in the meet since 2019 when they won the meet and the league championship. Rockville finished first in the girls competition with 111 points with Canton taking second with 85 points and Suffield third with 71 points.

The Canton High boys track team finished 11th in the field of 13 teams, led by Christian Whilby, who was third in the triple jump.

Berning was the top qualifier in the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.02 seconds and lowered it to 15.9 in the finals to beat East Granby’s Chloe Raposeeg, who finished with a time of 16.87 seconds. Canton teammate Charlotte Davis finished sixth with a personal-best time of 17.89 seconds.

Berning finished second in the 300 intermediate hurdles with a personal-best time of 47.52 seconds. Ellington’s Jenna Luoma won the event with a time of 46.90.

Canton’s Ally Chickos finished second in the shot with a personal-best throw of 31-5 feet. Only Suffield’s Lourdes Lawson was better with a throw of 36-9 feet,

Lucy O’Connor finished tied for second in the high jump with a leap of 5-0 feet. Suffield’s Ayden Darvil won the event with a leap of 5-2.

Canton’s 4×400 relay (Berning, Melodie Millner, Anya Johnson, Charlotte Davis) finished second with a time of 4:18.97. Rockville won the event in 4:16.94.

Canton’s Juliana Cavanaugh finished second in the 1,600 meters with a personal-best time of 5:34.82. Only Somers’ Stephanie Burzynski in 5:29.73 was better. Cavanaugh also took third in the 800 meters with a personal-best time of 2:32.11, just ahead of teammate Anya Johnson, who was fourth with a personal-best time of 2:32.57.

Millner finished third in the 400 meters with a time of 1:01.07 and the Canton 4×800 relay (Johnson, Cavanaugh, Macy McCullough, O’Connor) also finished third with a time of 10:33.69.

Among the Canton boys, Whilby was third in the triple jump with a leap of 40-8 feet.

Jared Lindell took fourth in the javelin with a throw of 135-0 feet and fifth in the 100 meters with a time of 11.45 seconds. Dylan Campbell finished fifth in the 200 meters with a time of 23.82 seconds.

The Canton boys finished the dual meet portion of the season with a 7-6 record and 6-6 in the NCCC. The Canton girls were 11-2 in dual meets and 10-2 in the NCCC.

Canton athletes will be competing in the CIAC’s Class S championships on Monday at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium in New Britain with field events beginning at 10 a.m. and the running events beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The top three finishers from each event at the Class S meet will qualify for the CIAC State Open on June 7 in New Britain along with the next 10 best times from the five CIAC divisional championship meets (Class LL, L, MM, M and S).

NCCC championships

At Coventry

BOYS – 1. Rockville 189, 2. Ellington 118, 3. Stafford 89½, 4. Bolton 73, 5. Somers 45½, 6. Granby 36½, 7. Coventry 34, 8. East Granby 29½, 9. Suffield 28, 10, Windsor Locks 25, 11. Canton 23, 12. East Windsor 10, 13. SMSA 1

GIRLS – 1. Rockville 111, 2. Canton 85, 3. Suffield 71, 4. Windsor Locks 68, 5. Stafford 63, 6. East Granby 61, 7. Ellington 59, 8. Somers 47, 9. Coventry 45, 10. Granby 43½, 11. Bolton 31½, 12. East Windsor 17

2025 NCCC championships results