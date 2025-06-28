Canton athletes earn All-State honors for their play this spring

Five Canton High athletes earned All-State honors for their play on the athletic fields this spring.

Lyla O’Connor and Reagan Grecula were named to the All-State team in softball with Mason Buckley and Jackson Bowne earning All-State honors in boys lacrosse.

Freshman Kayla Berning earned All-State honors in girls track and field. Berning earned All-State honors by scoring at least 16 points as the Class S championships. She scored 22 points by finishing second in the 100 hurdles and 300 intermediate hurdles along with running on Canton’s 4×400 relay team that also finished second.

O’Connor earned All-State honors for the second straight year in softball and was named All-State four times in the last two seasons. She was also a two-time All-State pick in field hockey.

Buckley earned All-State honors in lacrosse for the second consecutive season. During the winter, he was an All-State hockey player with the Newington co-op squad.

BASEBALL

Coach: James Annunziato and Anthony Pereiro

Record: 10-12, 6-5 NCCC (tied fifth)

All-NCCC: Noah Asmar. Michael Archangelo

All-State: none

NCCC Tournament: Did not qualify

CIAC state tournament: Lost to No. 4 Valley Regional/Westbrook in second round of Class S tournament, 1-0

SOFTBALL

Coach: Kristy Kehoss

Record: 11-11, 7-3 NCCC (fourth)

All-NCCC: Lyla O’Connor, Reagan Grecula, Mackenzie Robinson

All-State: Lyla O’Connor, Reagan Grecula

NCCC Tournament: Lost to Coventry in semifinal, 17-5

CIAC state tournament: Lost to No. 10 Lyme/Old Lyme, 17-3 in first round of Class S tournament

BOYS LACROSSE

Coach: Chris Weller

Record: 12-6, 7-3 NCCC (tied second)

All-NCCC: Mason Buckley, Owen Weller, Jackson Bowne

All-State: Mason Buckley, Jackson Bowne

NCCC Tournament: Lost to Granby in semifinals

CIAC state tournament: Lost to No. 7 Old Saybrook, 9-7, in first round of Class S tournament

GIRLS LACROSSE

Coach: Sean Cole

Record: 6-10, 3-7 NCCC (fifth)

All-NCCC: Janelle Gagnon, Alexandra Coates, Rachel Renaud

All-State: none

NCCC Tournament: Did not qualify

CIAC state tournament: Did not qualify

Of note: For just the second time since Sean Cole came to Canton in 2015, the Warriors didn’t qualify for the state tournament. The last time was in 2021 when Canton played in CCC in the first year back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

BOYS TRACK and FIELD

Coach: Keith Wilson and Devon Glassen

Record: 7-6, 6-6 NCCC

All-NCCC: none

All-State: none

NCCC Tournament: 11th place (23 points)

CIAC state tournament: Did not score any points at Class S championships

GIRLS TRACK and FIELD

Coach: Keith Wilson and Devon Glassen

Record: 11-2, 10-2 NCCC

All-NCCC: Ally Chickos, Juliana Cavanaugh, Kayla Berning, Lucy O’Connor

All-State: Kayla Berning

NCCC Tournament: 2nd place (85 points)

CIAC state tournament: 2nd in Class S (41 pts.), 43rd State Open (2 pts.)

Of note: Lucy O’Connor was 18th at the New England championships in the high jump with a leap of 5-0. She was Canton’s lone competitor. Athletes can earn All-State honors by scoring at least 16 points at the CIAC divisional or State Open. Kayla Berning scored 22 at the Class S championships.

BOYS TENNIS

Coach: Nathan Reynolds

Record: 7-10, 2-6 NCCC

All-NCCC: none

All-State: none

NCCC Tournament: Results unavailable

CIAC state tournament: Lost to No. 6 Morgan, 7-0 in first round of Class S tournament

Of note: For the fourth year, Canton was part of a co-op program with East Granby. The Crusaders were the host team.

GIRLS TENNIS

Coach: Laura Cote

Record: 1-13

All-NCCC: none

All-State: none

NCCC Tournament: Results unavailable

CIAC state tournament: Did not qualify

BOYS GOLF

Coach: Bill Phelps

Record: 11-2, 10-1 NCCC

All-NCCC: Nick Leadbetter and Derek Berg

All-State: None

NCCC Tournament: Third at NCCC championships (333)

CIAC state tournament: Fourth at CIAC Division III championships (317)

GIRLS GOLF

Coach: Matt Brintle

Record: 1-14

All-State: none

CIAC state tournament: Did not qualify

Of note: Canton’s lone win came with a one-stroke win over Newington, 223-234, in a three-team meet with Hall. The lowest team score of the year came at St. Paul with a 197.