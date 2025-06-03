Canton drops a 1-0 decision to Valley Regional/Westbrook

Pitcher Tanyon Champagne allowed just two hits and struck out five as No. 4 Valley Regional/Westbrook outlasted No. 20 Canton, 1-0, in a second round Class S baseball game on Tuesday in Deep River.

Valley/Westbrook took advantage of an error in the sixth to push the lone run of the game across the plate. Kyle Leandri led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a single to center field and moved to second when Jack McPherson walked.

An error on a ground ball to second base allowed Leandri to score from second base for a 1-0 lead.

Canton’s best opportunity to score came in the fourth inning. With two outs, Wyatt Bernabucci walked and pitcher Michael Archangelo singled to left field. Vin Forte drew a walk to load the bases. But Champagne got a ground ball out to end the threat.

Archangelo went the distance on the mound for Canton (10-12), allowing just two hits, two walks and striking out seven.

Canton won their first game of the tournament on Monday with a 10-2 win over Northwestern Regional with two hits each from Nate Cowenhoven, Noah Asmar, Oden Berg and Ethan Lindquist. Vin Forte earned the win on the mound, limiting the Highlanders to just two hits and striking out eight.

Valley Regional/Westbrook 1, Canton 0

At Deep River

Canton (10-12) 000 000 0 — 0-3-2

Valley Reg/WB (18-6) 000 001 x — 1-2-2

Michael Archangelo and Noah Asmar; Tanyon Champagne and Winkley; WP: Champagne; LP: Archangelo (1-2); 2B: Champagne (VR); NOTE: Archangelo (C) 7 IP, 2 hits, 2 walks, 7 strikeouts; Champagne (VR) 7 IP, 3 hits, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts

Canton 10, Northwestern 2

At Barkhamsted

Canton (10-11) 031 402 0 — 10-11-2

Northwestern 000 200 0 — 2-2-3

Vin Forte, Tyler Rottkamp (6) and Noah Asmar; Gagnon, unknown (4), Drew (7) and Ouellette; WP: Forte (4-4); LP: Gagnon; 2B: none; 3B: none; HR: none; NOTE: N Cowenhoven (C), Asmar (C), Oden Berg (C) and Ethan Lindquist (C) each had 2 hits. Lindquist 2-5, 2 runs scored, RBI, Asmar, Berg and Cowenhoven were 2-4 with 1 run scored and one RBI; Forte (C) allowed 2 hits, walked 7, struck out 8