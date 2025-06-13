Canton tops Winsted in eight innings for second straight win

WINSTED, June 12, 2025 – Jackson Senecal had a two-out single to drive in a run and Alec Varano had a two-out double to drive in two runs to lead the Canton Crushers to their second straight win on Thursday night, a 7-5 win over the Winsted Whalers in eight innings in Tri-State League baseball action at Walker Field.

Winsted (2-4) sent the game into extra innings thanks to Peter Greenwood’s two-out RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning that tied the game at 4-4.

Trailing 3-1 after five innings, the Crushers (2-5) scored three runs in the sixth to take a 4-3 lead. With one out, Canton loaded the bases after Matt Rose was hit by a pitch and Jack Rose and Jake Bryant walked. A walk to Jim Spirito drove in a run and left the bases loaded.

Mike Sullivan hit a RBI single to center field to drive in a second run before Senecal walked to put Canton up by one run, 4-3.

In the eighth inning, Jack Rose started at second base because in extra innings, a runner is placed at second base to begin the inning. Bryant reached on an error. Jim Spirito singled to left field and Rose tried to score from second base. Winsted outfielder A Wright threw him out at home for the first out of the inning.

Mike Sullivan grounded out to shortstop for the second out of the inning while Bryant advanced to third base and Spirito moved to second base.

Senecal’s single past second base drove in Bryant for a 5-4 lead. A walk loaded the bases to set the stage for Varano’s two-run double to right field, extending the lead to 7-4.

In the bottom of the eighth, consecutive walks by reliever Tom Spirito loaded bases with no outs. Bryant came in relief. He got the first out on a fly ball. One run scored on an infield ground ball to cut the lead to 7-5.

Bryant got the save by striking out Justin Torres on three pitches to end the game.

Angel Christiano got his first win of the season on the mound with the Crushers. He pitched seven innings, allowed eight hits and just two earned runs. He struck out two and walked two.

Mike Sullivan (2-4, double), Ben Sullivan (2-4) and Varano (2-3, double, 2 RBI) each had two hits for Canton. Senecal drove in two runs for Canton.

Canton 7, Winsted 5 (8)

At Winsted

Canton (2-5) 100 003 03 — 7-9-2

Winsted (2-4) 001 110 11 — 5-8-2

Angel Christiano, Tom Spirito (8), Jake Bryant (8) and Noah Asmar; Robert Weiss, Meholik (6), Peter Greenwood (6) and Chet Warner; WP: Christiano (1-0), LP: Greenwood; Save: Bryant (1); 2B: Torres (W), Alec Varano (C), Mike Sullivan (C), HR: John Lippincott (W); Highlights: Varano (C) 2-3, 1 run scored, 2 RBI; Ben Sullivan (C) 2-4, 1 RBI; Mike Sullivan (C) 2-4, 1 RBI, Jackson Senecal (C) 1-3, 1 run scored, 2 RBI; Christiano (C) 7 IP, 8 hits, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts; Warner (W) 2-3

Amenia 7, New Haven 6

AMENIA, N.Y., June 12, 2025 – Amenia’s Chad Dunlop had two doubles and drove in three runs to help the Amenia Monarchs win their second game by holding of winless expansion franchise New Haven, 7-6 at Doc Bartlett Field.

Amenia (2-4) led 7-0 after two innings and gave up six runs in the final two innings, including four in the seventh inning. Dunlop got the save by inducing New Haven’s final hitter to ground into an inning-ending double play in the top of the seventh inning with runners at second and third base.

Aidan Hartwell was 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored for Amenia.

Amenia 7, New Haven 6

At Amenia NY

New Haven (0-4) 000 002 4 — 6-7-0

Amenia (2-4) 340 000 x — 7-9-2

Brodie Rathjen, Joe Ferrari (7), Colby Dunlop (7) and McCaul; no battery available; WP: Rathjen; LP: unavailable; Save: Dunlop; 2B: Dunlop (A) 2, Aidan Hartwell, Brennan Landry, Matt Damon; Pagan (NH), Almonte (NH); Highlights: Rathjen (A) 6 IP, 5 hits, 6 K, 2 BB; Dunlop (A) 2-3, 3 RBI, 2 doubles; Hartwell (A) 2-2, 2 runs scored, double, 1 RBI; Landry (A) 2-3, 1 run scored, double

Bethlehem 7, CT Sliders 2

BETHLEHEM, June 12, 2025 – Bethlehem’s Jesse Swartout hit a home run and drove in two runs as the Plowboys (5-1) handed the Connecticut Sliders their first loss of the season on Thursday at Gallop Field.

Bethlehem pitcher Kyle Banche went the distance, pitching seven innings, allowing six hits and striking out three. He walked just one batter. Banche also excelled at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Connecticut slips to 5-1 on the year.

Bethlehem 7, CT Sliders 2

At Bethlehem

CT Sliders (5-1) 010 100 0 — 2-6-2

Bethlehem (5-1) 210 103 x — 7-7-3

Glover, Marino (6) and unknown; Kyle Banche and Chase Belisle; WP: Banche; LP: Glover; 2B: Jarrett Michaels (B), HR: Jesse Swartout (B); Highlights: Corner (B) 2-3, 2 runs scored; Ponte (B) 1-3, 1 run, 2 RBI; Swartout (B) 1-3, 1 run scored, 2 RBI; Banche (B) 7 IP, 6 hits, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts; Raymond (C) 2-3, 1 run scored; Glover (C) 5 IP, 4 hits, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts

Valley Kracken 3, Wolcott 1

At Wolcott

Kraken (3-1) 210 000 0 — 3-4-0

Wolcott (6-2) 000 100 0 — 1-6-1

Ryan Bohrman and unknown; Ben Bianchi, Nathan Ehmer (3), Dillon Fernandes (7) and Ryan Ciampi; WP: Bohrman; LP: Bianchi; 2B: Ciampi (W); Highlights: Bohrman (K) 7 IP, 6 hits, 3 walks, 7 strikeouts, Braydon Stellato (K) 2-3; Alex James (W) 2-3

League standings: Tri-Town 4-0, Wolcott 6-2, CT Sliders 5-1, Bethlehem 5-1, Valley Kraken 3-1, Torrington 3-3, Burlington 2-2, Winsted 2-4, Valley Ducks 2-4, Amenia 2-4, Canton 2-5, New Haven 0-4, Naugatuck 0-5