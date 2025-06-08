Late rally in sixth by Cheshire ends season for Falcons

CHESHIRE, June 8, 2025 – It was a rough start for the Avon High baseball team this season. Rattled by some injuries, the Falcons went 1-4 in their first five games.

But No. 18 Avon was able to recover, winning 12 of their next 15 games to finish with 13 regular season victories. They showed the ability to win close games, going 3-1 in one-run games.

In their first two games of the state tournament, the Falcons earned a pair of one-run victories by beating No. 15 Xavier and No. 2 Bethel to advance to the Class L quarterfinals with an opportunity to earn a spot in the semifinals for the first time since 2016 and the second time since 1968.

But it was No. 10 Cheshire with a pair of key hits in the sixth inning to lift the Rams to a 3-1 decision Sunday at Burt Leventhal Field and into the Class L semifinals.

The game was tied at 1-1when Cheshire’s Nicholas Giampietro drew a walk to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning. That forced Avon starting pitcher David Pengel out of the game after an outstanding performance with reliever Nick Aquino taking over.

Cheshire’s Andew Sargolini dropped down a successful sacrifice bunt, moving Giampietro to second base. Ram outfielder Kaden Weinberg followed with a deep shot to center field. Pengel, who moved to center field after leaving the mound, initially turned the wrong way as he tried to track down the ball.

The ball just hit off his glove as Weinberg sailed into second base with an RBI double as Sargolini scored from second base for a 2-1 lead.

Weinberg moved to third base on a ground ball and scored on Jackson Ender’s two-out shot down the third base line for a 3-1 lead.

Cheshire head coach Alex Lefevre talked about the successful bunt from Sargolini as a key to the win. “We talked this year a ton about (doing) the little things,” he said. “Making the guy behind you job more important. (With his successful bunt), he made the next at bat more important.”

Cheshire pitcher Alex Convertito walked the first two Avon hitters in the top of the seventh inning to provide the Falcons with some life. Avon’s Ethan Lavoie had a successful sacrifice bunt to put runners on second and third base with one out.

But Convertito got a pair of fly ball outs to end the game. Convertito went the distance for the Rams, allowing just three hits and striking out three. He had just two walks – both in the seventh inning.

“We had our chances the whole game but we only had (three) hits today and that hurt us,” Avon manager Jon Yolles said.

Cheshire (17-7) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a two-out RBI single from Bennett Crefar. But Avon (15-8) responded in the second inning.

James Walsh led off with a single before scoring on Lavoie’s RBI double to tie the game at 1-1. Lavoie moved to third base on a wild pitch but Convertito got a strikeout to end the inning.

The Falcons stranded five runners on base, including two at third base.

Cheshire had a golden opportunity to break the game open in the fourth inning. Pendel hit Giampietro, the leadoff batter for the Rams. After getting a strikeout, Weinberg singled and Pendel walked Joseph Amodei to load the bases with one out.

Pendel got into a battle Enders, who fouled off four pitches, before striking out. Pendel got out the jam by striking out Michael Chopak looking to infuse some energy into the Falcons.

“We gave them momentum when we didn’t score with the bases loaded,” Lefevre said. “They’re dugout got loud. But we kept it steady until we got another opportunity and Dave Weinberg came through.”

Pendel (3-2) threw 89 pitches in the game. The most he had thrown in a game this year was 50 pitches.

“David was unbelievable,” Yolles said. “He was just electric after the first inning. They couldn’t touch him. He gave us everything he had. He was just as strong in the last inning as the first inning that’s incredible.”

Shortstop Connor Valentine had five assists and was solid in the middle of Avon’s defense.

What did Yolles say after a hard-fought loss that ended their season?

“I love them,” he said. “I am so proud of them. No one expected us to do anything this year. They fought their way through the season and won 13 games. That’s a really good year for us. We’re in the top tier of the CCC. The kids battled the whole season. They battled this whole game, it was awesome. Really awesome.”

While the CCC is split into three divisions (North, Central, South), teams are placed into five tiers for their non-divisional contests. In the the top tier in the CCC this spring with Avon was Southington, Bristol Central, Enfield, Newington and RHAM.

Cheshire 3, Avon 1

At Cheshire

Avon (15-8) 010 000 0 — 1-3-1

Cheshire (17-7) 100 002 x — 3-6-0

David Pendel, Nick Aquino (6) and Reyan Fawad; Alex Convertito and Luke Mann; WP: Convertito; LP: Pendel (3-2); 2B: Ethan Lavoie (A), Kaden Weinberg (C); NOTE: Convertito (C) 7 IP, 3 hits, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts; David Pendel (A) 5 IP, 4 hits, 4 walks, 3 strikeouts