Residents hold rally in Canton as part of nationwide No Kings protest effort

Several hundred residents of Canton and surrounding communities lined up along Route 44 for nearly a quarter mile on Saturday morning to protest actions of President Donald Trump and his administration.

It was one of 33 rallies scheduled across Connecticut and one of thousands scheduled across the country as part of the nationwide No Kings protests.

There were no public speakers but State Representative Eleni Kavros DeGraw, who represents Canton and Avon in the state House of Representatives was in attendance.

There were no incidents at the rally, which lasted a little over an hour. There was light rain throughout the event but it didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the protestors.

Thousands of people braved a light rain and gathered outside the state Capitol in Hartford to protest President Donald Trump’s policies as part of a nationwide “No Kings” rally, reported Laura Tillman in the CT Mirror. Protestors of all ages cheered speakers while holding handmade signs: “Americans Against King Trump,” “Stop the Steal of our Democracy,” “Democracy Not Oligarchy.” Protesters also pointed to recent detentions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, including recent detention of Connecticut residents in Southington, Meriden and New Haven.

The protests in Hartford and across the country serve as a counter to Trump’s military parade, which is scheduled to begin later on Saturday (6:30 p.m.) and will commemorate both the president’s 79th birthday and the Army’s 250th year.

More from our friends at CT Mirror

More photos from the rally in Canton