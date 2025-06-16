Weekly scoreboard: June 16-22, 2025

Monday, June 16

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Zone 1

Torrington 5, Bristol 4

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Bethlehem 13, New Haven 8

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NECBL: Newport 5, Bristol 4 (11)

CCBL: Simsbury 4, Glastonbury 0

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Bethlehem 13, New Haven 8

At Waterbury (Municipal)

Bethlehem (6-1) 141 030 4 — 13-18-6

New Haven (0-5) 004 202 0 — 8-9-3

Jason Johnson, Matt Sibilia (4), Tyler Duffy (7) and Matt Palumbo; Laconto and Almonte; WP: Johnson; LP: Laconto; 2B: Almonte (NH), Diaz (NH), Swartout (B) 2, Dylan Chung (B), Jarrett Michaels (B), Matt Palumbo (B); NOTE: Jesse Swartout (B) 3-5, 2 runs scored, RBI, Johnson (B) 4-4, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI, Michaels (B) 2-3, 2 RBI, 1 run scored; Almonte (NH) 3-4, 3 RBI; Biengivengo (NH) 4-3, 3 runs scored

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Newport 5, Bristol 4 (11)

At Newport RI

Records: Bristol 7-4, Newport 6-5: NOTE: Canton’s Nate Lincoln, a right fielder, went 1-for-5 with one run scored. He is hitting. 231 on the season.

Simsbury 4, Glastonbury 0

Records: Simsbury 3-3-1, Glastonbury 1-7-1

Tuesday, June 17

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Torrington at Simsbury, 7:45 p.m.

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Tri-Town at CT Sliders, 7 p.m. (Municipal)

Naugatuck at Amenia NY, 7 p.m.

Torrington at Valley Kraken (NMilford HS)

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Indiana, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 18

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Burlington at Valley Kraken (NMilford HS), 6 p.m.

Bethlehem at Wolcott, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NECBL: Danbury at Bristol, 6:30 p.m.

CCBL: Simsbury at Danbury, 6:30 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 19

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Canton at Valley Ducks (Wolcott HS), 5:45 p.m.

New Haven at CT Sliders (Waterville Park), 7:30 p.m.

Torrington at Amenia, NY, 7 p.m.

Valley Kraken at Tri-Town, 6 p.m.

Winsted at Bethlehem, 5:45 p.m.

Wolcott at Burlington, 5:45 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NECBL: Bristol at Sanford

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.

PRO GOLF

Travelers Championship, Round 1 at TPC River Highlands

Friday, June 20

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NECBL: Bristol at Valley Blue Sox (MA)

CCBL: Simsbury at Bridgeport, 5:45 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Dallas at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m. (ION)

PRO SOCCER

Louden United at Hartford, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.

PRO GOLF

Travelers Championship, Round 2 at TPC River Highlands

Saturday, June 21

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

New Haven at Bethlehem, noon

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NECBL: Keene at Bristol, 6:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Reading, 6 p.m.

PRO GOLF

Travelers Championship, Round 3 at TPC River Highlands

Sunday, June 22

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Ridgefield at Simsbury (2), 1 p.m.

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Wolcott at CT Sliders, 4 p.m. (Waterville Park)

Amenia NY at Valley Ducks (Wolcott HS)

Torrington at Burlington, noon

Naugatuck at Tri-Town, 11 a.m.

Valley Kraken at Winsted, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NECBL: Ocean State at Bristol, 5 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Reading, 1 p.m.

PRO GOLF

Travelers Championship, Round 4 at TPC River Highlands

Previous results

Previous Spring 2025 results

June 2-June 8, 2025

May 26-June 1, 2025

May 19-25, 2025

May 12-18, 2025

May 5-11, 2025

April 28-May 4, 2025

April 21-27, 2025

April 1-20, 2025

Previous Winter 2025 results

Feb. 24-March 9, 2025

Feb. 17-23, 2025

Feb. 10-16, 2025

Feb. 3-9, 2025

Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2025

Jan. 20-26, 2025

Jan. 13-19, 2025

Jan. 6-12, 2025

Dec. 30-Jan. 5, 2025

Dec. 23-29, 2024

Dec. 15-22, 2024

Dec. 8-14, 2024

Previous Fall 2024 results

Nov. 18-30, 2024

Nov. 4-17, 2024

Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2024

Oct. 21-27, 2024

Oct. 14-20, 2024

Oct. 7-13, 2024

Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2024

Sept. 23-29, 2024

Sept. 16-22, 2024

Sept. 9-15, 2024

Sept. 2-8, 2024

Previous Summer 2024 results

August 19-Sept. 1, 2024

July 29-August 18, 2024

July 15-28, 2024

July 7-14, 2024

July 1-7, 2024

June 24-30, 2024

June 17-23, 2024

June 10-16, 2024

Previous Spring 2024 results

June 3-June 9, 2024

May 28-June 2, 2024

May 20-27, 2024

May 13-19, 2024

May 6-May 12, 2024

April 29-May 5, 2024

April 22-28, 2024

April 15-21, 2024

April 8-14, 2024

March 29-April 7, 2024

Previous Winter 2024 results

March 11-23, 2024

March 4-10, 2024

Feb. 26-March 3, 2024

Feb. 19-25, 2024

Feb. 12-18, 2024

Feb. 5-11, 2024

Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2024

Jan. 22-28, 2024

Jan. 15-21, 2024

Jan. 8-14, 2024

Jan. 1-7, 2024

Dec. 17-31, 2023

Dec. 9-16, 2023