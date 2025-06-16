Weekly scoreboard: June 16-22, 2025

Monday, June 16
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Zone 1
Torrington 5, Bristol 4
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Bethlehem 13, New Haven 8
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NECBL: Newport 5, Bristol 4 (11)
CCBL: Simsbury 4, Glastonbury 0
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Bethlehem 13, New Haven 8
At Waterbury (Municipal)
Bethlehem (6-1) 141 030 4 — 13-18-6
New Haven (0-5) 004 202 0 — 8-9-3
Jason Johnson, Matt Sibilia (4), Tyler Duffy (7) and Matt Palumbo; Laconto and Almonte; WP: Johnson; LP: Laconto; 2B: Almonte (NH), Diaz (NH), Swartout (B) 2, Dylan Chung (B), Jarrett Michaels (B), Matt Palumbo (B); NOTE: Jesse Swartout (B) 3-5, 2 runs scored, RBI, Johnson (B) 4-4, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI, Michaels (B) 2-3, 2 RBI, 1 run scored; Almonte (NH) 3-4, 3 RBI; Biengivengo (NH) 4-3, 3 runs scored
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Newport 5, Bristol 4 (11)
At Newport RI
Records: Bristol 7-4, Newport 6-5: NOTE: Canton’s Nate Lincoln, a right fielder, went 1-for-5 with one run scored. He is hitting. 231 on the season.
Simsbury 4, Glastonbury 0
Records: Simsbury 3-3-1, Glastonbury 1-7-1
Tuesday, June 17
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Torrington at Simsbury, 7:45 p.m.
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Tri-Town at CT Sliders, 7 p.m. (Municipal)
Naugatuck at Amenia NY, 7 p.m.
Torrington at Valley Kraken (NMilford HS)
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Indiana, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 18
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Burlington at Valley Kraken (NMilford HS), 6 p.m.
Bethlehem at Wolcott, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NECBL: Danbury at Bristol, 6:30 p.m.
CCBL: Simsbury at Danbury, 6:30 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 19
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Canton at Valley Ducks (Wolcott HS), 5:45 p.m.
New Haven at CT Sliders (Waterville Park), 7:30 p.m.
Torrington at Amenia, NY, 7 p.m.
Valley Kraken at Tri-Town, 6 p.m.
Winsted at Bethlehem, 5:45 p.m.
Wolcott at Burlington, 5:45 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NECBL: Bristol at Sanford
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.
PRO GOLF
Travelers Championship, Round 1 at TPC River Highlands
Friday, June 20
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NECBL: Bristol at Valley Blue Sox (MA)
CCBL: Simsbury at Bridgeport, 5:45 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Dallas at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m. (ION)
PRO SOCCER
Louden United at Hartford, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.
PRO GOLF
Travelers Championship, Round 2 at TPC River Highlands
Saturday, June 21
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
New Haven at Bethlehem, noon
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NECBL: Keene at Bristol, 6:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Reading, 6 p.m.
PRO GOLF
Travelers Championship, Round 3 at TPC River Highlands
Sunday, June 22
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Ridgefield at Simsbury (2), 1 p.m.
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Wolcott at CT Sliders, 4 p.m. (Waterville Park)
Amenia NY at Valley Ducks (Wolcott HS)
Torrington at Burlington, noon
Naugatuck at Tri-Town, 11 a.m.
Valley Kraken at Winsted, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NECBL: Ocean State at Bristol, 5 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Reading, 1 p.m.
PRO GOLF
Travelers Championship, Round 4 at TPC River Highlands
