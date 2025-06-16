Connect with us

Results

Weekly scoreboard: June 16-22, 2025

Monday, June 16
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Zone 1
Torrington 5, Bristol 4
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Bethlehem 13, New Haven 8
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NECBL: Newport 5, Bristol 4 (11)
CCBL: Simsbury 4, Glastonbury 0

At Waterbury (Municipal)
Bethlehem (6-1)           141  030  4  — 13-18-6
New Haven (0-5)          004  202  0  — 8-9-3
Jason Johnson, Matt Sibilia (4), Tyler Duffy (7) and Matt Palumbo; Laconto and Almonte; WP: Johnson; LP: Laconto; 2B: Almonte (NH), Diaz (NH), Swartout (B) 2, Dylan Chung (B), Jarrett Michaels (B), Matt Palumbo (B); NOTE: Jesse Swartout (B) 3-5, 2 runs scored, RBI, Johnson (B) 4-4, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI, Michaels (B) 2-3, 2 RBI, 1 run scored; Almonte (NH) 3-4, 3 RBI; Biengivengo (NH) 4-3, 3 runs scored

COLLEGE BASEBALL
Newport 5, Bristol 4 (11)
At Newport RI
Records: Bristol  7-4, Newport 6-5: NOTE: Canton’s Nate Lincoln, a right fielder, went 1-for-5 with one run scored. He is hitting. 231 on the season.

Simsbury 4, Glastonbury 0
Records: Simsbury 3-3-1, Glastonbury 1-7-1

Tuesday, June 17
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Torrington at Simsbury, 7:45 p.m.
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Tri-Town at CT Sliders, 7 p.m. (Municipal)
Naugatuck at Amenia NY, 7 p.m.
Torrington at Valley Kraken (NMilford HS)
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Indiana, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 18
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Burlington at Valley Kraken (NMilford HS), 6 p.m.
Bethlehem at Wolcott, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NECBL: Danbury at Bristol, 6:30 p.m.
CCBL: Simsbury at Danbury, 6:30 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 19
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Canton at Valley Ducks (Wolcott HS), 5:45 p.m.
New Haven at CT Sliders (Waterville Park), 7:30 p.m.
Torrington at Amenia, NY, 7 p.m.
Valley Kraken at Tri-Town, 6 p.m.
Winsted at Bethlehem, 5:45 p.m.
Wolcott at Burlington, 5:45 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NECBL: Bristol at Sanford
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.
PRO GOLF
Travelers Championship, Round 1 at TPC River Highlands

Friday, June 20
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NECBL: Bristol at Valley Blue Sox (MA)
CCBL: Simsbury at Bridgeport, 5:45 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Dallas at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m. (ION)
PRO SOCCER
Louden United at Hartford, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.
PRO GOLF
Travelers Championship, Round 2 at TPC River Highlands

Saturday, June 21
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
New Haven at Bethlehem, noon
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NECBL: Keene at Bristol, 6:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Reading, 6 p.m.
PRO GOLF
Travelers Championship, Round 3 at TPC River Highlands

Sunday, June 22
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Ridgefield at Simsbury (2), 1 p.m.
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Wolcott at CT Sliders, 4 p.m. (Waterville Park)
Amenia NY at Valley Ducks (Wolcott HS)
Torrington at Burlington, noon
Naugatuck at Tri-Town, 11 a.m.
Valley Kraken at Winsted, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NECBL: Ocean State at Bristol, 5 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Reading, 1 p.m.
PRO GOLF
Travelers Championship, Round 4 at TPC River Highlands

Canton’s 4×400 relay team set a new school record at the State Open championships in New Britain. From left: Anya Johnson, Kayla Berning, Melodie Millner and Julianna Cavanaugh.

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Connecticut Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2025 and the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

