Weekly scoreboard: June 2-8, 2025

Monday, June 2
BASEBALL
Class L first round: Avon 4, Xavier 3
Class S first round: Canton 10, Northwestern 2
Class LL first round: Naugatuck 3, Farmington 1
Class S first round: Coginchaug 10, Granby 1
Class LL first round: Maloney 4, Simsbury 2
SOFTBALL
Class S first round: Lyme/Old Lyme 15, Canton 3 (5)
Class L first round: Guilford 20, Avon 6
Class M first round: Granby 8, Plainfield 0
Class LL first round: Simsbury 16, Newington 4
Class M first round: Holy Cross 3, Lewis Mills 1
BOYS TENNIS
Class L quarterfinal: Farmington 6, Guilford 1
Class M quarterfinal: Avon 6, Branford 1
Class S quarterfinal: Suffield 6, Granby 1
GIRLS TENNIS
Class L quarterfinal: Cheshire 5, Farmington 2
GIRLS TRACK and FIELD
Class S championships: 1. Lyme/Old Lyme 89, 2. Canton 41, 3. Windsor Locks 38
BOYS GOLF
NCCC championships: 1. Coventry and Ellington 321, 3. Canton 333
BOYS TENNIS
Farmington 6, Guilford 1
At Farmington
Singles: Choudhary (F) def Kharabadze (G) 6-0, 6-0; Krishnamurthy (F) def Piironen (G) 6-1, 6-0; Elliott (F) def Sankey (G) 6-1, 6-0; Thakur (F) def Milano (G) 6-2, 6-1
Doubles: Greif/Northeim (G) def Nguyen/Nguyen (F) 6-0, 6-2; Kansara/Patel (F) def Avelin/Zide (G) 6-2, 6-3; Manke/Pyrei (F) def Dong/Dadak (G) 6-3, 1-6, 10-6
Avon 6, Branford 1
At Avon (AOF)
Singles: Ryan Hovarka (A) d. Schalper 6-3, 6-0; Charles Schaffer (A) d. S Bhawnani 6-3,6-2; Russell Lin (A) d. Sawyer gaudreau 6-4, 6-3; Evren Akin (B) d. Harsha Lakamraju 6-4, 6-3
Doubles: Myles Paquette and Ethan Klotz (A) d. Radziunas/ I Bhawnani 6–2, 3-6,10-6; Syed acccnd Aarav Nohria (A) d. Tran/ Durante 6-3,7-5; Josh Chen and Naveen Natchiappen (A) d. Jayanetti/ Fryer 6–0, 6–1
BOYS GOLF
NCCC championships
At Hebron
Team results – 1. Coventry and Ellington 321, 3. Canton 333, 4. East Granby 338, 5. Somers 345, 6. Suffield 346, 7. Granby 358, 8. Rockville 366, 9. Stafford 388, 10. SMSA no score
Top 10 finishers: Myles Pisati, East Granby, 73 at Tallwood CC, par 72; 2. Sam Beebe, Bolton 74, 3. Ben Potter, Suffield and Alex Newhall, Ellington 76, 5. Brendan Grenier, Somers 77, 6. Brady Liss, Granby and Owen Shearer, Coventry 78, 8. Jack-Mikan-Jones, Stafford, Colton Stanley, Ellington and Nicholas Leadbetter, Canton 79
Other Canton golfers: 16. Derek Berg 84, 16. Shane Leadbetter 84, 24. Brayden Keefe 86, 40. Jackson Rueckert, 95
Upcoming events
Tuesday, June 3
BASEBALL
Class L second round: Avon at Bethel, 4 p.m.
Class S second round: Canton at Valley Regional/Westbrook, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Class M semifinals: Weston at Avon, 4 p.m. (Avon Old Farms)
Class L semifinals: Darien at Farmington, 3:45 p.m.
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Bethlehem at CT Sliders (Washington Park), 7:30 p.m.
Burlington at Wolcott (BAW Complex), 7 p.m.
Valley Ducks at Naugatuck, 7
Torrington at Canton, 5:45 p.m.
Wednesday, June 4
SOFTBALL
Class LL second round: Simsbury at Southington, 4 p.m.
Class M second round: Montville at Granby, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
State championship finals
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Wolcott at Amenia, 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 5
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Canton at Bethlehem (Thomaston HS), 5:45 p.m.
New Haven at Torrington, 7 p.m.
Naugatuck at Valley Kraken (New Milford HS), 6
Friday, June 6
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Valley Ducks vs. New Haven at Fuessenich Park, 7 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Atlanta at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m. (ION)
PRO SOCCER
North Carolina FC at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 7
TRACK and FIELD
CIAC State Open at New Britain, 11:30 a.m.
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Valley Ducks at Valley Kraken (New Milford HS), 11 a.m.
CT Sliders at Amenia, noon
New Haven at Tri-Town, noon
Sunday, June 8
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Naugatuck at Canton, 4 p.m
Winsted at Burlington, 1 p.m.
Valley Ducks at CT Sliders (Municipal), 4 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Washington, 3 p.m.
