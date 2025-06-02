Weekly scoreboard: June 2-8, 2025

Monday, June 2

BASEBALL

Class L first round: Avon 4, Xavier 3

Class S first round: Canton 10, Northwestern 2

Class LL first round: Naugatuck 3, Farmington 1

Class S first round: Coginchaug 10, Granby 1

Class LL first round: Maloney 4, Simsbury 2

SOFTBALL

Class S first round: Lyme/Old Lyme 15, Canton 3 (5)

Class L first round: Guilford 20, Avon 6

Class M first round: Granby 8, Plainfield 0

Class LL first round: Simsbury 16, Newington 4

Class M first round: Holy Cross 3, Lewis Mills 1

BOYS TENNIS

Class L quarterfinal: Farmington 6, Guilford 1

Class M quarterfinal: Avon 6, Branford 1

Class S quarterfinal: Suffield 6, Granby 1

GIRLS TENNIS

Class L quarterfinal: Cheshire 5, Farmington 2

GIRLS TRACK and FIELD

Class S championships: 1. Lyme/Old Lyme 89, 2. Canton 41, 3. Windsor Locks 38

BOYS GOLF

NCCC championships: 1. Coventry and Ellington 321, 3. Canton 333

BOYS TENNIS

Farmington 6, Guilford 1

At Farmington

Singles: Choudhary (F) def Kharabadze (G) 6-0, 6-0; Krishnamurthy (F) def Piironen (G) 6-1, 6-0; Elliott (F) def Sankey (G) 6-1, 6-0; Thakur (F) def Milano (G) 6-2, 6-1

Doubles: Greif/Northeim (G) def Nguyen/Nguyen (F) 6-0, 6-2; Kansara/Patel (F) def Avelin/Zide (G) 6-2, 6-3; Manke/Pyrei (F) def Dong/Dadak (G) 6-3, 1-6, 10-6

Avon 6, Branford 1

At Avon (AOF)

Singles: Ryan Hovarka (A) d. Schalper 6-3, 6-0; Charles Schaffer (A) d. S Bhawnani 6-3,6-2; Russell Lin (A) d. Sawyer gaudreau 6-4, 6-3; Evren Akin (B) d. Harsha Lakamraju 6-4, 6-3

Doubles: Myles Paquette and Ethan Klotz (A) d. Radziunas/ I Bhawnani 6–2, 3-6,10-6; Syed acccnd Aarav Nohria (A) d. Tran/ Durante 6-3,7-5; Josh Chen and Naveen Natchiappen (A) d. Jayanetti/ Fryer 6–0, 6–1

BOYS GOLF

NCCC championships

At Hebron

Team results – 1. Coventry and Ellington 321, 3. Canton 333, 4. East Granby 338, 5. Somers 345, 6. Suffield 346, 7. Granby 358, 8. Rockville 366, 9. Stafford 388, 10. SMSA no score

Top 10 finishers: Myles Pisati, East Granby, 73 at Tallwood CC, par 72; 2. Sam Beebe, Bolton 74, 3. Ben Potter, Suffield and Alex Newhall, Ellington 76, 5. Brendan Grenier, Somers 77, 6. Brady Liss, Granby and Owen Shearer, Coventry 78, 8. Jack-Mikan-Jones, Stafford, Colton Stanley, Ellington and Nicholas Leadbetter, Canton 79

Other Canton golfers: 16. Derek Berg 84, 16. Shane Leadbetter 84, 24. Brayden Keefe 86, 40. Jackson Rueckert, 95

Upcoming events

Tuesday, June 3

BASEBALL

Class L second round: Avon at Bethel, 4 p.m.

Class S second round: Canton at Valley Regional/Westbrook, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Class M semifinals: Weston at Avon, 4 p.m. (Avon Old Farms)

Class L semifinals: Darien at Farmington, 3:45 p.m.

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Bethlehem at CT Sliders (Washington Park), 7:30 p.m.

Burlington at Wolcott (BAW Complex), 7 p.m.

Valley Ducks at Naugatuck, 7

Torrington at Canton, 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday, June 4

SOFTBALL

Class LL second round: Simsbury at Southington, 4 p.m.

Class M second round: Montville at Granby, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

State championship finals

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Wolcott at Amenia, 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 5

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Canton at Bethlehem (Thomaston HS), 5:45 p.m.

New Haven at Torrington, 7 p.m.

Naugatuck at Valley Kraken (New Milford HS), 6

Friday, June 6

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Valley Ducks vs. New Haven at Fuessenich Park, 7 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Atlanta at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m. (ION)

PRO SOCCER

North Carolina FC at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 7

TRACK and FIELD

CIAC State Open at New Britain, 11:30 a.m.

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Valley Ducks at Valley Kraken (New Milford HS), 11 a.m.

CT Sliders at Amenia, noon

New Haven at Tri-Town, noon

Sunday, June 8

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Naugatuck at Canton, 4 p.m

Winsted at Burlington, 1 p.m.

Valley Ducks at CT Sliders (Municipal), 4 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Washington, 3 p.m.

