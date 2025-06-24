Weekly scoreboard: June 23-29, 2025

Tuesday, June 24
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Zone 1
Simsbury 13, Oakville 2 (5)
Milford 6, Bristol 3
Torrington at West Hartford
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
District 6 Major Division
East Granby/Granby 17, Avon 5
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
District 6 Major Division pool play
Avon at Simsbury
Canton vs. Burlington
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Burlington 12, Canton 2
Valley Kraken 4, Valley Ducks 3
Torrington 5, Naugatuck 4 (8)
Amenia at CT Sliders (Washington Park)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CCBL: Simsbury at West Haven
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford 3, New Hampshire 1
AMERICAN LEGION
Simsbury 13, Oakville 2
At Waterbury (Municipal Stadium)
Simsbury (1-3) 231 61 — 13-13-1
Oakville 000 20 — 2-6-2
Will Gills and P Matyczyk; Gavin Perrone, Tyler Egan (4) and Okesson; WP: Gills; LP: Perrone; 2B: Okesson (O), Brady Naspo (S), Colby Wilheim (S), Lucas Gifford (S); Highlights: Brady Naspo (S) 3-3, 1 run scored, 2 RBI; Lucas Gifford 2-3, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI; Colby Wilheim (S) 2-4, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI; Gills (S) 5 IP, 6 hits, 4 strikeouts; First win of the season for Post 72
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
East Granby/Granby 17, Avon 5
At Granby
EG/Granby (2-0) 314 036 – 17-9-2
Avon (0-1) 101 300 — 5-5-2
Highlights: With nine hits and 17 runs, East Granby/Granby moved into Thursday’s District 6 championship game.
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Burlington 12, Canton 2
At Canton
Burlington (5-2) 330 420 0 — 12-15-2
Canton (2-7) 110 000 0 — 2-9-1
Ty Morin and T Donofrio; Angel Christiano, Cam Gaudet (3), Jack Rose (5), Tom Spirito (6), S Sperl (7) and Noah Asmar; WP: Mortn; LP: Christiano; 2B: Alec Varano (C), Chad Levelle (B), HR: Levelle (B), Zaruba (B); Highlights: Chad Levelle (B) 3-4, 3 runs scored,2B, HR, 5 RBI; Andrew Bunger (B) 2-4, 1 run scored, 2 RBI; George Zaruba (B) 1-3, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI; Morin (B) 7 IP, 9 hits, 4 walks, 6 strikeouts; Christiano (C) 2-3, RBI, Asmar (C) 2-2, Varano (C) 2-3, RBI
Kraken 4, Ducks 3
At New Milford
Valley Ducks (4-5) 200 000 1 — 3-7-2
Valley Kraken (5-1) 012 100 0 — 4-12-1
Marinaro, Spadolino (5) and Mentone; Ryan Bohrman and A Romaniello; WP: Bohrman; LP: Marinaro; 2B: Pokrinchak (K), Forino (D); Highlights: Bohrman (K) 7 IP, 7 hits, 6 walks, 5 strikeouts; Four players with two hits for Kraken, Jake Coniglio, Zach Mars, Josh McMinn and John Coniglio
Torrington 5, Naugatuck 4 (8)
At Torrington (Fuessenich Park)
Naugatuck (0-6) 300 000 10 – 4-7-2
Torrington (4-4) 011 011 01 — 5-8-1
Battery unavailable; Kyle Green and K Gordon; WP: Kyle Green; 2B: R Anton (T); A Venable (N), E Bonilla (N); Highlights: Two Naugatuck pitchers allowed 8 hits, walked 4 and struck out 10, Green (T) 8 IP, 7 hits, 4 walks, 6 strikeouts; Highlights: Bryce Adamski (T) 2-2, 1 run scored, 1 RBI, Ryan Green (T) 2-3, 1 run scored. Kyle Green’s sacrifice fly in eighth inning drives in winning run
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford 3, New Hampshire 1
At Hartford
The Yard Goats defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats by the score of 3-1 on Tuesday night at Dunkin’ Park in the official start of the second half of the Eastern League season. Mason Green, Victor Juarez, Collin Baumgartner, and Brayan Castillo combined to hold the Fisher Cats to one run. Hartford pitching had 10 strikeouts with just one walk. Juarez pitched 2.2 scoreless innings to earn the win and improved to 5-1. Braiden Ward had two hits with an RBI and Benny Montgomery had a triple and scored. Hartford’s Kyle Karros established a new franchise record reaching base in 32 consecutive games with his first inning walk. He extended his hit-streak to 11 straight games with a double in the 5th inning. Yard Goats starter Mason Green recorded his longest outing of the season, pitching 3.1 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and striking out three batters. Green’s ERA in June is now at a stellar 1.80 in 10 innings pitched. Binghampton won the Northeast Division in first half of the season with the Yard Goats (36-33) finishing second, 10 games off the pace.
Monday, June 23
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Oakville 4, Milford 0
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
District 6 Major Division
Game 1: East Granby/Granby 7, Simsbury 6 (7)
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Burlington 11, Torrington 2
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CCBL: Bridgeport 10, Simsbury 1
NECBL: Bristol 10, Martha’s Vineyard 3
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Zone 1 standings: West Hartford 3-0, Torrington 4-3, Bristol 2-3 (3-4 overall), Oakville 1-3, Simsbury 0-0
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
District 6 Major Division tournament
East Granby/Granby 7, Simsbury 6
At Simsbury
Simsbury (0-1) 001 113 0 — 6-9-3
East Granby/Granby (1-0) 100 005 1 — 7-6-0
Highlights: East Granby/Granby scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to force extra innings. East Granby/Granby loaded the bases with one out thanks to two walks and a hit batter before a double drove in three runs. One more run scored on an error and a steal of home to tie the game at 6-6. In the bottom of the seventh, East Granby/Granby won the game when the runner scored from third on a wild pitch. Simsbury took a 6-1 lead in the top of the sixth inning on a two-run double and a ground ball out.
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Burlington 11, Torrington 2
At Burlington (Lewis Mills)
Torrington (3-5) 100 010 0 — 2-2-2
Burlington (4-2) 006 401 x — 11-10-0
Chase Brown, Scott (2), Gostkowski (5) and Kyle Green; Tim Krol, Bunger (7) and Martin; WP: Krol; LP: Scott; 2B: Alex Rauso (B), Zaruba (B); Highlights: Krol (B) 6 IP, 2 hits allowed, 4 walks, 11 strikeouts; Rauso (B) 3-4, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI; Zaruba (B) 1-2, 1 run scored, 2 RBI
League standings (as of June 22): Tri-Town 4-0, Valley Kraken 4-1, Bethlehem 7-2, Wolcott 8-3, CT Sliders 5-2, Burlington 3-2, Valley Ducks 4-4, Torrington 3-4, Amenia 3-5, Winsted 2-5, Canton 2-6, Naugatuck 0-5, New Haven 0-6
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Bristol 10, Maratha’s Vineyard 3
At Oaks Bluff, Mass.
Records: Bristol 11-6, Maratha’s Vineyard 8-6. Highlights: In the battle between two of the top teams in the Southern Division, the Blues had 13 hits and allowed just three to extend their lead to 2.5 games. Berlin’s Jamie Palmese was 3-for-5 with a double and one RBI to lead Bristol.
Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League standings (as of June 22): Danbury 8-4-1 (30 points), Bridgeport 8-1 (25), Silk City 6-5 (23), Gold Star 6-3 (21), Western Massachusetts 3-8-2 (21), Meriden 5-5 (20), Southington 5-3 (18), West Haven 5-3 (18), Simsbury 3-4-1 (15), Hamden 2-4-2 (14), Glastonbury 1-9-1 (14), Waterbury 2-5-1 (13)
Teams earn 3 points for a win, 2 points for a tie, 1 point for a loss
New England Collegiate Baseball League standings (as of June 22): Northern Division – Keene 12-2, Upper Valley 7-6, Vermont 5-8, Sanford 4-8, North Shore 5-12, North Adams 3-8; Southern Division – Bristol 10-6, Martha’s Vineyard 8-5, Newport 9-6, Valley 7-6, Ocean State 7-6, Mystic 6-7, Danbury 4-7
Upcoming events
Wednesday, June 25
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
District 6 Major Division
Game 3: Simsbury vs. Avon at Simsbury, 5:45 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
District 6 Major Division
Pool play
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Valley Kraken at Valley Ducks (Wolcott HS), 5:45 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CCBL: Hamden at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.
NECBL: Valley (Holyoke MA) at Bristol, 6:30 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA: Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Thursday, June 26
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
District 6 Major Division
Pool play
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
District 6 Major Division
Game 4, Final: East Granby/Granby vs. Avon/Simsbury winner, at Memorial Field, 7 p.m.
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Torrington at Canton, 5:45 p.m.
Tri-Town at Wolcott (BAW Complex), 7
Amenia at Valley Kraken (New Milford HS), 6
Burlington at Bethlehem, 5:45
Valley Ducks at Winsted, 5:45 p.m.
New Haven at CT Sliders (Washington Park), 7:30
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NECBL: Sanford ME at Bristol, 6:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Friday, June 27
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Burlington at Valley Kraken (New Milford HS), 6
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NECBL: Bristol at Upper Valley (Hartford VT), 6 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA: Connecticut at Seattle, 10 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Saturday, June 28
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
New Haven at Valley Ducks (Wolcott HS), noon
PRO BASEBALL
New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Detroit FC at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 29
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Burlington at Naugatuck, 6 p.m.
Valley Kraken at Naugatuck, 8
Valley Kraken at Canton, 4 p.m.
Bethlehem at Tri-Town, 11 a.m.
Torrington at Tri-Town, 2 p.m.
Winsted at Amenia, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NECBL: North Adams at Bristol, 5 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA: Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
New Hampshire at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.
