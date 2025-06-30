Weekly scoreboard: June 30-July 6, 2025

Monday, June 30

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Zone 1: Milford 9, Simsbury 5

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

District 6 Major Division tournament

Simsbury 15, Burlington/Harwinton 5

East Granby/Granby 6, Canton 4

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

Section II Major Division tournament

Berlin (D5) 9, Seymour (D3) 2

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Bristol 8, Martha’s Vineyard 1

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

League standings (as of June 29): Tri-Town 6-1, Wolcott 9-3, Bethlehem 8-3, Valley Kraken 8-3, Burlington 7-3, CT Sliders 6-3, Valley Ducks 7-5, Amenia 5-6, Torrington 4-7, Canton 3-8, Winsted 2-7, New Haven 0-8, Naugatuck 0-8

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Zone 1 standings (as of June 29): West Hartford 6-1 zone, 6-1 overall, Bristol 5-4, 6-5, Torrington 4-4, 4-4, Oakville 2-6, 2-6; Simsbury 1-4, 2-5

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

East Granby/Granby 6, Canton 4

At Plymouth

EG/Granby (4-1) 300 003 — 6-11-0

Canton (3-2) 001 102 — 4-4-1

Highlights: East Granby/Granby had 11 hits to snap Canton’s three-game winning streak in game 1 of the double-elimination portion of the District 6 Major Division tournament at Janzer Field.

Simsbury 15, Burlington/Harwinton 5

At Plymouth

Simsbury (5-0) 053 52 — 15-12-3

Burlington (2-3) 300 20 — 5-5-8

Highlights: Simsbury rapped out 12 hits to remain undefeated in the D6 tournament. Three Simsbury pitchers combined to allow five hits and strikeout 7

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NECBL standings (as of June 29): Northern Division – Keene 16-6, Upper Valley 9-10, Vermont 7-12, North Shore 8-14, Sanford 6-11, North Adams 4-12; Southern Division – Newport 14-7, Martha’s Vineyard 12-7, Bristol 13-8, Valley 10-8, Ocean State 10-10, Mystic 9-11, Danbury 7-9

Bristol 8, Martha’s Vineyard 1

At Bristol

Records: Bristol 14-8, Martha’s Vineyard 1. Highlights: Canton’s Nathan Lincoln was 1-for-4 with one run scored. He had two assists and played at second base and in right field.

Tuesday, July 1

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Zone 1

Torrington at Simsbury, 5:45 p.m.

West Hartford at Bristol (2), 5:45 p.m.

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Winsted at Canton, 5:45 p.m.

CT Sliders at Naugatuck, 7 p.m.

Amenia at Wolcott, 7 p.m.

Bethlehem at Burlington, 5:45 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

Section II Major Division tournament

Game 2: East Granby/Granby (D6) vs. Berlin, 6 p.m. at Simsbury’s Memorial Field

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NECBL: Bristol at Ocean State, 6:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 2

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

CT Sliders at Burlington, 6 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

District 6 Major Division tournament

Game 3: Simsbury vs. East Granby/Granby

Game 4: Burlington/Harwinton vs. Canton

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

Section II Major Division tournament

Game 3: East Granby/Granby (D6) vs. Seymour, 6 p.m. at Simsbury’s Memorial Field

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Mystic at Bristol, 6:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 3

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Naugatuck at Torrington, 8 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

District 6 Major Division tournament

Game 5: Winner game 4 vs. loser game 3

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

Section II Major Division tournament

Game 4, Final: Top two teams, 6 p.m. at Simsbury’s Memorial Field

PRO BASEBALL

Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 4

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NECBL: Danbury at Bristol, 5 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 5

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

District 6 Major Division tournament

Game 6, final: Winner game 3 vs winner game 5, 4 p.m. at Salmon Brook Park, Granby

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NECBL: Bristol at Keene, 6 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Binghamton, 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 6

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

District 6 Major Division tournament

Game 7, if necessary

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Binghamton, 1 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Las Vegas at Connecticut, 4 p.m.

Previous results

Previous Summer 2025 results

June 23-29, 2025

June 16-22, 2025

Previous Spring 2025 results

June 9-15, 2025

June 2-June 8, 2025

May 26-June 1, 2025

May 19-25, 2025

May 12-18, 2025

May 5-11, 2025

April 28-May 4, 2025

April 21-27, 2025

April 1-20, 2025

Previous Winter 2025 results

Feb. 24-March 9, 2025

Feb. 17-23, 2025

Feb. 10-16, 2025

Feb. 3-9, 2025

Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2025

Jan. 20-26, 2025

Jan. 13-19, 2025

Jan. 6-12, 2025

Dec. 30-Jan. 5, 2025

Dec. 23-29, 2024

Dec. 15-22, 2024

Dec. 8-14, 2024

Previous Fall 2024 results

Nov. 18-30, 2024

Nov. 4-17, 2024

Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2024

Oct. 21-27, 2024

Oct. 14-20, 2024

Oct. 7-13, 2024

Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2024

Sept. 23-29, 2024

Sept. 16-22, 2024

Sept. 9-15, 2024

Sept. 2-8, 2024

Previous Summer 2024 results

August 19-Sept. 1, 2024

July 29-August 18, 2024

July 15-28, 2024

July 7-14, 2024

July 1-7, 2024

June 24-30, 2024

June 17-23, 2024

June 10-16, 2024

Previous Spring 2024 results

June 3-June 9, 2024

May 28-June 2, 2024

May 20-27, 2024

May 13-19, 2024

May 6-May 12, 2024

April 29-May 5, 2024

April 22-28, 2024

April 15-21, 2024

April 8-14, 2024

March 29-April 7, 2024