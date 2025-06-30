Connect with us

Results

Weekly scoreboard: June 30-July 6, 2025

Monday, June 30
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Zone 1: Milford 9, Simsbury 5
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
District 6 Major Division tournament
Simsbury 15, Burlington/Harwinton 5
East Granby/Granby 6, Canton 4
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
Section II Major Division tournament
Berlin (D5) 9, Seymour (D3) 2
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Bristol 8, Martha’s Vineyard 1

TRI-STATE BASEBALL
League standings (as of June 29): Tri-Town 6-1, Wolcott 9-3, Bethlehem 8-3, Valley Kraken 8-3, Burlington 7-3, CT Sliders 6-3, Valley Ducks 7-5, Amenia 5-6, Torrington 4-7, Canton 3-8, Winsted 2-7, New Haven 0-8, Naugatuck 0-8

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Zone 1 standings (as of June 29): West Hartford 6-1 zone, 6-1 overall, Bristol 5-4, 6-5, Torrington 4-4, 4-4, Oakville 2-6, 2-6; Simsbury 1-4, 2-5

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
East Granby/Granby 6, Canton 4
At Plymouth
EG/Granby (4-1)               300  003  — 6-11-0
Canton (3-2)                       001  102  — 4-4-1
Highlights: East Granby/Granby had 11 hits to snap Canton’s three-game winning streak in game 1 of the double-elimination portion of the District 6 Major Division tournament at Janzer Field.

Simsbury 15, Burlington/Harwinton 5
At Plymouth
Simsbury (5-0)                  053  52  — 15-12-3
Burlington (2-3)                300  20  — 5-5-8
Highlights: Simsbury rapped out 12 hits to remain undefeated in the D6 tournament. Three Simsbury pitchers combined to allow five hits and strikeout 7

COLLEGE BASEBALL
NECBL standings (as of June 29): Northern Division – Keene 16-6, Upper Valley 9-10, Vermont 7-12, North Shore 8-14, Sanford 6-11, North Adams 4-12; Southern Division – Newport 14-7, Martha’s Vineyard 12-7, Bristol 13-8, Valley 10-8, Ocean State 10-10, Mystic 9-11, Danbury 7-9

Bristol 8, Martha’s Vineyard 1
At Bristol
Records: Bristol 14-8, Martha’s Vineyard 1. Highlights: Canton’s Nathan Lincoln was 1-for-4 with one run scored. He had two assists and played at second base and in right field.

Tuesday, July 1
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Zone 1
Torrington at Simsbury, 5:45 p.m.
West Hartford at Bristol (2), 5:45 p.m.
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Winsted at Canton, 5:45 p.m.
CT Sliders at Naugatuck, 7 p.m.
Amenia at Wolcott, 7 p.m.
Bethlehem at Burlington, 5:45 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
Section II Major Division tournament
Game 2: East Granby/Granby (D6) vs. Berlin, 6 p.m. at Simsbury’s Memorial Field
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NECBL: Bristol at Ocean State, 6:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 2
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
CT Sliders at Burlington, 6 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
District 6 Major Division tournament
Game 3: Simsbury vs. East Granby/Granby
Game 4: Burlington/Harwinton vs. Canton
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
Section II Major Division tournament
Game 3: East Granby/Granby (D6) vs. Seymour, 6 p.m. at Simsbury’s Memorial Field
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Mystic at Bristol, 6:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 3
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Naugatuck at Torrington, 8 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
District 6 Major Division tournament
Game 5: Winner game 4 vs. loser game 3
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
Section II Major Division tournament
Game 4, Final: Top two teams, 6 p.m. at Simsbury’s Memorial Field
PRO BASEBALL
Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 4
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NECBL: Danbury at Bristol, 5 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 5
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
District 6 Major Division tournament
Game 6, final: Winner game 3 vs winner game 5, 4 p.m. at Salmon Brook Park, Granby
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NECBL: Bristol at Keene, 6 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Binghamton, 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 6
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
District 6 Major Division tournament
Game 7, if necessary
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Binghamton, 1 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Las Vegas at Connecticut, 4 p.m.

