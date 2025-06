Weekly scoreboard: June 9-15, 2025

Wednesday, June 11

GIRLS LACROSSE

Class M semifinal: Sacred Heart Academy 11, Granby 8

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Valley Kraken at Wolcott

COLLEGE BASEBALL

CCBL: Simsbury at Glastonbury

PRO BASEBALL

Akron at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 10

GIRLS LACROSSE

Class L semifinal: Simsbury 7, Masuk 5

BOYS GOLF

CIAC Division III championships: 1. Coventry 302, 2. East Catholic 310, 3. Cromwell 316

GIRLS GOLF

CIAC Division II championships: 1. Berlin 335, 2. Masuk 366, 3. Coventry 379

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Wolcott 5, Winsted 0

Valley Kraken at Burlington, ppd., rain

Naugatuck at Torrington, ppd., rain

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NECBL: Mystic 2, Bristol 1

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford 3, Akron 1

BOYS GOLF

CIAC Division III championships

At New Britain

Team results (top 10) – 1. Coventry 302, 2. East Catholic 310, 3. Cromwell 316, 4. Canton 317, 5. Portland 321, 6. Holy Cross 321, 7. Oxford 325, 8. East Hampton 326, 9. Haddam-Killingworth 326, 10. Coginchaug 334

Other teams: 12. East Granby 341

Individual results (top 10) – Aidan Devaney, Holy Cross 68 at Goodwin GC (par 70), 2. Charles Hathaway, East Catholic 71, 3. Henry Barry, East Catholic and Dillon Rozich, Cromwell 72, 5. Gavin McNally, Coventry, 73, 6. Jack Crocetto, Coginchaug; Sam Beebe, Bolton; Landon Neves, Coventry and Myles Pisati, East Granby 74; 10. Peter Matchett, Cromwell, Braydon Hutwagner, Holy Cross and Cameron Moore, HK 74

Canton golfers: 13. Nicholas Leadbetter 76, 21., Shane Leadbetter 79, 28. Derek Berg 81, Brayden Keefe 81; 49. Jackson Rueckert 86,

East Granby golfers: 10. Myles Pisati 74, 50. Jackson Pisari 87, 54. Jake Schlagenhauf 88, 70. Patrick Baran 92

GIRLS GOLF

CIAC Division II state championships

At Trumbull

Team results (top 10) – 1. Berlin 335, 2. Masuk 366, 3. Coventry 379, 4. Cheshire 388, 5. Hand 394, 6. Brookfield 401, 7. NW Catholic 406, 8. Mercy 411, 9. Woodstock Academy 423. 10. St. Paul 425

Individual results (top 5) – Juyeon Paek, Cheshire, 72 at Tashua Knolls GC (par 72), 2. Iliana Chaplinski, St. Paul 80 and Samantha Dunn, Berlin 80, 4. Abbey Andros, Berlin 81, 5. Millie Gobleck, Hand 82

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Wolcott 5, Winsted 0

At Winsted

Wolcott (6-1) 001 120 0 — 5-4-0

Winsted (2-3) 000 000 0 — 0-1-1

Stone and Dunne; Winsted battery unavailable; WP: Stone; 2B: none; 3B: none; HR: none; NOTE: Stone threw a 1-hitter. He walked two and struck out nine. The lone Winsted hit came with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

League standings: CT Sliders 5-0, Tri-Town 4-0, Wolcott 6-1, Bethlehem 4-1, Valley Kraken 2-1, Torrington 3-3, Burlington 2-2, Winsted 2-3, Valley Ducks 2-4, Amenia 1-4, Canton 1-5, New Haven 0-3, Naugatuck 0-5

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Mystic 2, Bristol 1

At Mystic

Records: Bristol 4-2, Mystic 4-2; NOTE: Canton’s Nate Lincoln went 0-2 for the Blues on Tuesday. Lincoln’s average slipped to .273.

Monday, June 9

COLLEGE BASEBALL

CCBL: Southington at Simsbury, ppd.

Thursday, June 12

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Winsted at Canton, 5:45 p.m.

Valley Kraken at Wolcott, 7 p.m.

New Haven at Amenia NY, 7 p.m.

CT Sliders at Bethlehem, 5:45 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NECBL: North Shore at Bristol, 6:30 p.m.

CCBL: Silk City at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Akron at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 13

BOYS GOLF

State Open at Mohegan Sun GC

GIRLS GOLF

State Open at Mohegan Sun GC

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NECBL: Vermont at Bristol, 6:30 p.m.

CCBL: Western Massachusetts at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Akron at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 14

TRACK and FIELD

New England championships at New Britain, 10 a.m.

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Simsbury at Milford (2), 1 p.m. (season opener)

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

New Haven at Canton, noon

Wolcott at Winsted, noon

CT Sliders at Burlington, noon

Tri-Town at Naugatuck, noon

Valley Ducks at Valley Kraken (Wolcott HS), noon

PRO BASEBALL

Akron at Hartford, 6 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

USL Championship: Charleston at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 15

GIRLS LACROSSE

CIAC Class L final: Simsbury vs. Masuk at Fairfield University, 2 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA: Chicago at Connecticut, noon

PRO BASEBALL

Akron at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

