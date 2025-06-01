Weekly scoreboard: May 26-June 1, 2025

Sunday, June 1

BOYS TENNIS

Class M first round: Avon 7, Joel Barlow 0

Class S first round: Granby 5, Shepaug 2

GIRLS TENNIS

Class L first round: Cheshire 4, Avon 3

Class L first round: Farmington 4, Jonathan Law 3

Class S qualifying: Foran 6, Granby 1

Class S first round: Valley Regional 6, Lewis Mills 1

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Wolcott 12, Canton 11 (11)

CT Sliders 12, Torrington 2

Bethlehem 16, Amenia NY 3

Tri-Town at Valley Ducks

Burlington at Valley Kraken

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA: New York 100, Connecticut 52

PRO BASEBALL

Eastern League: New Hampshire 9, Hartford 4

BOYS TENNIS

Avon 7, Joel Barlow 0

At Avon (AOF)

Singles: Ryan Hovarka d. Chris Gagliardi 6-3, 6-3; Charles Schaffer d. Charlie Cruz 6-4, 6-1; Russell Lind. Austin Cameron 6-1, 6-0; Harsha Lakamraju d. Tyler Marshall 6–2, 6–0

Doubles: Myles Paquette and Ethan Klotz d. Rohan Venogopal and Lucas Perales-Hudson 6–2, 6–2; Syed and Aarav Nohria d. Daniel Marin and Luke Janny 6–3, 6–3; Josh Chen and Naveen Natchiappen d. Graham Ollendorff and Tony Cortina 6–0, 6–1.

Records: Avon 11-5, Joel Barlow 7-6; NOTE: No. 1 Avon advanced to Monday’s Class M quarterfinals with a win over No. 16 Barlow. The Falcons will host No. 8 Branford.

Granby 5, Shepaug 2

At Washington Depot

Records: Granby 7-6, Shepaug 8-3; NOTE: No. 13 Granby beat No. 4 Shepaug in a Class S first round match. The Bears advance to Monday’s quarterfinals at No. 5 Suffield.

GIRLS TENNIS

Cheshire 4, Avon 3

At Avon

Records: Cheshire 8-7, Avon 14-3; NOTE: No. 18 Cheshire upsets No. 2 Avon to move on to Monday’s quarterfinals at No. 7 Farmington

Valley Regional 6, Lewis Mills 1

At Deep River

Singles: Hailey Maiga (LM) d. Sophia Bonnato, 6-2, 6-0; Hannah Smith d. Natalie Case, 6-0, 6-1; Ella Smith (V) d. Brooke Fallon, 6-0, 6-0; Riley Russell (V) d. Michelle Majewski, 6-1, 6-1

Doubles: Regan Grow/Alessia Pisanzio (V) d. Liz Atkins/Jeana Rowland; Alana and Ella Martinez (V) d. Rachel Fallon/Guliana Battisto, 6-0, 6-4; Charlotte Kolb/Sydney Liggett (V) d. Ashley Ouelllette/Katie Vachius, 6-0, 6-4

Records: Valley Regional 15-0, Lewis Mills 11-10; NOTE: No. 2 Valley advances to the Class S quarterfinals on Monday. No. 15 Mills went 1-1 in the tournament

Foran 6, Granby 1

At Monroe

Records: Granby 10-6, Foran 12-9. NOTE: No. 20 Foran eliminated the No. 13 Bears in a Class S qualifying round match. Later in the afternoon, Foran was eliminated by Weston, 7-0.

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Wolcott 12, Canton 11 (11)

At Canton

Wolcott (4-0) 001 022 221 11 – 12-14-2

Canton (0-3) 211 202 200 10 — 11-8-4

Nathan Ebner, Fuegen (2), Fernandes (5), Zac Lawlor (8), Stepputtis (10) and Main, Champ (7); Matt Rose, Nate Hiscox (6), Angel Valentin (8), Jim Spirito (10) and Jeff Mulhall; WP: Stepputtis; LP: Spirito (0-1); 2B: Jeff Mulhall (C), Finegen (W); HR: Matt Rose (C); Highlights: Alex James (W) had the game-winning hit in the 11th; Wolcott pitchers walked 17 and struck out eight. Canton pitchers walked 10 and struck out nine

Bethlehem 16, Amenia NY 3

At Bethlehem

Amenia (1-3) 102 000 0 — 3-5-5

Bethlehem (3-0) 280 330 x — 16-16-1

Zach Spencer, Rigolino (5), Thrasher (6) and Richie Lamping; Kyle Banche and Matt Palumbo; WP: Banche; LP: Spencer; 2B: Palumbo (B) 2, Waldron (B), Jon Wilson (B); HR: Davino (B); Highlights: Banche (B) 6 IP, 3 hits, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks; Palumbo (B) 3-4, 2 runs scored, 4 RBI; Isaiah Johnson (B) 3-4, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI; Davino (B) 2-3, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI

CT Sliders 12, Torrington 2

At Waterbury (Municipal)

Torrington (1-3) 000 020 00 — 2-6-1

CT Sliders (3-0) 032 001 24 – 12-9-0

Chase Brown, Santana (3), Sam Scott (5) and Gordon; Ryan Glover, Glover (7) and Billy McGuire; WP: R. Glover; LP: Brown; 2B: Luke Sokolski (CT), Montini (CT)

PRO BASKETBALL

New York 100, Connecticut 52

At Brooklyn

Connecticut (52) Nelson Ododa 2-5 2-2 6, Charles 5-12 0-0 10, Hartley 2-6 0-0 5, Mabrey 2-11 2-2 8, Rivers 1-7 0-0 2, Peters 1-4 0-0 2, Morrow 2-6 2-2 8, Marshall 0-2 1-2 1, Diaby 0-1 0-0 0, Sheldon 4-7 1-1 10. Totals 19-61 8-9 52

New York (100) Stewart 4-5 4-4 13, Fiebich 4-5 2-2 13, Jones 4-7 2-2 13, Cloud 3-3 0-0 8, Ionescu 6-9 2-2 18, Harrison 4-6 0-0 9, Burke 2-7 2-2 7, Gardner 1-1 0-0 3, Johannes 3-4 0-0 8, Sherrod 2-5 1-3 6, Davis 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 33-53 15-17 100

Connecticut (1-6) 13 15 8 16 — 52

New York (7-0) 31 29 30 10 — 100

Three-point goals: Connecticut 6-28 (Charles 0-1, Hartley 1-2, Mabrey 2-9, Rivers 0-5, Peters 0-2, Morrow 2-5, Sheldon 1-4, New York 19-32 (Stewart 1-2, Fiebich 3-4, Jones 3-4, Cloud 2-2, Ionescu 4-6, Harrison 1-1, Burke 1-5, Gardner 1-1, Johannes 2-3, Sherrod 1-3, Davis 0-1)

Saturday, May 31

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

New Haven at Winsted

Friday, May 30

BOYS LACROSSE

NCCC Tournament

Final: Somers 12, Granby 9

GIRLS LACROSSE

NCCC Tournament

Final: Suffield vs. Somers

BOYS TENNIS

Class L first round: Newtown 4, Simsbury 3

Class L first round: Farmington 7, Wethersfield 0

Class S first round: Morgan 7, East Granby/Canton 0

GIRLS TENNIS

Class S first round: Lyme/Old Lyme 7, East Granby 0

Class S qualifying: Lewis Mills 6, Coginchaug 1

Class L first round: Masuk 7, Simsbury 0

BOYS GOLF

Canton 167, Stafford 215. Medalist: Derek Berg (C) 40 at Quaboag CC, par 36

GIRLS GOLF

Mercy 172, Canton no score. Medalist: Parker Carroll (M) 40 at Portland West GC. Par 30

PRO BASEBALL

New Hampshire 4, Hartford 3 (10)

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut 85, Indiana 83

BOYS LACROSSE

Somers 12, Granby 9

At Somers

Granby (13-5) 2 5 2 0 — 9

Somers (17-1) 2 2 3 5 — 12

BOYS TENNIS

Newtown 4, Simsbury 3

At Simsbury

Singles: Aditya Singh (N) def Noah Faithful (S) 6-4, 6-3; Frankn Connizzo (N) def Raymond Zhang (S) 6-0, 6-0; Ryan Heffron (S) def Brody Paulson (N) 6-1, 6-2; Stephen Singlak (N) def Colin Chapman (S) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles: Theo Anderson/William Cronin (N) def Alex Spaulding/Matt Flaherty (S) 6-2, 7-5; . Ryan Zheng/Aditya Chopra (S) def George Eppers/Ryan Hislop (N) 6-1, 3-6, 11-9; Owen Lukowicz/Abishek Kandassmy (S) def Cameron Linnetz/Josh Pruddomme (N) 6-1, 6-2

Records: Simsbury 8-9, Newtown 11-1; NOTE: No. 9 Newtown advances to quarterfinal against No. 1 New Canaan. Simsbury was seeded No. 8 in Class L.

Farmington 7, Wethersfield 0

At Farmington

Singles: Choudry (F) def Krout (W) 6-0, 6-0; Krishnamurthy (F) def Korzinski (W) 6-0, 6-0; Elliott (F) def McGrath (W) 6-0, 6-0; Thakur (F) def Perez (W) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Nguyen/Nguyen (F) def Ernst/Sejdor (W) 6-0, 6-0; Menke/Patel (F) def Mainville/Vera (W) 6-0, 6-1; Baroh/Pyhei (F) def Magana/Milvae (W) 6-0, 6-1

Records: Farmington 16-0, Wethersfield 8-11. NOTE: Winner advances to second round against No. 10 Guilford (9-12). No. 2 Farmington won the CCC Central Division with an 8-0 record.

Morgan 7, East Granby/Canton 0

At Clinton

Singles: Nathan Miller (M) d. Arvin Bhattecharge (EG) 6-0, 6-3; Nick Vetrano (M) d. Mike Lemire (EG) 6-1, 6-3; Nate Kinser (M) d. Max Vaughn (EG) 6-4, 6-3; Nick Hicks (M) d. Riley Ruggiero (EG) 7-5, 6-1

Doubles: Ryan Gray/Jude Watson (M) d. Red Cassotto/Tyler Marques 6-1, 6-2; Andy Alvarez/Hendrick Bausch (M) d. Andrew O’Connor/Danny Jacius (EG) 6-0, 6-0; Mekai Howard/Dustin Ly (M) d. Kevin Jayoganesh/Sean O’Connor (EG) 6-2, 6-1

Records: Morgan 16-3, East Granby/Canton 7-9. NOTE: No. 11 East Granby/Canton won three in a row to end the regular season. No. 6 Morgan has won eight straight matches and advances to the Class S second round.

GIRLS TENNIS

East Granby vs. Lyme/Old Lyme

At Old Lyme

Records: East Granby 10-7, Lyme/Old Lyme 15-3; NOTE: Winner advances to Class S first round match at No. 2 Valley Regional on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Lewis Mills 6, Coginchaug 1

At Burlington

Records: Lewis Mills 11-9, Coginchaug 6-8. NOTE: No. 15 Lewis Mills advances to first round after qualifying round win over No. 18 Coginchaug.

Masuk 7, Simsbury 0

At Monroe

Records: Masuk 12-2, Simsbury 12-6. NOTE: No. 5 Masuk advances with a shutout over No 12 Simsbury in this first round Class L match.

BOYS GOLF

Canton 167, Stafford 215

At Stafford

Canton (167) Derek Berg 40, Jackson Rueckert 41, Nicholas Leadbetter 42, Brayden Keefe 44, Shane Leadbetter 45

Stafford (215) Luke Balsewicz 46, Landen Langlois 50, Austin Irwin 56, Jack Mikan-Jones 63

Medalist: Derek Berg (C) 40 at Quaboag CC, par 36

Records: Canton 11-2, 10-1 NCCC

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut 85, Indiana 83

At Indiana

Connecticut (85) Nelson Ododa 2-8 4-4 8, Charles 7-16 3-4 18, Harley 2-5 0-0 6, Mabrey 10-17 2-2 26, Rivers 3-6 3-4 12, Peters 4-4 1-1 9, Parks 0-0 0-0 0, Morrow 1-1 0-0 2, Sheldon 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 31-60 13-15

Indiana (83) Howard 4-9 1-2 9, Boston 8-10 1-2 17, Colson 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 4-15 5-6 13, Hull 5-8 0-0 12, Bonner 4-7 2-2 13, Dantas 3-5 2-2 9, Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Cunningham 1-5 7-7 10. Totals 29-59 18-21

Connecticut (1-5) 21 22 25 17 — 85

Indiana (2-4) 23 16 20 24 — 83

Three-point goals: Connecticut 10-20 (Charles 1-1, Hartley 2-4, Mabrey 4-9, Rivers 3-5, Sheldon 0-1); Indiana 7-17 (Howard 0-1, Mitchell 0-4, Hull 2-2, Bonner 3-5, Dantas 1-3, Cunningham 1-3)

Thursday, May 29

BASEBALL

Farmington 5, East Granby 4

NCCC Tournament

Semifinal: Suffield 7, Somers 0

Semifinal: Rockville 6, Coventry 1

Final: Suffield 6, Rockville 5

CCC Tournament

Final: Southington 8, Hall 2

SOFTBALL

Suffield 13, Windsor Locks/East Granby 11

NCCC Tournament

Semifinal: Coventry 17, Canton 5

Semifinal: Ellington 3, Granby 0

Final: Ellington 5, Coventry 0

BOYS LACROSSE

CCC Tournament

North Division final: RHAM 16, Farmington 11

GIRLS LACROSSE

CCC Tournament

South Division final: Farmington 13, Southington 7

West Division final: Conard 11, Simsbury 5

Central Division final: Bristol Eastern 13, Lewis Mills 5

BOYS GOLF

Canton 154, SMSA 242. Medalist: Derek Berg (C) 36 at Goodwin GC, , par 35

East Granby 174, East Hampton 175. Medalist: Myles Pisati (EG) 37 at Quarry Ridge GC, par 36

Coventry 150, Granby 179, Windsor Locks 227. Medalist: Landon Neves (C) 35 at Copper Hill GC, par 36

GIRLS GOLF

Farmington 182, Conard 212. Medalist: Elyse Mazuronis (F) 44 at Tunxis Plantation CC, par 35

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Tri-Town 2, Canton 1

CT Sliders 2, Valley Kraken 0

Winsted 12, Naugatuck 0

Torrington 5, Amenia NY 2

Wolcott 1, New Haven 0



BASEBALL

Rockville 6, Coventry 1

At Windsor Locks

Coventry (12-9) 010 000 0 — 1-5-2

Rockville (13-8) 110 103 x — 6-9-0

Kyle Hecht, Kevin Johnson (4) and Menzel; Peter Glidden and Shemanski; WP: Glidden; LP: Johnson; NOTES: Glidden (R) 2-4, RBI; McAuliffe (R) 3-3, 1 run scored, 3 RBI; Glidden (R) allowed 5 hits and struck out six. Matthew Spear (Cov) 2-3

Suffield 7, Somers 0

At Windsor Locks

Somers (15-6) 000 000 0 — 0-3-3

Suffield (19-2) 000 052 x — 7-3-1

Hawkins, Czerwinski (3), Carenzo (5), Caye (6) and unknown; Jacob Gagnon and unknown; WP: Gagnon; LP: Carenzo; 2B: Gagnon (Suff); NOTE: Gagnon (Suff) 3 hits allowed, 7 IP, struck out eight

Suffield 6, Rockville 5

At Windsor Locks

Rockville (13-9) 000 001 4 — 5-4-1

Suffield (20-2) 000 060 x — 6-8-4

Stremel, McAuliffe (6) and unknown; Logan Bonazelli and Noah Schermerhorn; WP: Bonazelli; LP: Stremel; 2B: Peter Glidden (R), W Winiarski (S); NOTE: Rams scored four runs in the seventh thanks to three two-out errors by Suffield. Faber (S) 2-4, RBI, Gagnon (S) 1-3, 2 RBI; Ryan Organ (S) 2-2, RBI. Bonazelli (S) 7 IP, 4 hits allowed, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts

SOFTBALL

Ellington 3, Granby 0

At Windsor Locks

Granby (17-4) 000 000 0 — 0-3-3

Ellington (18-3) 020 001 x — 3-5-1

Bristol and Ehrenwreth; Fisher and Havener; WP: Fisher; LP: Bristol; 2B: Wong (E), 3B: Wong (E); NOTE: Wong (E) 3-3, 1 run scored. Fisher (E) 3 hits allowed, no walks, 17 strikeouts; Bristol (G) 10 strikeouts, 5 hits allowed, 3 walks

Coventry 17, Canton 5

At Windsor Locks

Canton (11-10) 002 030 0 — 5-7-6

Coventry (15-6) 542 123 x — 17-10-3

Lyla O’Connor and Reagan Grecula; Mayo and Blouin; WP: Mayo; LP: O’Connor; 2B: none; 3B: O’Connor (C), Doherty (Cov), HR: Doherty (Cov); NOTE: Talaga (Cov) 3-4, 3 runs scored, Doherty (Cov) 2-5, 4 runs scored, 3 RBI, 3B, HR; Vertucci (Cov) 2-3, 3 runs scored, 3 RBI. Mayo (Cov) 7 hits allowed, 2 walks, 7 strikeouts; Grecula (Can) 3-3, 2 RBI, O’Connor (Can) 1-2, 3B, 2 RBI

Ellington 5, Coventry 0

At Windsor Locks

Ellington (19-3) 001 210 1 — 5-6-0

Coventry (15-7) 000 000 0 — 0-3-2

Meghan Doherty and Blouin; Fisher and Havener; WP: Fisher; LP: Doherty; 2B: Taylor Tavener (E), HR: Tyla Gambacorta (E); NOTE: Camryn Fisher (E) 3 hits allowed, no walks, 17 strikeouts; Doherty (C) 6 hits, 5 walks, 5 strikeouts; Emma Vertucci (Cov) 2-3, 2 SB

Suffield 13, Windsor Locks/East Granby 11

Records: Suffield 4-16, Windsor Locks/EG 4-16: This league game was the final game of the season for both teams.

TRI_STATE BASEBALL

Tri-Town 2, Canton 1

At Canton

Tri-Town (2-0) 000 011 0 — 2-3-0

Canton (0-2) 001 000 0 — 1-7-1

Jim Spirito, Nate Hiscox and Jeff Mulhall; Livingston and Carr; WP: Livingston; LP: Hiscox (0-1); 2B: none; 3B: none; HR: none; Highlights: Livingston (T) 7 IP, 7 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk; Spirito (C) 5 IP 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk; Tri-Town gets two walks and a hit batter to load bases in sixth. McCarthy’s RBI drives in GW-run. Patenaude (T) has 2-out RBI single to CF in fifth; Angel Valentin (C) with one-out RBI single in third after Spirito and Mike Sullivan reach on singles.

Torrington 5, Amenia 2

At Torrington (Fuessenich Park)

Amenia NY (1-2) 000 011 0 — 2-1-1

Torrington (1-2) 140 000 x – 5-3-0

A Damon, unknown (6) and Lamping; Ryan Green, Dylan Gagnon (5) and Kyle Gordon; WP: Green; LP: Damon; 3B: Robert Anton (T); Highlights: Anton (T) 1-3, 1 run scored, 3 RBI; Green (T) 4 IP, 0 hits, 0 walks, 5 strikeouts

CT Sliders 2, Valley Kraken 0

At Waterbury (Washington Park)

Valley Kracken (2-1) 000 000 0 — 0-1-1

CT Sliders (2-0) 001 010 x — 2-4-0

Aidan Hefele and McMinn; Henry Marino and Campbell; WP: Marino; LP: Hefele; 2B: Dobratz (CT), Montini (CT); Highlights: Marino (CT) 7 IP, 1 hit allowed, 3 walks, 12 strikeouts; Hefele (V) 6 IP 4 hits, 6 strikeouts

Wolcott 1, New Haven 0

At Wolcott

New Haven (0-1) 000 000 0 — 0-0-0

Wolcott (3-0) 000 100 x — 1-5-1

Laconto and Almonte; Blake Stone and Dunne; WP: Stone; LP: Laconto (0-1); 2B: none; 3B: none; HR: none; Highlights: In New Haven’s Tri-State League debut, Blake Stone threw a no-hitter, walking two and striking out nine in seven innings of work. Laconto (NH) 6 IP, 5 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks; After a walk and single, Alex James (W) hits RBI single to RF to drive in game’s only run in fourth inning

Wednesday, May 28

BASEBALL

Somers 2, Granby 1

East Windsor co-op 7, East Granby 4

SOFTBALL

Avon 16, Canton 3

Windsor Locks/East Granby 23, East Windsor 10 (non-league)

Lewis Mills 17, Rockville 0 (5)

BOYS LACROSSE

NCCC Tournament

Canton at Granby

Suffield at Somers

GIRLS LACROSSE

NCCC Tournament

Somers 15, Granby 11

Ellington at Suffield

BOYS TENNIS

Farmington 5, Avon 0

NW Catholic 6, Lewis Mills 1

Canton, Granby, East Granby at NCCC Tournament at Suffield

GIRLS TENNIS

Avon 4, Farmington 3

NW Catholic 6, Lewis Mills 1

Simsbury 7, Bloomfield 0

Canton, Granby, East Granby at NCCC Tournament at Rockville

BOYS GOLF

Bristol Central 169, Canton 174. Medalist: Avery Phillips (BC) 39 at Pequabuck GC, par 35

East Granby 160, Bolton 203, Windsor Locks 238. Medalist: Myles Pisati (EG) 36 at Copper Hill GC, par 36

Suffield 176, Somers 178, Granby 185. Medalist: Ben Potter (S) 39 at Rolling Meadows CC, par 36

GIRLS GOLF

NW Catholic 209, Avon 254. Medalist: Lexi Rice (NW) and Morgan Maquire (NW) 48 at Golf Club of Avon, par 36

Lewis Mills 200, Middletown no score. Medalist: Emersyn Hertzler (LM) 39 at Fairview Farms.

Farmington 176, Simsbury 195. Medalist: Elyse Mazuronis (F) 38 at Simsbury Farms, par 36

SOFTBALL

Avon 16, Canton 3 (6)

At Canton

Avon (15-5) 903 202 — 16-12-2

Canton (11-9) 010 110 — 3-8-3

Jessica Mizia and Anna Kelley; Lyla O’Connor and Reagan Grecula; WP: Mizia; LP: O’Connor; 2B: O’Connor (C), Eve Beloin (A) 3, Brianna Connellan (A), Zoe Seay (A); NOTE: Beloin (A) was 3-for-5 with 3 doubles and 3 RBI; Madison Jette (A) 4-5, 3 RBI, Lily Silva 2-3, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI. Mizia (A) 8 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk; O’Connor (C) 12 hits, 9 walks, 2 strikeouts. O’Connor (C) 2-3; Stephanie Garcia (C) 2-2

Lewis Mills 17, Rockville 0 (5)

Records: Mills 12-8, Rockville 5-15; NOTE: P Eliza Criss (LM) 4 IP, 1 hit, 7 strikeouts, Liza Putnam (LM) 1 IP; Michaela Larose (LM) 2-3, double, RBI; Brooke Martineau (LM) 3-4, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI; Jill Tiso (LM) 3-3, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI, 2 walks, stolen base; Criss L(M) 1-2, double, 2 RBI, 2 walks; Raven Contois (R) had the hit for Rockville

BOYS GOLF

Bristol Central 169, Canton 174

At Bristol

Canton (174) Brayden Keefe 42, Nicholas Leadbetter 43, Derek Berg 44, Shane Leadbetter 45, Braydon Klein 46

Bristol Central (169) Avery Philips 39, Joey Pikiell 39, Jacoby Fry 43, Dylan Serrambana 50, Zachary Floser 57

Medalist: Avery Phillips (BC) 39 at Pequabuck GC, par 35

Records: Canton 9-2

GIRLS GOLF

Lewis Mills 200, Middletown no score

At Harwinton

Middletown Maggie Keithan 44, Isis Rodriguez 61, Genva Wiliarty 71

Lewis Mills (200) Emersyn Hertzler 39, Claudia Bociek 52, Vivian Beard 46, Lily Van Czak 63

Medalist: Emersyn Hertzler (LM) 39 at Fairview Farms.

Records: Lewis Mills 7-7; NOTE: Teams need four golfers to score for an official score. Mills technically wins by forfeit. Hertzler (LM) had an eagle on the sixth hole while Bociek (LM) had a birdie on the hole

NW Catholic 209, Avon 245

At Avon

NW Catholic (209) Lexi Rice 48, Morgan Maquire 48, Lucia Zamparripa 53, Mia Tonon 60, Kaeli Grieve 67

Avon (245) Stella Plavcan 61, Lauren White 62, Brooke Brady 65, Morgan Neamtz 66, Julia Pizzi 72

Medalist: Lexi Rice (NW) and Morgan Maquire (NW) 48 at Golf Club of Avon, par 36

Records: Avon 2-13, 0-10 CCC Central

Tuesday, May 27

BASEBALL

Canton 7, Granby 0

Ellington 15, East Granby 0

Lewis Mills 13, East Windsor co-op 4

Bristol Central 4, Simsbury 2

SOFTBALL

Canton 4, Suffield 3

Rockville 24, Windsor Locks/East Granby 9

Bristol Central 17, Farmington 1

CCC quarterfinal: Enfield 13, Avon 1

BOYS LACROSSE

CCC North semifinal: Farmington 12, Newington 6

CCC Central semifinal: Glastonbury 19, Simsbury 5

GIRLS LACROSSE

CCC South semifinal: Farmington 16, Berlin 5

CCC Central semifinal: Lewis Mills 13, Middletown 5

CCC West semifinal: Simsbury 18, Hall 7

TRACK and FIELD

CCC championships

BOYS: Bloomfield 101, East Hartford 76, Windsor 56

GIRLS: Bloomfield 153, Windsor 101, Glastonbury 93

NCCC championships

BOYS: Rockville 189, Ellington 118, Stafford 89.5

GIRLS: Rockville 111, Canton 85, Suffield 71

BOYS TENNIS

East Granby/Canton 6, Rockville 1

Suffield 6, Granby 1

GIRLS TENNIS

Avon 5, Hall 2

East Granby 7, Canton 0

Farmington 5, Conard 2

Suffield 7, Granby 0

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

CCC quarterfinal: Glastonbury 3, Farmington 2

BOYS GOLF

Coventry 151, Canton 168. Medalist: Gavin McNally (Cov) 35 at Skungamaug River GC, par 35

East Granby 173, Granby 183. Medalist: Jackson Pisati (EG) 39 at Copper Hill GC, par 36

GIRLS GOLF

St. Paul 199, NW Catholic 223, Avon 242. Medalist: Leah Petruzzi (SL) 37 at Wampanoag CC, par 36

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Valley Kraken 3, Naugatuck 1

Bethlehem 9, Valley Ducks 0

Winsted 12, Amenia NY 1

Tri-Town at CT Sliders (Washington Park), ppd., field unplayable

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA: Dallas 109, Connecticut 87

PRO BASEBALL

Eastern League: Hartford 4, New Hampshire 1

BOYS LACROSSE

Farmington 12, Newington 6

Records: Farmington 10-7, Newington 5-12; NOTES: Farmington moves into the final of the CCC North Division tournament

GIRLS LACROSSE

Farmington 16, Berlin 5

Records: Farmington 11-5, Berlin 8-9; NOTE: With the win, Farmington advanced into finals of the CCC South Division tournament

BOYS TENNIS

East Granby/Canton 6, Rockville 1

At Vernon

Singles: Follansbee (R) def. Bhettecharge 5-7, 6-1, 7-5; Lemire (EG) def. Clark 6-1, 6-2; Ruggiero (EG) def. Villenueve 6-0, 6-1; Rockville forfeit

Doubles: Cassotto/Gallaway (EG) def. Khalefa/Riveroll (R) 6-1, 6-2; Rockville Forfeit; Rockville Forfeit

Records: East Granby/Canton 7-9; Rockville 0-14: NOTE: This was the final regular season for both schools

Suffield 6, Granby 1

Records: Suffield 9-3, Granby 7-6

GIRLS TENNIS

East Granby 7, Canton 0

Records: East Granby 10-7, Canton 1-13

Farmington 5, Conard 2

Records: Farmington 13-2, Conard 12-3

TRACK and FIELD

NCCC championship

At Coventry

BOYS – 1. Rockville 189, 2. Ellington 118, 3. Stafford 89½, 4. Bolton 73, 5. Somers 45½, 6. Granby 36½, 7. Coventry 34, 8. East Granby 29½, 9. Suffield 28, 10, Windsor Locks 25, 11. Canton 23, 12. East Windsor 10, 13. SMSA 1

GIRLS – 1. Rockville 111, 2. Canton 85, 3. Suffield 71, 4. Windsor Locks 68, 5. Stafford 63, 6. East Granby 61, 7. Ellington 59, 8. Somers 47, 9. Coventry 45, 10. Granby 43½, 11. Bolton 31½, 12. East Windsor 17

CCC championships

At New Britain

BOYS: 1. Bloomfield 101, 2. East Hartford 76, 3. Windsor 56, 4. Hall 55, 5. Southington 52, 6. Bristol Central 37, 7. Avon 36, 8. Simsbury 30, 9. New Britain 28, 10. Manchester 26, 11. E.O. Smith 24, 12. Farmington 21, 13. Platt 20, 14. Bristol Eastern and Tolland 19, 16. East Catholic and South Windsor 17, 18. Lewis Mills 14, 19. Plainville and Rocky Hill 12, 21. Middletown 9, 22. Enfield 5, 23. Berlin, Glastonbury and Newington 4, 26. Conard and RHAM 2

GIRLS: 1. Bloomfield 153, 2. Windsor 101, 3. Glastonbury 93, 4. Southington 50, 5. East Hartford and Manchester 37, 7. Avon 36, 8. Hall 25, 9. Plainville 23, 10. Simsbury 22.5, 11. South Windsor 16, 12. E.O. Smith 15, 13. Conard, Farmington, Maloney 14, 16. Enfield, Middletown, New Britain 7, 19. East Catholic and RHAM 6, 21. Newington 5.5, 22. Bristol Central 5, 23. Rocky Hill and Wethersfield 3, 25. Platt 2

BOYS GOLF

Coventry 151, Canton 168

At Coventry

Canton (168) Derek Berg 41, Nicholas Leadbetter 41, Braydon Klein 42, Brayden Keefe 44, Shane Leadbetter 46

Coventry (151) Gavin McNally 35, Ben Vertucci 38, Jonah Stanizzi 38, Landon Neves 40, Owen Shearer 41

Medalist: Gavin McNally (Cov) 35 at Skungamaug River GC, par 35

Records: Canton 9-1, 9-1 NCCC

PRO BASKETBALL

Dallas 109, Connecticut 87

At Uncasville, Conn.

Dallas (109) Hines-Allen 3-6 2-3, 8 Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Ogunbowale 5-14 6-6 19, Carrington 5-9 4-4 16, Bueckers 8-10 5-6 21, Siegrist 4-9, 2-4 12, McCowan 2-3 1-1 5, Gieselsoder 1-1 0-0 2, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Charles 4-6 2-2 10, James 2-3 3-3 9, Quinerly 2-2 0-0 5, Totals 37-66, 25-29 109

Connecticut (87) Nelson Ododa 1-5 4-6, Charles 9-14 7-7 27, Mabrey 6-12 3-4 19, Sheldon 3-7 0-0 6, Rivers 3-9 2-2 8, Peters 0-3 3-3 6, Parks 0-0 0-0 0, Morrow 1-3 1-5 3, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0, Diaby 0-0 3-4 3, Hartley 4-7 2-5 12. Totals 27-60, 25-36 87

Dallas (1-4) 23 33 32 21 — 109

Connecticut (0-5) 24 18 32 13 — 87

Three-point goals: Dallas 10-30 (Ogunbowale 3-8, Carrington 2-4, Bueckers 0-1, Siegrist 2-2, Charles 0-1, James 2-3, Quinerly 1-1); Connecticut 8-24 (Chales 2-3, Mabrey 4-9, Sheldon 0-2, Rivers 0-3, Peters 0-1, Morrow 0-1, Hartley 2-5)

