With a 5-2 win, Hand denies Avon boys a fifth straight state title

This wasn’t the Avon High boys tennis team that gone to four straight Class M finals from 2021 through 2024, winning four consecutive state championships.

Three players that were on the squad a year declined to play this spring. The only full-time starters from the 2024 squad were seniors Ryan Horvoka and Myles Paquette. Some underclassmen had played a handful of varsity matches and the rest of the squad were freshmen.

There were no undefeated seasons or CCC divisional titles that were captured this season.

But the Falcons won 10 matches – the seventh time in the last seasons with double-digit wins. The team got healthy in time for the state tournament, enabling first-year coach Matt Krenicky to put his best lineup on the court.

The top-seeded Falcons won three straight matches in the Class M tournament, including a 5-2 win over Weston in Tuesday’s semifinals to earn a spot in the final for the fifth straight year – a rematch of last year’s championship match with Daniel Hand of Madison.

But the Falcons (13-6) ran out of gas against a good Hand squad that beat Avon, 5-2 on Wednesday at Hall High in the Class M finals. It gave the No. 2 seeded Tigers (16-6) their sixth state championship and their first since 2018.

After the Hand boys won, the Hand girls tennis team beat Suffield, 6-1, also at Hall, to win a state championship.

Krenicky was thrilled with what his team accomplished this season.

“We exceeded our expectations,” he said. “I am so proud of these guys and how far they took it. We had 14 guys (available) for Sunday’s (first round match against Joel Barlow). It was the first time we’ve all been together since April 9.”

Due to injuries and family commitments, the lineup was in flux for most of the season.

“We pulled everyone from our bench,” Krenicky said. “Everyone played at least one (varsity) match. I’ve never felt so good after a loss.”

Horvoka, at No. 1 singles, earned a 6-2, 6-4 win over Hand’s Carter Wilkins while Avon’s third doubles team of Josh Chen/Naveen Natchiappan also came up with a 6-3, 6-4 victory.

The rest of the squad didn’t quite have the spark in their legs after playing for four consecutive days and playing in 90 degree heat.

Krenicky quickly pointed out that Hand players played in the same heat and had the same four-day run to the finals.

“We had a tough match against Weston (on Tuesday),” Krenicky said. “We were mentally prepared but we were playing exhausted. They gave it everything they had. Their bodies were breaking down (with some cramping).”

A season that began on a cold 37-degree day in early April ended in the sweltering heat at Hall.

“They improved so much,” Krenicky said. “With the team we had, it was an absolutely amazing season for everyone.”

And he is hopeful for the future. “There is nothing that ignites people more than a loss and what you can learn from it,” he said.

Avon’s top three singles players – Horvoka, Charles Schaff and Russell Lin – and their top doubles team of Paquette and Ethan Kloltz have qualified to play in the CIAC State Open individual tournament that begins on Sunday.

NOTES: Avon beat Hand, 5-2 in last year’s Class M title match. Avon had previously won nine state championships, including four straight from 2021-24. In this year’s Class M tournament, Avon beat Joel Barlow, 7-0, Branford, 6-1 and Weston, 5-2 in the semifinals.

Class M championship

Hand 5, Avon 2

At West Hartford (Hall)

Singles: Ryan Horvoka (A) def. Carter Wilkins, 6-2, 6-4; Anthony Seehusen (H) def. Charles Schaff, 6-3, 6-4; Deacon Wilkins (H) def. Russell Lin, 6-1, 6-4; Harry Hodge (H) def. Harsha Lakamraju, 6-3, 6-1

Doubles: Marcelo Gonzalez/Gavin Waterman (H) def. Myles Paquette/Ethan Klotz, 6-4, 6-2; Paul Fumex/Nathaniel Konstantino (H) def. Abid Syed/Aarav Nohria, 6-2, 6-4; Josh Chen/Naveen Natchiappan (A) def. Aden Chorney/William Riggio, 6-3, 6-4

Records: Avon 13-6, Hand 16-6; NOTE: Avon was playing in their fifth straight Class M final. They had won the previous four titles. Hand won their sixth state title and first since 2018

Avon 5, Weston 2

At Avon (AOF)

Singles: Ryan Horvoka (A) def. Rohak Gulia, 7-5, 6-3; Charles Schaff (A) d. Baxter Barenberg, 5-7, 7-5, 10-3; Russell Lin (A) def. Isaac Schickler, 6-2, 6-1; Hudson Smith (W) def. Harsha Lakamraju, 6-2, 6-0

Doubles: Myles Paquette/Ethan Klotz (A) def. Aidan Baker/Bryce Ferguson, 6-2, 6-4; Abid Syed/Aarav Nohria (A) def. Filippo Emanuel/Samson Barshop, 7-5, 4-6, 11-9; Oskar O’Connor/Sachin Pather (W) def. Josh Chen/Naveen Natchiappan, 6-1, 6-0

Records: Avon 13-5