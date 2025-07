2025 American Legion baseball state tournament

Scores and schedules from the 19U state tournament, the highest level of American Legion baseball in the state.

19U seedings (unofficial)

1. Waterford, 2. South Windsor, 3. West Hartford, 4. Tri-County, 5. Milford, 6. Torrington, 7. Enfield, 8. Norwich, 9. Danielson, 10. Ridgefield, 11. Willimantic, 12. Bristol, 13. Simsbury, 14. Glastonbury, 15. Middletown, 16. RCP (Rocky Hill/Cromwell/Portland)

Group A

Monday, July 21

Game 1: 1 v 16

Game 2: 10 v 7

Tuesday, July 22

Game 3: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 23

Game 5: Winner game 3 vs. loser game 4

Advance to next round: Winner game 4 and winner game 5

Group B

Monday, July 21

Game 1: 13 at 4

Game 2: 11 at 6

Tuesday, July 22

Game 3: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 23

Game 5: Winner game 3 vs. loser game 4

Advance to next round: Winner game 4 and winner game 5

Group C

Monday, July 21

Game 1: 14 at 3

Game 2: 5 at 12

Tuesday, July 22

Game 3: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 23

Game 5: Winner game 3 vs. loser game 4

Advance to next round: Winner game 4 and winner game 5

Group D

Monday, July 21

Game 1: 15 at 2

Game 2: 9 at 8

Tuesday, July 22

Game 3: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, 5:30 p.m.

Double-elimination portion

Saturday, July 26

Game 1: at Palmer Field

Game 2: at Palmer Field

Game 3: at Rotary Field

Game 4: at Rotary Field

Sunday, July 27

Game 5: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2 at Palmer Field

Game 6: Loser game 3 vs. loser game 4 at Rotary Field

Game 7: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2 at Palmer Field

Game 8: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 4 at Rotary Field

Monday, July 28

Game 9: Winner game 5 vs. loser game 8 at Rotary Field

Game 10: Winner game 6 vs. loser game 7 at Palmer Field

Game 11: Winner game 7 vs. winner game 8 at Palmer Field

Tuesday, July 29

Game 12: Winner game 9 vs. loser game 11 at Rotary Field

Game 13: Winner game 10 vs. winner game 11 at Palmer Field

Wednesday, July 30

Game 14, final: Winner game 12 vs. winner game 13 at Palmer Field

Thursday, July 31

Game 15, if necessary

2025 Connecticut Zone Standings

19U

Zone 1 Zone Overall x-West Hartford 15-3 16-3 Torrington 9-7-1 9-7-1 Bristol 8-10 9-12 Simsbury 7-12 7-12 Oakville 4-15-1 4-15-1 Zone 4 Zone Overall x-Milford 11-7 11-7 Ridgefield 9-8 9-8 Games between Zone 1 and Zone 4 teams count toward respective zone championships. Zone 3 Zone Overall x-South Windsor 16-2 18-3 Tri-County 15-4 17-5 Enfield 10-8 10-8 Glastonbury 7-11 7-11 RCP 7-12- 7-12 Middletown 7-13 8-15 Ellington 5-13 5-14 Zone 6 Zone Overall x-Waterford 17-0 24-3-1 Norwich 9-8 9-8 Danielson 8-8 8-8 Willimantic 8-9 8-9 Tri-Town 3-13 3-15 Moosup 3-14 3-14 x-won zone championship

Previous years

2024 American Legion state tournament (19u)

2023 American Legion state tournament (19u)

2022 American Legion state tournament

2021 American Legion state tournament

2019 American Legion state tournament