2025 American Legion Northeast Regional

2025 Northeast Regional

At Shrewsbury, Mass. (Fitton Field)

Wednesday, August 6

Game 1: Rhode Island vs. New York, 9:30 a.m.

Game 2: Vermont vs. Maine, following game 1

Game 3: New Hampshire vs. Massachusetts, 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: Waterford CT (Post 161) vs. Shrewsbury MA (Post 387), following game 3

Thursday, August 7

Game 5: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 3, 9:30 p.m.

Game 6: Loser game 2 vs. loser game 4, following game 5

Game 7: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 3, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner game 2 vs. winner game 4, following game 7

Friday, August 8

Game 9: Winner game 6 vs. loser game 7, 9:30 a.m.

Game 10: Winner game 5 vs. loser game 8, 3:30 p.m.

Game 11: Winner game 7 vs. winner game 8, following game 10

Saturday, August 9

Game 12: Winner game 9 vs. loser game 11, 1 p.m

Game 13: Winner game 10 vs. winner game 1, 4 p.m.

Pairings for game 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary. Tournament director has further instructions.

If three teams remain after game 13, the winner of game 11 draws the bye for game 14.

Sunday, August 10

Game 14: Winner game 12 vs. winner game 13, 1 p.m.

Game 15: If necessary, 4 p.m.

Previous results

2024 Northeast Regional

2023 Northeast Regional

2022 Northeast Regional

2021 Northeast Regional

2020: Season cancelled, COVID-19 pandemic

2019 Northeast Regional

Northeast Regional tournament championship games

2024: Hudson, MA 15, Cumberland RI 9

2023: Ellsworth ME 4, Nashua NH 1

2022: Shrewsbury MA 4, Cumberland RI 2

2021: Beverly MA 6, Newport RI 5

2020: Tournament cancelled, COVID-19 pandemic

2019: Shrewsbury MA 3, Lawrence MA 1

2018: Braintree MA 7, Shrewsbury MA 4

2017: Shrewsbury MA 5, Braintree MA 1

2016: Cumberland RI 5, RCP (Rocky Hill/Cromwell/Portland) CT 0

2015: Rochester NH 12, Pittsfield MA 1

2014: Milford MA 5, Pawtucket RI 4

2013: Barnstable MA 9, Woonsocket RI 2

2012: Saratoga NY 3, Essex Junction VT 0

2011: Worcester MA 3, Whitestown NY 1

2010: Auburn ME 13, Gibbsboro NJ 8

2009: Berlin CT 8, Portland ME 5

2008: Bristol CT 5, Portsmouth NE 4

2007: Branford CT 12, Edison NJ 8

2006: Milton MA 15, Cumberland RI 14 (10)

2005: Branford CT 4, South Burlington VT 1

2004: Portland ME (Nova Seafood) 10, Bristol CT 5

2003: West Deptford NJ 6, Essex VT 1

2002: Sweeney NH 9, Sandwich MA 8

2001: Milford MA 9, Warwick RI 1

2000: Hamilton NJ 8, New London CT 0

1999: Portland ME (Andrews) 4, South Attleboro MA 3 (11)

1998: State College PA 15, Quincy MA 8

1997: Bristol CT 5, Spring City PA 4

1996: Yardley PA 6, Swampscott MA 5

1995: Portland ME 3, Middletown CT 1

1994: Brooklawn NJ

1993: New Bedford MA

1992: East Hartford CT 5, Iselin NJ 1

1991: East Hartford CT 6, Nashua NH 5

1990: Rockland County NY 4, Fall River MA 3

1989: Braintree MA

1988: Kingston NY

1987: Norwood MA

1986: New London CT 11, Manchester NH 5

1985: New London CT 5, Portland ME 0

1984: Bristol CT 4, Coffey Post 3, Nashua NH 2

1983: Natick MA

1982: Manchester NH

1981: Meriden CT

1980: Warwick RI

1979: Barrington RI

1978: East Springfield MA

1977: Trumbull CT

1976: Warwick RI

1975: West Quincy MA

1974: Bristol CT 7, East Springfield MA 4

1973: West Hartford CT 2, Manchester NH 1

1972: North Haven CT

1971: Warwick RI

1970: Manchester NH 2, Middletown CT 1

1969: Naugatuck CT

1968: East Springfield MA 10, Manchester NH 5

1967: Manchester NH

1966: Manchester NH

1965: Berlin NH

1964: Manchester NH

1963: Somerville MA

1962: Somerville MA

1961: West Hartford CT 1, Manchester NH 0

1960: Pittsfield MA

NOTE: The first Northeast Region tournament was in 1960