2025 Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League playoffs

2025 Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League championship tournament.
Wednesday, July 23
Game 1: No. 8 Gold Star 8, No. 9 Western Massachusetts 7
Game 2: No. 5 West Haven 6, No. 12 Glastonbury 2
Game 3: No. 7 Simsbury 1, No. 10 Hamden 0
Game 4: No. 6 Silk City 4, No. 11 Waterbury 3
Thursday, July 24
Game 5: Gold Star at No. 1 Bridgeport
Game 6: West Haven at No. 4 Southington
Game 7: Simsbury at No. 2 Danbury
Game 8: Silk City at No. 3 Meriden
Friday, July 25
Game 9: Waterbury vs. loser game 5 (elimination game)
Game 10: Hamden vs. loser game 6 (elimination game)
Game 11: Glastonbury vs. loser game 7 (elimination game)
Game 12: Western Massachusetts vs. loser game 5 (elimination game)
Saturday, July 26
Game 14: Winner game 12 vs. winner game 11 (elimination game)
Game 15: Winner game 10 vs. winner game 9 (elimination game)
Game 15: Winner game 5 vs. winner game 6
Game 16: Winner game 7 vs. winner game 8
Sunday, July 27
Game 17: Loser game 15 vs. winner game 14 (elimination game)
Game 18: Loser game 16 vs. winner game 13 (elimination game)
Monday, July 28
Game 19: Winner game 17 vs. winner game 18 (elimination game)
Game 20: Winner game 15 vs. winner game 16
Tuesday, July 29
Game 21: Loser game 20 vs winner game 19 (elimination game)
Wednesday, July 30
Game 22, Championship: Winner game 20 vs. winner game 21
Thursday, July 31
Game 23, if necessary
2025 Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League final standings
|Team
|Record
|Pts.
|Pct.
|Bridgeport Barnums
|19-2-2
|63
|.870
|Danbury Lakehounds
|13-9-1
|50
|.587
|Meriden Riptide
|13-10
|49
|.585
|Southington Black Knights
|13-9
|48
|.591
|West Haven Sailors
|12-9-1
|47
|.568
|Silk City Sluggers
|11-12-1
|47
|.479
|Simsbury Sabercats
|10-11-2
|45
|.478
|Gold Star Generals (Groton)
|10-11-2
|45
|.478
|Western Mass. Pioneers (Agawam)
|7-15-2
|40
|.333
|Hamden Miners
|7-12-3
|39
|.386
|Waterbury Silverbacks
|7-13-1
|36
|.357
|Glastonbury Arrows
|6-15-1
|35
|.295
|3 points for a win, 2 points for a tie, 1 point for a loss
Previous CCBL champions
Double-elimination tournament
Championship game
2024: Bridgeport Barnums 5, Southington Black Knights 2
2023: West Haven Sailors 15, Wallingford Silver Storm 4
2022: Hamden Miners 9, Wallingford Silver Storm 6
2021: West Haven Sailors 7, Manchester Eagles 1
2020: Brass City Bombers 13, Manchester Eagles 1 (6)
2019: Manchester Mavericks 8, Glastonbury Arrows 3
2018: Simsbury Sabercats 2, Wallingford Silver Miners 0
Best-of-3 championship series
2017: Glastonbury def. Manchester Mavericks, 2-0
2016: Southington Shock def. Manchester Mavericks, 2-0
2015: Southington def. Glastonbury, 2-0
2014: Southington def. Glastonbury, 2-0
2013: West Hartford Thunder def. Manchester Mavericks, 2-1
2012: Tobacco Valley Renegades def. Simsbury, 2-1
2011: Southington def. Tobacco Valley, 2-1
2010: Southington def. Tobacco Valley, 2-0
2009: Southington def. Simsbury, 2-0