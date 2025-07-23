Connect with us

College Baseball

2025 Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League playoffs

2025 Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League championship tournament.

Double-elimination tournament
Wednesday, July 23
Game 1: No. 8 Gold Star 8, No. 9 Western Massachusetts 7
Game 2: No. 5 West Haven 6, No. 12 Glastonbury 2
Game 3: No. 7 Simsbury 1, No. 10 Hamden 0
Game 4: No. 6 Silk City 4, No. 11 Waterbury 3
Thursday, July 24
Game 5: Gold Star at No. 1 Bridgeport
Game 6: West Haven at No. 4 Southington
Game 7: Simsbury at No. 2 Danbury
Game 8: Silk City at No. 3 Meriden
Friday, July 25
Game 9: Waterbury vs. loser game 5 (elimination game)
Game 10: Hamden vs. loser game 6 (elimination game)
Game 11: Glastonbury vs. loser game 7 (elimination game)
Game 12: Western Massachusetts vs. loser game 5 (elimination game)
Saturday, July 26
Game 14: Winner game 12 vs. winner game 11 (elimination game)
Game 15: Winner game 10 vs. winner game 9 (elimination game)
Game 15: Winner game 5 vs. winner game 6
Game 16: Winner game 7 vs. winner game 8
Sunday, July 27
Game 17: Loser game 15 vs. winner game 14 (elimination game)
Game 18: Loser game 16 vs. winner game 13 (elimination game)
Monday, July 28
Game 19: Winner game 17 vs. winner game 18 (elimination game)
Game 20: Winner game 15 vs. winner game 16
Tuesday, July 29
Game 21: Loser game 20 vs winner game 19 (elimination game)
Wednesday, July 30
Game 22, Championship: Winner game 20 vs. winner game 21
Thursday, July 31
Game 23, if necessary

2025 Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League final standings

Team Record Pts. Pct.
Bridgeport Barnums 19-2-2 63 .870
Danbury Lakehounds 13-9-1 50 .587
Meriden Riptide 13-10 49 .585
Southington Black Knights 13-9 48 .591
West Haven Sailors 12-9-1 47 .568
Silk City Sluggers 11-12-1 47 .479
Simsbury Sabercats 10-11-2 45 .478
Gold Star Generals (Groton) 10-11-2 45 .478
Western Mass. Pioneers (Agawam) 7-15-2 40 .333
Hamden Miners 7-12-3 39 .386
Waterbury Silverbacks 7-13-1 36 .357
Glastonbury Arrows 6-15-1 35 .295
3 points for a win, 2 points for a tie, 1 point for a loss

 

Previous CCBL champions

Double-elimination tournament
Championship game
2024: Bridgeport Barnums 5, Southington Black Knights 2
2023: West Haven Sailors 15, Wallingford Silver Storm 4
2022: Hamden Miners 9, Wallingford Silver Storm 6
2021: West Haven Sailors 7, Manchester Eagles 1
2020: Brass City Bombers 13, Manchester Eagles 1 (6)
2019: Manchester Mavericks 8, Glastonbury Arrows 3
2018: Simsbury Sabercats 2, Wallingford Silver Miners 0
Best-of-3 championship series
2017: Glastonbury def. Manchester Mavericks, 2-0
2016: Southington Shock def. Manchester Mavericks, 2-0
2015: Southington def. Glastonbury, 2-0
2014: Southington def. Glastonbury, 2-0
2013: West Hartford Thunder def. Manchester Mavericks, 2-1
2012: Tobacco Valley Renegades def. Simsbury, 2-1
2011: Southington def. Tobacco Valley, 2-1
2010: Southington def. Tobacco Valley, 2-0
2009: Southington def. Simsbury, 2-0

