2025 Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League playoffs

2025 Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League championship tournament.

Double-elimination tournament

Wednesday, July 23

Game 1: No. 8 Gold Star 8, No. 9 Western Massachusetts 7

Game 2: No. 5 West Haven 6, No. 12 Glastonbury 2

Game 3: No. 7 Simsbury 1, No. 10 Hamden 0

Game 4: No. 6 Silk City 4, No. 11 Waterbury 3

Thursday, July 24

Game 5: Gold Star at No. 1 Bridgeport

Game 6: West Haven at No. 4 Southington

Game 7: Simsbury at No. 2 Danbury

Game 8: Silk City at No. 3 Meriden

Friday, July 25

Game 9: Waterbury vs. loser game 5 (elimination game)

Game 10: Hamden vs. loser game 6 (elimination game)

Game 11: Glastonbury vs. loser game 7 (elimination game)

Game 12: Western Massachusetts vs. loser game 5 (elimination game)

Saturday, July 26

Game 14: Winner game 12 vs. winner game 11 (elimination game)

Game 15: Winner game 10 vs. winner game 9 (elimination game)

Game 15: Winner game 5 vs. winner game 6

Game 16: Winner game 7 vs. winner game 8

Sunday, July 27

Game 17: Loser game 15 vs. winner game 14 (elimination game)

Game 18: Loser game 16 vs. winner game 13 (elimination game)

Monday, July 28

Game 19: Winner game 17 vs. winner game 18 (elimination game)

Game 20: Winner game 15 vs. winner game 16

Tuesday, July 29

Game 21: Loser game 20 vs winner game 19 (elimination game)

Wednesday, July 30

Game 22, Championship: Winner game 20 vs. winner game 21

Thursday, July 31

Game 23, if necessary

2025 Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League final standings

Team Record Pts. Pct. Bridgeport Barnums 19-2-2 63 .870 Danbury Lakehounds 13-9-1 50 .587 Meriden Riptide 13-10 49 .585 Southington Black Knights 13-9 48 .591 West Haven Sailors 12-9-1 47 .568 Silk City Sluggers 11-12-1 47 .479 Simsbury Sabercats 10-11-2 45 .478 Gold Star Generals (Groton) 10-11-2 45 .478 Western Mass. Pioneers (Agawam) 7-15-2 40 .333 Hamden Miners 7-12-3 39 .386 Waterbury Silverbacks 7-13-1 36 .357 Glastonbury Arrows 6-15-1 35 .295 3 points for a win, 2 points for a tie, 1 point for a loss

Previous CCBL champions

Double-elimination tournament

Championship game

2024: Bridgeport Barnums 5, Southington Black Knights 2

2023: West Haven Sailors 15, Wallingford Silver Storm 4

2022: Hamden Miners 9, Wallingford Silver Storm 6

2021: West Haven Sailors 7, Manchester Eagles 1

2020: Brass City Bombers 13, Manchester Eagles 1 (6)

2019: Manchester Mavericks 8, Glastonbury Arrows 3

2018: Simsbury Sabercats 2, Wallingford Silver Miners 0

Best-of-3 championship series

2017: Glastonbury def. Manchester Mavericks, 2-0

2016: Southington Shock def. Manchester Mavericks, 2-0

2015: Southington def. Glastonbury, 2-0

2014: Southington def. Glastonbury, 2-0

2013: West Hartford Thunder def. Manchester Mavericks, 2-1

2012: Tobacco Valley Renegades def. Simsbury, 2-1

2011: Southington def. Tobacco Valley, 2-1

2010: Southington def. Tobacco Valley, 2-0

2009: Southington def. Simsbury, 2-0