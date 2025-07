2025 Tri-State League playoffs

2025 Tri-State League playoff schedule

Qualifying round (single-elimination)

Tuesday, July 29

Game 1: No. 9 Canton at No. 8 Amenia NY, 7 p.m.

Game 2: No. 10 Torrington vs. No. 7 Valley Ducks at Fuessenich Park, 8 p.m.

Game 3: No. 11 Winsted vs. No. 6 Valley Kraken at Fuessenich Park, 5:45 p.m.

Game 4: No. 12 Naugatuck vs. No. 5 CT Sliders at Municipal Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

First round (best-of-3)

Saturday, August 2

Game 1 winner at No. 1 Bethlehem

Game 2 winner at No. 2 Tri-Town

Game 3 winner at No. 3 Burlington

Game 4 winner at No. 4 Wolcott

Sunday, August 3

Bethlehem at game 1 winner

Tri-Town at game 2 winner

Burlington at game 3 winner

Wolcott at game 4 winner

Monday, August 4

Game 1 winner at No. 1 Bethlehem, if necessary

Game 2 winner at No. 2 Tri-Town, if necessary

Game 3 winner at No. 3 Burlington, if necessary

Game 4 winner at No. 4 Wolcott, if necessary



League semifinals

Aug. 8-10

Bethlehem/game 1 winner vs. Wolcott/game 4 winner

Tri/Town/game 2 winner vs. Burlington/game 3 winner



League championship series

Two semifinal winners

Friday, August 15

Game 1 at Fuessenich Park, 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 16

Game 2 at Municipal Stadium, 2 p.m.

Sunday, August 17

Game 3 at Municipal Stadium, 2 p.m., if necessary

2025 Standings

Final regular season standings for Tri-State League baseball

Team Rec. Pct. GB Bethlehem Plowboys 17-3 .850 — Tri-Town Trojans 17-3 .850 — Burlington Hunters 16-4 .800 1 Wolcott Scrappers 16-4 .800 1 CT Sliders 11-9 .550 6 Valley Kraken (New Milford) 11-9 .550 6 Valley Ducks (Wolcott) 10-10 .500 7 Amenia (NY) Monarchs 9-11 .450 8 Canton Crushers 6-13 .315 10½ Torrington Thunder 6-14 .300 11 Winsted Whalers 5-14 .263 11½ New Haven Ravens 3-15 .166 13 Naugatuck White Sox 1-19 .050 16

Due to injuries and violations to league code of conduct rules, New Haven didn’t have enough players to field a team for playoffs so they did not participate.

Previous results

