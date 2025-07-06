Aces hand Connecticut their tenth straight loss

A’ja Wilson scored 19 points, had two steals and four blocks while teammate Dana Evan had 18 points as the Las Vegas Aces rolled to an 86-68 win over the slumping Connecticut Sun on Sunday at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

With the loss, the Sun (2-16) dropped their 10th straight game, a new franchise-record for consecutive defeats. Las Vegas (9-9) has won seven straight games against Connecticut.

The Sun were playing their first game at home after a four-game road trip with big losses to Minnesota, Seattle, Golden State and Las Vegas. But the Sun were still without guard Marina Mabrey, who missed her fifth straight game with a knee injury.

Connecticut also went with a new starting lineup with Bria Hartley, Jacy Sheldon, Saniya Rivers, Aneesah Morrow and Olivia Nelson-Ododa. Tina Charles came off the bench for the first time this season, after being listed questionable with a left shoulder injury entering the contest.

Charles, the consummate professional that she is, scored 11 points for the Sun off the bench. Rookie Annesha Morrow led the way with 12 points, three rebounds and two steals while Saniya Rivers scored 10. It was the third straight game that Morrow has led the Sun in scoring.

The Sun rank last in the league in scoring, coming into the game averaging a league-low 70.9 points.

Rookie guard Leila Lacan made her WNBA debut in today’s game, finishing with five points and one assist in 24 minutes played. Lacan missed the Sun’s first 17 games this regular season due to overseas obligations with the French national team.

“We’re on a new team with a new coaching staff and new players,” Rivers said. “The biggest thing is to find the positives because in this league, you don’t have time to lay back because you are playing 2-tp-3 games a week.”

The Sun host Seattle on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in their annual day camp contest.

“I think we have some great pieces and we’re still figuring out how to put it together,” Rivers said. “Sometimes we come out and we’re not playing together and sometimes we have some selfishness going on. That is unfortunate. When we play together, it’s beautiful basketball.”

The Sun cut it to as close 12 twice in the third quarter, but the Aces outscored the Sun 27-22 in the period to take a 20-point lead into the fourth, 70-50.

Las Vegas 86, Connecticut 68

At Uncasville

Las Vegas (86) Smith 5-7 1-2 11, Wilson 8-10 2-3 19, Gray 2-5 0-0 6, Loyd 1-9 0-0 3, Young 5-10 3-3 14, Bell 3-4 0-0 8, Stokes 1-2 0-0 2, Evans 7-11 3-5 18, Nye 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 34-63 9-13 96

Connecticut (68) Morrow 4-14 4-4 12, Nelson Ododa 3-5 3-4 9, Hartley 2-8 2-3 7, Sheldon 3-5 0-0 8, Rivers 5-13 0-0 10, Peters 1-3 0-0 3, Charles 5-12 1-2 11, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 0-1 3-4 3, Lacan 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 25-63, 15-19

Las Vegas (9-9) 16 27 27 16 — 86

Connecticut (2-16) 12 16 22 18 – 68

Three-point goals: Las Vegas 9-26 (Smith 0-1, Wilson 1-1, Gray 2-3, Loyd 1-5, Young 1-4, Bell 2-3, Stokes 0-1, Evans 1-5, Nye 1-3); Connecticut 5-18 (Morrow 0-3, Hartley 1-4, Sheldon 2-3, Rivers 0-3, Peters 1-2, Allen 0-1, Lacan 1-2): NOTE: Sun extended their franchise record for losses to 10 with the loss.