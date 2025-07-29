Big start propels Amenia past Canton in Tri-State playoff opener

AMENIA, N.Y., July 29, 2025 — With seven singles and two walks, the Amenia Monarchs scored seven runs in the first inning and beat the Canton Crushers, 8-4 on Tuesday night at Doc Bartlett Field in the first round of the Tri-State League playoffs.

The Monarchs (10-11) had seven of their 12 hits in the first inning as they advance to next round, a best-of-3 series against top seed Bethlehem beginning on Friday. Canton (6-14) had eight hits but it wasn’t enough to erase a seven-run deficit.

Aidan Hartwell was 3-for-3 and one RBI for Amenia while Zach Carroll was 2-for-2 with two RBI and Gavyn Queen was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

Amenia starting pitcher Brodie Rathjen went the distance, allowing eight hits, walking four and striking out five in six innings of work.

Amenia 8, Canton 4

At Amenia, N.Y.

Canton (6-14) 012 001 0 – 4-8-0

Amenia (10-11) 701 000 x — 8-12-1

Matt Rose, Cam Gaudett (1), Angel Varano (6) and Dennis Petro; Brodie Rathjen and Richie Lamping; WP: Rathjen (1-0); LP: Rose (0-1); 2B: Tony Nicoletti (C); NOTE: Amenia advanced to the second round with the win. Rathjen pitched a complete game (7 IP), allowing eight hits, striking out five and walking four; Aidan Hartwell (A) 3-3, 1 run scored, 1 RBI; Aidan Damon (A) 1-2, 1 run scored, 3 RBI; Gavyn Queen (A) 2-3, 2 runs scored; Zach Carroll (A) 2-2, 2 RBI; Ben Sullivan (C) 1-2, 2 RBI, Steve Dubois (C) 1-2, 1 RBI

Valley Ducks 10, Torrington 0

TORRINGTON, July 29, 2025 – With ten runs in the first inning, Valley Ducks eliminated the Torrington Thunder, 10-0, Tuesday night at Fuessenich Park. The Ducks advance to face No. 2 Tri-Town in the best-of-3 series that begins on Friday night.

Three Duck pitchers combined to strike out 10 hitters and allow just one hit – a leadoff double from Torrington’s J.T. Gostowski in the sixth inning.

Ty Pelletier was 2-for-2 at the plate while Chris Oliwa was 2-for-4 with a double, one run scored and two RBI. Angel Torres also doubled for the Ducks.

Valley Ducks 10, Torrington 0

At Torrington

Torrington 0 00 000 0 — 0-1-1

Valley Ducks (10)00 000 x — 10-8-1

Ryan Green, Sam Scott (1) and Kyle Gordon; Chris Oliwa, Steve Marinaro (5), Jamie Coen (6) and Steve Harrison, Alex Mentone (5); WP: Oliwa (1-0); LP: Green (0-1); 2B: Angel Torres (V), Chris Oliwa (V); JT Gostkowski (T); 3B: Ty Pelletier (V); NOTE: Three Duck pitchers combined to strike out 10 and allow just one hit. They walked two batters. Oliwa had five strikeouts in four innings while Mariano struck out three in two innings. Pelletier (V) 2-4, Oliwa (V) 2-4, 1 run, two RBI. JT Gostkowski (T) doubled with no outs in the sixth inning