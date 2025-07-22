Burlington handles Crushers at Dunkin Park

HARTFORD, July 22, 2025 – It’s special each time you step on the field at Dunkin’ Park, the home of Hartford Yard Goats, the Double A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.

Just make sure you stay off the grass as much as possible.

A special red cover protected the pitching mound and there were a few pieces of green plastic strategically placed around the mound and near third base to protect the field.

The Burlington Hunters and the Canton Crushers played at Dunkin’ Park for the third time on Tuesday night in a game billed as the Tri-State League’s Summer Showdown Series on the big board in left field.

The Crushers had 11 hits but Burlington had nine, including a home run and three doubles as the Hunters won the game, 7-4. The Hunters (14-4) have won all three games in the last three years against Canton at Dunkin’ Park.

Each time the teams play here, there are more people in the dugouts and a little more excitement in the eyes of the players. Several fathers on both teams had their kids cheering loudly when they made a play in the field.

Burlington took an early 4-0 lead off Canton starting pitcher Angel Christiano with two big booming shots into the outfield making the difference. With one out and runners on first and second base, Burlington’s George Zaruba hit a two-run double to center field for a 2-0 lead.

With two outs, Alex Rouso homered into the left field seats for a 4-0 Burlington lead.

Canton (5-12) got on the board in the third inning on Jim Spirito’s two-out single to left field that allowed Mike Sullivan to score from second base.

Canton cut the lead to one, 4-3, in the fourth inning. Scott Sperl and Alex Vrano singled to lead off the inning. Two outs later, they were still at first and second base, respectively. Jake Bryant doubled to left field to cut the Hunter lead.

But in the bottom of the fourth inning, Burlington responded at once with Justin McCullough driving in two runs with a double for a 6-3 lead.

In the fifth inning, Canton cut the lead to two, 6-4, when Noah Asmar scored on a wild pitch.

Jim Spirito led off the sixth inning with a single but Burlington reliever Anthony Izzo, who was throwing around 85 mph, struck out three consecutive batters to end the inning.

Burlington extended their lead in the bottom of the sixth to 7-4 on a ground ball out.

Canton threatened in the seventh. Tony Nicoletti led off with a single, stole second base and moved to third on a single from Ben Sullivan. Izzo got two outs before walking Jack Rose to load the bases and bringing the go-ahead run to the plate. But Izzo ended the game by striking out Matt Rose.

Varano and Ben Sullivan were each 2-for-3 for Canton while Jim Spirito was 2-for-2 with one RBI. Jim Spirito also pitched scoreless inning of relief, striking out two of three batters.

Burlington’s Justin McCullough was 1-for-3 with three RBI and a double. Chad Levelle was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles.

The Crushers will conclude the regular season at Valley Kraken on Saturday in New Milford. Canton will likely be the No. 9 seed in the playoffs that begin next Tuesday. Canton’s opponent in the single-elimination first round will probably be either Valley Ducks in Wolcott or the Amenia Monarches in Amenia, N.Y.

The winner of Tuesday’s playoff game advances to the best-of-3 quarterfinal round.

Additional photos from Tuesday’s game in Hartford

Burlington 7, Canton 4

At Hartford (Dunkin’ Park)

Canton (5-12) 001 210 0 — 4-11-1

Burlington (14-4) 400 201 x — 7-9-0

Angel Christiano, Jim Spirito (5), Tom Spirito (6) and Noah Asmar, Daniel Petro (4); Ty Morin, Ty Krol (5), Anthony Izzo (6) and Chris Rossi; WP: Morin; LP: Christiano (1-3); 2B: Jake Bryant (C), Chad Levelle (B) 2, George Zaruba (B), Justin McCullough (B); HR: Alex Rouso (B); NOTE: It was the third time that the two teams met at Dunkin’ Park, home of the Double A Yard Goats. Alex Varano (C) 2-3, 1 run scored; Ben Sullivan (C) 2-3, Jim Spirito (C) 2-2, 1 RBI; Chad Levelle (B) 2-3, J Lopez (B) 2-2, 2 runs scored; Justin McCullough (B) 1-3, 3 RBI; Izzo (B) struck out five batters in two innings.

Tri-Town 7, Valley Ducks 1

At Litchfield

Valley Ducks (9-10) 000 010 0 — 1-1-2

Tri-Town (16-2) 100 006 x — 7-8-1

Spadolino, Coen (6) and Mentone; Bobby Chatfield, Miles Scribner (7) and Grantmeyer; WP: Chatfield; LP: Spadolino; 2B: Quinn (T), Yahn (T); NOTES: Tri-Town scored 6 runs in sixth to break a 1-1 tie. Chatfield and Scribner combined to allow one hit and strikeout six. Dadonna had a single in first inning for the Ducks. Chatfield hit three batters in the game; Willy Yahn (T) 2-4, 2 runs scored; McDonald (T) 2-2, 1 run scored, RBI; Quinn (T) 2 RBI

Bethlehem 11, Valley Kraken 0

At Bethlehem

Valley Kraken (10-8) 000 000 — 0-3-2

Bethlehem (15-3) 232 13x — 11-12-1

No battery available; Kyle Banche and Chase Belisle; WP: Banche; 2B: Carsten Donovan (B), Jarrett Michaels (B), Matt Mancini (B), Ryan Ponte (B); Highlights: Ryan Reynolds (B) 3-3, 1 run scored, 3 RBI; Donovan (B) 2-3, 2 runs scored, 1 RBI; Mancini (B) 2-3, 2 runs scored; Michaels (B) 2-3, 2 runs scored, RBI; Banche (B) 6 IP, complete game, 3 hits allowed, 0 walks, 9 strikeouts

Winsted 8, Torrington 0

At Torrington

Winsted (5-12) 011 024 0 — 8-8-0

Torrington (4-13) 000 000 0 — 0-4-4

Gryniuk and Warner; Gagnon, Doherty (4), Morgan (6) and Kyle Green; WP: Gryniuk; LP: Gagnon; 2B: Brobston (W); 3B: Brobston; NOTE: Michael Gryniuk (W) 7 IP, complete game, 4 hits allowed, 16 strikeouts, two walks; Stede Bobson (W) 2-3, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI