Hard-hitting Simsbury Legion remains alive with win over No. 6 Enfield

MIDDLETOWN, July 28, 2025 – Patrick Matyczyk was 3-for-4 with three RBI and Colby Wilhelm was 3-for-5 with a double and triple as the Simsbury American Legion baseball team remained alive in the state tournament with a 11-4 win over No. 6 seed Enfield on Monday night at Palmer Field.

No. 14 Simsbury will get another shot at No. 2 South Windsor on Tuesday night in the double-elimination tournament with an elimination game beginning at 5 p.m. at Rotary Field in South Windsor.

South Windsor (23-4) handed Simsbury their first loss of the postseason on Sunday with a 4-0 decision.

Simsbury (12-12), who has won seven of their last 10 games, had a playoff-high15 hits against Enfield, including three extra-base hits. Post 84 had a 4-3 lead after five innings but exploded for five runs in the sixth inning and another two in the seventh inning.

Simsbury starter Noah Craft went four innings, allowed just two hits and struck out five. Wilhelm came on in relief and pitched three innings, allowing three hits and striking out four.

Simsbury’s Max Williams was 3-for-4 with three runs scored while Colby Denalski was 2-for-2 with one RBI. Jacob Croteau, Teddy Russell, Kyle Anthony and Jackson Senecal each had singles for Post 84.

Simsbury took a 4-0 lead in the third inning thanks to six hits. Enfield cut the lead to one run but Post 84 scored five unearned runs in the sixth inning to expand their lead to 9-3.

After Williams reached on a two-out error, Senecal scored to give Simsbury a 5-3 lead. A two-out single from Matyczyk drove in a run. A walk to Croteau loaded the bases and two runners (Wilhelm, Matyczyk) scored on wild pitches. Another run scored on an error for a 9-3 advantage.

Simsbury scored two additional runs in the seventh with another two-out rally. Williams singled and scored on a triple by Wilhelm, who scored on a single from Matyczyk.

Simsbury 11, Enfield 4

At Middletown

Simsbury (12-12) 004 005 2 -11-15-1

Enfield (15-10) 001 200 1 — 4-5-3

Noah Craft, Colby Wilheim (5) and Jacob Croteau; Catania, Miller (3), Senn (6), Lajoie (7) and Dumeny; WP: Craft; LP: Catania; Save: Wilhelm (S); 2B: Colby Wilheim (S); 3B: Wilheim (S), Max Williams (S); NOTE: Simsbury remains alive and will face South Windsor for the second time in three days. Max Williams (S) 3-4, 3 runs scored, Colby Wilhelm (S) 3-5, 3 runs scored, 1 RBI, double and triple; Patrick Matyczyk (S) 3-4, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI; Colby Denalski (S) 2-2, 1 RBI; Craft (S) 4 IP, 2 hits allowed, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts; C Miller (Enf) 2-3, RBI

Connecticut American Legion state tournament (19U)

Double-elimination portion

Saturday, July 26

Waterford 14, Danielson 0

West Hartford 4, Enfield 2

Simsbury 3, RCP (Rocky Hill/Cromwell) 1

South Windsor 3, Ridgefield 1

Sunday, July 27

Enfield 10, Danielson 0, Danielson eliminated

RCP 3, Ridgefield 2, Ridgefield eliminated

Waterford 8, West Hartford 4

South Windsor 4, Simsbury 0

Monday, July 28

Simsbury 11, Enfield 3, Enfield eliminated

West Hartford 4, RCP 3, RCP eliminated

Waterford 4, South Windsor 3

Tuesday, July 29

Game 12: Simsbury vs. South Windsor, 5 p.m. at Rotary Field (elimination game)

Game 13: West Hartford vs. Waterford, 6:30 p.m. at Palmer Field (elimination game for West Hartford)

Wednesday, July 30

Game 14, Final: Winner game 12 vs. winner game 13 at Palmer Field (elimination game)

Thursday, July 31

Game 15, if necessary