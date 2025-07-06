Hard-hitting Simsbury remains alive in Major Division District 6 tournament

GRANBY, July 6, 2025 – A little pressure in a Little League tournament doesn’t rattle Simsbury’s Major Division (ages 10-12) baseball team. Eight of the team’s 12 players have been playing Little League tournaments the past three years.

A year ago, this crew of Simsbury players won the District 6 title and Section II title in the U11 division, advancing to the semifinal of the state tournament before finally being eliminated. In 2023, these players won the D6 title in the U10 tournament and advanced to the Section II final.

A few elimination games in this year’s District 6 tournament didn’t bother Simsbury.

On Saturday, Simsbury scored 16 runs in the second inning and eliminated Canton in the District 6 tournament in four innings. Simsbury had a season-high 19 hits in the victory.

On Sunday, Simsbury scored eight runs in the first inning as they rapped out 18 hits in a 17-10 win over East Granby/Granby. That will force a decisive game for the District 6 championship on Monday night at Janzer Field in Plymouth beginning at 8 p.m.

The winner advances to the state tournament and the three-team Section II tournament. Simsbury is looking for their sixth Major Division District 6 title in seven years while East Granby/Granby is looking for their first D6 Major Division title.

“They came out here and really swung the bats great,” Simsbury manager Scott Beaulieur said. “They have taken a great approach. They haven’t swung at bad pitches and the ball is finding the holes.”

Simsbury had seven hits in the first inning and had three in the second inning. It is the fourth time in eight games that Simsbury has had more than 10 hits in a game.

“We just go out there and try to outscore the other opponent,” Beaulieur said. “The kids came out fighting (this weekend). They didn’t want to go home. They brought the fight yesterday. They brought the fight today and I am sure they will bring the fight tomorrow.”

Shortstop Sean Beaulieur was 3-for-4 with two RBI while third baseman Jacob Charpinsky was 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI. Outfielder Noah Trythall was 3-for-3 with one RBI and three runs scored.

East Granby/Granby (5-2) had 11 hits in the game, led by catcher Eamon Schmitz, who was 3-for-3 at the plate. Outfielder Cortland Whitehouse and third baseman Maddox Perry each had two hits while Grayson Nowalk had a RBI double in the first inning.

East Granby/Granby took an early 3-0 lead in the first inning thanks to Nowak’s RBI double, a RBI single from Xavier Sedaris and a wild pitch.

Simsbury scored eight runs in the first inning on seven hits to take a 8-3 lead. Jackson Fournier had a two-RBI double while Ben Vincent and Brandon Mitchell had RBI singles. Sean Beaulieur had a two-run single as Simsbury sent 13 men to the plate in the first inning.

A two-run single from Charles Weinbach in the second inning extended Simsbury’s lead to 10-3.

East Granby/Granby cut the lead to three, 10-7, with four runs in the third inning. Michael Magennis had a two-run single. But Simsbury responded in the bottom of the third inning with three runs for a 13-7 lead.

Simsbury 17, East Granby/Granby 10

At Granby

EG/Granby (5-2) 304 210 — 10-12-1

Simsbury (7-1) 823 13x — 17-18-5

Brendan Hodgson, Aiden Girard (5), Sean Beaulieur (5) and Charles Weinbach; Xavier Sedaris, Alexander Sales (1), Emmanuel Oliver (5) and Eamon Schmutz; WP: Hodgson (3-0); LP: Sedaris; 2B: Charles Weinbach (S), Jackson Fournier (S), Jacob Charpinsky (S), Grayson Novak (EG); NOTES: With the win, Simsbury forces a decisive game for the District 6 championship on Monday at 8 p.m. at Janzer Field in Terryville

Double elimination portion D6 tournament

Monday, June 30

Simsbury 15, Burlington/Harwinton 5

East Granby/Granby 6, Canton 4

Wednesday, July 2

East Granby/Granby 7, Simsbury 5

Canton 7, Burlington/Harwinton 1, Burlington eliminated

Thursday, July 3

Simsbury 19, Canton 7, Canton eliminated

Sunday, July 6

Simsbury 17, East Granby/Granby 10

Monday, July 7

Game 7, final: Simsbury vs. East Granby/Granby, 8 p.m. at Janzer Field, Plymouth