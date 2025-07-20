Local government 101: How It Works set for Aug. 14

A 60-minute session on local government and how it works will be on Thursday, Aug. 14, at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room at the Avon Free Public Library.

Local Government 101 is being presented by Dr. Rafaele Fierro, a teacher at Tunxis Community College in Farmington for the last 21 years. He received his doctorate in history from UConn in 2000 and his Bachelor of Arts from Trinity College in 1992.

Dr. Fierro will argue that participation in local government is as essential as ever in an era of declining civic engagement and increased incivility at the national level. He will also comment on the idea that “all politics is local.”

He will provide a few examples of the importance of local government and how it functions. These examples will come from different communities in Connecticut, and include school referendums, annual budget votes, and zoning issues.

The event is being sponsored by the Avon Free Public Library’s Adult Education team.

Registration is requested so the appropriate chairs and equipment can be secured for the event.

https://www.avonctlibrary.info/event/localgovernment101/