Openings remain for ninth annual Robby Brisco Open in Avon

There are still openings for the ninth annual Robby Brisco Open on Monday, August 4 at the Golf Club of Avon. Proceeds go to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford for pediatric cancer clinical trials.

Sign-in begins at 8:30 a.m. with the tournament beginning at 10 a.m. Dinner and awarding of prizes begins at 3:30 p.m. If you can’t golf, you can register for the dinner or make a donation.

Through the years, the tournament has raised $275,000 for the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

Robby died in September 2015 at the age of 19, battling cancer in the last years of his life. He played soccer and swam at Avon High. He was the co-captain of the 2012 Avon boys soccer team that advanced to the Class L championship game.

Robby Brisco Open