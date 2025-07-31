Registration open for 33rd Lobster Loop road race in Canton

Registration is now open for the 33rd annual Lobster Loop 5K road race and walk on Sunday, August 24 beginning at 8:30 a.m. on the Canton Town Green at the corner of Route 44 and Dowd Avenue.

The 3.1 mile race is hosted by the Canton Middle School Parent/Teacher Organization (PTO) and all proceeds will be used to support the educational, social and emotional growth of the grade 7 and 8 students.

Participants that sign up before August 1 (Friday) will receive a free Lobster Loop t-shirt on the day of the race. The fee to run the race is $30.

Registration is only online. Runners can register on their own device on race day but pre-registration is strongly encouraged.

For safety reasons, no wheels (bikes, strollers, roller blades) will be allowed in the race. No animals will be allowed either.

The race is called the Lobster Loop because it used to be part of the Canton Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Lobster Festival. But in recent years, organizers have moved the event closer to the beginning of the school year to provide more opportunities for runners to participate.

For more Lobster Loop registration information, contact Kim Weller at [email protected] or 860-318-1438.

A year ago, former Canton High All-State runner Mike Leduc won the race for the third time while Canton’s Lauren Longley won the women’s race for the first time. She was the first Canton woman to win the race since 2021.