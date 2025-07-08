Remembering the Legacy of Major Stephen Reich in Washington Depot

Twenty years ago, U.S. Army Major Stephen Reich was the pilot of an American MH-47D helicopter that was shot down during a rescue mission in Afghanistan in June 28, 2005.

Reich, 34, was from Washington Depot, a small-town in northwest Connecticut. He played baseball at Shepaug Valley, helping the Spartans win a Class S championship in 1987 with a 2-1 win over Ansonia at Muzzy Field. He was the MVP of the game.

His Shepaug Valley team beat then-defending Class S champion Canton in the semifinals at Walker Field in Winsted, 6-2 in 1987.

Baseball matters in Washington Depot and Reich is remembered at Shepaug and at West Point where he was a star pitcher, eventually earning a spot on Team USA.

Today, Reich’s father, Ray, is still part of the Shepaug Valley program. Once an assistant coach with the Spartans, he is the team’s scorekeeper. Even at age 86, he is more than just the keeper of the books.

The CIAC Sports team has put together a lovely remembrance video of Stephen Reich and how the Shepaug Valley community remembers him today.

Stephen Reich