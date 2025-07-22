Simsbury blanks Bristol to advance to next round of state tournament

Pitcher Kieran Beaman and reliver Colby Wilheim allowed just six hits and combined to strike out seven as the Simsbury American Legion baseball team beat Bristol at Muzzy Field on Tuesday night, 5-0, to advance to the next round of the 19U tournament.

No. 14 seed Simsbury (9-12) won two consecutive games in Group C and advances to the next round of the tournament, an eight-team double elimination tournament that begins Saturday in South Windsor at Rotary Field and in Middletown at Palmer Field.

No. 12 Bristol (11-14) and Zone 1 champion West Hartford (17-5) face each other on Wednesday at Conard in West Hartford in an elimination game with the win advancing to the next round and the losing team going home.

Simsbury did all of their damage in the fourth inning, scoring five runs with two outs. Post 84 runners on first and second base with two outs when Teddy Russell singled to right field and moved to second on an error, driving in a run.

A walk to Zac Jainchill loaded the bases with Russell moving to second and Brady Naspo at third base. Max Williams ripped a three-run double down the right field line to boost the lead to 4-0.

Williams scored on Colby Wilheim’s single to increase the lead to 5-0. Wilheim went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and one RBI while Williams was 1-for-4 with four RBI. Justin Croteau was 2-for-4 with a double.

Bristol had six players with a single. Simsbury has won five of their last seven games.

Simsbury 5, Bristol 0

At Bristol

Simsbury (9-12) 000 500 0 — 5-8-0

Bristol (11-14) 000 000 0 — 0-6-1

Kieran Beaman, Colby Wilheim (7) and Patrick Matyczyk; Riker, Erickson (7) and Colfer; WP: Beaman; LP: Riker; 2B: Jacob Croteau (S), Max Williams (S); NOTE: With a second straight win, Simsbury advances to the next round in state tournament beginning Saturday. Beaman (S) 6.2 IP, 6 hits, 4 walks, 6 strikeouts; Wilheim (S) 2-4, 1 RBI, Williams (S) 1-4, 1 run scored, 4 RBI, Croteau (S) 2-4; Six Bristol players had a single hit

Group C

Monday, July 21

Simsbury 13, West Hartford 5

Bristol 5, Milford 2

Tuesday, July 22

West Hartford 5, Milford 2, Milford eliminated

Simsbury 5, Bristol 0

Wednesday, July 23

Game 5: Bristol at West Hartford

Advance to next round: Simsbury (C4) and winner game 5 (C5)

2025 Connecticut American Legion state tournament results and schedules