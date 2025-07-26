Simsbury Legion beats RCP for third straight state tournament win

SOUTH WINDSOR, July 26, 2025 – Jacob Croteau had three hits including a double while pitcher Teddy Russell pitched four innings of shutout relief to help the Simsbury American Legion baseball team beat RCP (Rocky Hill/Cromwell/Portland), 3-1, in Saturday’s state tournament game at Rotary Field.

Simsbury, which ranked No. 14 in the field of 16 teams, advances to the second round of the double-elimination portion of the tournament. Post 84 will challenge No. 2 South Windsor (22-3) on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Rotary Field.

Simsbury has been on a roll in the state tournament with three consecutive wins, including an eight-run win over Zone 1 champion West Hartford in their tournament opener. It’s the most postseason victories for Simsbury since 2015 when Post 84 won four games, one win shy of advancing to the best-of-3 championship series.

Three Simsbury pitchers limited No. 13 RCP (10-14) to just four hits and struck out seven. They scattered six walks. Ryan Marella pitched the opening inning, Russell pitched four innings, gave up one hit and struck out two while Max Williams pitched two innings, gave up two hits and struck out five to earn the save.

RCP had runners on second and third base in the bottom of the seventh inning but Williams got the hitter to ground out to third baseman Kyle Anthony to end the game.

Simsbury (11-11) took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning. Williams walked to lead off the game. Williams moved to second base with a stolen base. With two outs, Anthony had an RBI double to right field to drive in the first run of the game.

RCP responded quickly with an unearned run. Teagan Reed-Swale reached first base on an error and moved to second base on a passed ball. Reed-Swale took third on a ground ball out and scored on another passed ball to tie the game at 1-1.

RCP threatened in the second inning, loading the bases with one out thanks to two walks and a hit batter. But Simsbury’s defense came up with a big double play to end the inning. Colby Dimenna flied out to center field for the second out.

Williams, playing in center field for Simsbury, threw out Giarglegio at home, to end the inning. The runner was at third base.

Simsbury took a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning. Croteau led off the inning with a double to right field. He moved to third on an infield ground ball out. Croteau scored on Jackson Senecal’s RBI single down to center field.

Post 84 added an insurance run in the sixth inning. Again, Croteau led off the inning with a hit. He singled to right field, stole second base and moved to third on a single from Lucas Kleinman. Croteau made it 3-1 with a successful steal of home as Kleinman stole second base.

Senecal (Canton) was 2-for-3 with one RBI while Anthony (East Granby) was 2-for-4 with one RBI. Simsbury has rapped out 34 hits in three games.

Simsbury 3, RCP 1

At South Windsor

Simsbury (11-11) 100 101 0 — 3-11-1

RCP (10-14) 100 000 0 — 1-4-0

Ryan Marella, Edward Russell (2), Max Williams (6) and Patrick Matyczyk; Colby Dimmena, Giargleglio (7) and Teagan Reed-Swale; WP: Russell; LP: Dimmena; Save: Williams; 2B: Connor Sliger (RCP), Jacob Croteau (S), Kyle Anthony (S); NOTE: No. 14 seed Simsbury won their third straight state tournament game and will face No. 2 seed South Windsor (22-3) next on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Rotary Field.

Connecticut state tournament 19U

Double-elimination portion

Saturday, July 26

Game 1: Middletown vs. Danielson at Palmer Field, 7 p.m.

Game 2: West Hartford 4, Enfield 2

Game 3: Simsbury 3, RCP (Rocky Hill/Cromwell) 1

Game 4: South Windsor 3, Ridgefield 1

Sunday, July 27

Game 5: Loser game 1 vs. Enfield at Palmer Field, 1 p.m. (elimination game)

Game 6: RCP vs. Ridgefield at Rotary Field, 4 p.m. (elimination game)

Game 7: Winner game 1 vs. West Hartford at Palmer Field, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Simsbury vs. South Windsor at Rotary Field, 1 p.m.

Monday, July 28

Game 9: Winner game 5 vs. loser game 8 at Rotary Field

Game 10: Winner game 6 vs. loser game 7 at Palmer Field

Game 11: Winner game 7 vs. winner game 8 at Palmer Field

Tuesday, July 29

Game 12: Winner game 9 vs. loser game 11 at Rotary Field

Game 13: Winner game 10 vs. winner game 11 at Palmer Field

Wednesday, July 30

Game 14, final: Winner game 12 vs. winner game 13 at Palmer Field

Thursday, July 31

Game 15, if necessary

Recent champions

2024 (double elimination): West Hartford 4, Danbury 2

2023 (best of 3 final): West Hartford 2, Danbury 0

2022 (best of 3 final): Danbury 2, Waterford 0

2021 (single elimination): Avon 4, Wallingford 2