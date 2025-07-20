Simsbury U11 beats Madison to advance to state final

A pair of two-out hits in fourth inning helped lift the Simsbury U11 Little League baseball team past Madison, 5-3, on Sunday night at Peter Foley Field in Naugatuck and into the state final.

Simsbury (8-2) will face Stamford American in the final of the double-elimination tournament on Monday night beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Peter Foley Field. Simsbury needs to beat Stamford American on Monday and again on Tuesday night to win the state championship.

Stamford American beat Simsbury earlier in the final four round of the tournament, 11-0 and Simsbury has secured an opportunity to play for a state title with a pair of victories in elimination games.

Tied at 3-3, Simsbury had a runner (Caleb Weinberg) at second base with two outs in the fourth inning. Weinberg had singled and moved to second on an infield ground ball.

Simsbury’s Finn Sullivan singled to center field with Weinberg scoring from second base on the hit to give Simsbury a 4-3 lead. Sullivan advanced to second base on the throw home, trying to get Weinberg.

Grayson Thomson followed with a RBI double to left field to drive in Sullivan and give Simsbury a 5-3 lead.

Simsbury reliever Brendan Hodgson, who came into the game in the third inning, gave up just a single and walk in the final two innings to secure the win. He had two strikeouts in the sixth inning.

Madison took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a sacrifice fly. Simsbury took the lead in the bottom of the second inning thanks to a pair of Madison errors and a wild pitch.

With runners on second and third base and one out, Augie Thomson reached on an outfield error with Ripley Russell scoring from third base and Grayson Thomson moving to third base. Grayson Thomson gave Simsbury a 2-1 lead by scoring on a wild pitch.

Madison took a 3-2 lead on a RBI double and a sacrifice fly in the third inning but Simsbury tied the game in the bottom of the inning.

Simsbury’s Landon Medic reached on an infield error and moved to third base after Declan Burke doubled. Medic scored on a ground ball out to tie the game at 3-3.

Six players hits for Simsbury. Sullivan, Grayson Thomson and Gavin Dery each had RBI for Simsbury.

Both programs are seeking their first U11 championship.

Stamford American’s cross-town rival, Stamford National, won a championship in 2016 with a win over Farmington. Simsbury finished second in U11 twice, dropping a 4-1 decision to Fairfield National in 2019 and a 12-2 decision to South Windsor in 2023.

The first U11 championship was held in 2004 with Farmington beating Glastonbury National in a best-of-3 series, 2-0.

Simsbury 5, Madison 3

At Naugatuck

Madison 102 000 — 3-5-3

Simsbury (8-2) 021 20x — 5-6-2

Jax W and Alex B; Brady Germano, Brendan Hodgson (3) and Bennett Roach; WP: Hodgson (1-0); LP: Jax W; 2B: Declan Burke (S), Grayson Thomson (S), Drew B (M)

Final Four U11

Thursday, July 17

At Shelton Nike Field

Stamford American 11, Simsbury 0 (4)

Madison 2, South Windsor 1

Friday, July 18

At Shelton Nike Field

Simsbury 3, South Windsor 2, South Windsor eliminated

Stamford American 9, Madison 3

Sunday, July 20

At Naugatuck (Peter Foley)

Simsbury 5, Madison 3, Madison eliminated

Monday, July 21

At Naugatuck

Game 6, final: Stamford American vs. Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 22

At Naugatuck

Game 7, final: If necessary

2025 Connecticut Little League baseball state tournaments