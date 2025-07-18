Simsbury U11 remains alive with sixth inning rally to beat South Windsor

SHELTON, July 18, 2025 – Simsbury’s U11 Little League baseball scored in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat South Windsor, 3-2 on Friday night and remain alive in the state U11 (Minor Division) tournament at Nike Park.

Simsbury (7-2) will play Madison on Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. at Peter Foley Field in Naugatuck for the right to go to the state final against Stamford American on Monday night.

Tied at 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Simsbury’s Landon Medic led off with a single to center field. After an out on a fly ball, Simsbury’s Gavin Dery reached first base with a bunt single with Medic moving to second base. Brendan Hodgson loaded the bases with a single to left field.

Simsbury’s Charlie Berger laid down a squeeze bunt in the infield grass and Medic came home with the winning run and Berger reached first base with a game-winning RBI single and a 3-2 victory.

Simsbury took a 2-0 lead in the second inning with a two-out rally, getting four consecutive singles to take the lead.

With two outs, Grayson Thomson, Augie Thomson and Daniel Cerreta each singled to load the bases for Simsbury. Teammate Bennett Roach ripped a line drive to right field that drove in two runs.

South Windsor got a run back in the fourth inning and tied the game in the sixth with a runner scoring from second base on a single to right field.

Berger was 2-for-3 for Simsbury with one RBI, Augie Thomson was 2-for-2 and Roach was 1-for-2 with two RBI.

On the mound, Daniel Cerreta started and pitched three innings, allowing just three hits, no runs and striking out one. Caleb Weinberg (3-0) came in in relief and pitched three innings, striking out four to earn the win.

Simsbury 3, South Windsor 2

At Shelton

South Windsor 000 101 — 2-8-2

Simsbury (7-2) 020 001 — 3-11-0

Tommy S and Hunter Q; Daniel Cerreta, Caleb Weinberg (4) and Bennett Roach; WP: Weinberg (3-0); LP: Tommy S; 2B: none; 3B: none; HR: none; NOTE: Simsbury advances to Sunday’s elimination game against Madison with the winner advancing to the final; Charles Berger (Sims) 2-3, RBI; Augie Thomson (Sims) 2-2, 1 run scored; Bennett Roach (Sims) 1-2, 2 RBI

Minor Division (ages 9-11) or U11

Final Four

Thursday, July 17

At Shelton Nike Field

Stamford American 11, Simsbury 0

Madison 2, South Windsor 1

Friday, July 18

At Shelton Nike Field

Simsbury 3, South Windsor 2, South Windsor eliminated

Stamford American 9, Madison 3

Sunday, July 20

At Naugatuck (Peter Foley Field)

Game 5: Simsbury vs. Madison, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, July 21

At Naugatuck

Game 6, final: Stamford American vs. winner game 5, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 22

At Naugatuck

Game 7, final: If necessary

Recent state champions

2024: Fairfield National

2023: South Windsor

2022: Westport