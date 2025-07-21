Simsbury upsets Zone 1 champ West Hartford in state tournament opener

WEST HARTFORD, July 21, 2025 – Pitcher Will Gills allowed just three hits and struck out three as the Simsbury American Legion baseball team upset Zone 1 champion West Hartford, 13-5, in the first round of the state American Legion baseball tournament on Monday night at Conard High.

Post 84 rapped out 14 hits led by Max Williams, who was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and four RBI and catcher Patrick Matyczyk, who was 2-for-4, two doubles and four RBI.

Simsbury (8-12) advances to face Zone 1 rival Bristol on Tuesday at Muzzy Field beginning at 5:30 p.m. The winner of Tuesday night’s game advances to the eight-team double-elimination phase of the tournament.

Simsbury has won four straight Zone 1 games – its longest streak of the season – and five of its last eight contests.

Kyle Anthony and Jackson Senecal (Canton) each had two hits for Simsbury while Colby Wilheim was 3-for-5 with two runs scored, one RBI and a double.

Simsbury took a 7-0 lead before West Hartford (17-5, 16-3 Zone 1) got on the board. In the first inning, Simsbury had four hits to take a 3-0 lead. Matyczyk had a two-run double and Senecal had a RBI single to right field for Post 84.

Matyczyk had a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded to give Simsbury a 4-0 lead. Post 84 loaded the bases with two walks and an error.

Simsbury extended their lead to 7-0 in the fourth inning on a two-run single from Williams and a RBI single from Anthony.

West Hartford. the No. 3 seed in the tournament, cut the lead to 7-5 after six innings but Simsbury put the game away with six runs in the top of the seventh inning with six hits and a walk. Matczyk had a RBI double in the inning while Williams had a two-run single.

No. 14 seed Simsbury is in Group C in the state tournament with West Hartford, Bristol and Milford, which won the Zone 4 title. Two of the four teams will advance to the double-elimination phase of the tournament.

Simsbury 13, West Hartford 5

At West Hartford

Simsbury (8-12) 310 300 6 – 13-14-1

West Hartford (17-5) 000 401 0 — 5-6-2

Will Gills and Patrick Matyczyk; Borio, Levine (5), Davidson (7) and Redden; WP: Gills; LP: Borio; 2B: Cianflone (WH), Matyczyk (S) 2, Colby Wilheim (S); NOTE: Simsbury upset Zone 1 champion in their state tournament opener. Max Williams (S) 3-3, 3 runs scored, 4 RBI, Colby Wilheim (S) 3-5, 2 runs scored, 1 RBI; Patrick Matyczyk (S) 2-4, 1 run scored, 4 RBI. Kyle Anthony (S) 2-5, 1 run scored, 1 RBI; Jackson Senecal (S) 2-4, 1 run scored, 1 RBI; Will Gills (S) 7 IP, 6 hits, 3 walks, 3 strikeouts

