Simsbury upsets Zone 1 champ West Hartford in state tournament opener

WEST HARTFORD, July 21, 2025 – Pitcher Will Gills allowed just three hits and struck out three as the Simsbury American Legion baseball team upset Zone 1 champion West Hartford, 13-5, in the first round of the state American Legion baseball tournament on Monday night at Conard High.

Post 84 rapped out 14 hits led by Max Williams, who was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and four RBI and catcher Patrick Matyczyk, who was 2-for-4, two doubles and four RBI.

Simsbury (8-12) advances to face Zone 1 rival Bristol on Tuesday at Muzzy Field beginning at 5:30 p.m. The winner of Tuesday night’s game advances to the eight-team double-elimination phase of the tournament.

Simsbury has won four straight Zone 1 games – its longest streak of the season – and five of its last eight contests.

Kyle Anthony and Jackson Senecal (Canton) each had two hits for Simsbury while Colby Wilheim was 3-for-5 with two runs scored, one RBI and a double.

Simsbury took a 7-0 lead before West Hartford (17-5, 16-3 Zone 1) got on the board. In the first inning, Simsbury had four hits to take a 3-0 lead. Matyczyk had a two-run double and Senecal had a RBI single to right field for Post 84.

Matyczyk had a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded to give Simsbury a 4-0 lead. Post 84 loaded the bases with two walks and an error.

Simsbury extended their lead to 7-0 in the fourth inning on a two-run single from Williams and a RBI single from Anthony.

West Hartford. the No. 3 seed in the tournament, cut the lead to 7-5 after six innings but Simsbury put the game away with six runs in the top of the seventh inning with six hits and a walk. Matczyk had a RBI double in the inning while Williams had a two-run single.

No. 14 seed Simsbury is in Group C in the state tournament with West Hartford, Bristol and Milford, which won the Zone 4 title. Two of the four teams will advance to the double-elimination phase of the tournament.

Simsbury 13, West Hartford 5
At West Hartford
Simsbury (8-12)              310  300  6 – 13-14-1
West Hartford (17-5)     000  401  0  — 5-6-2
Will Gills and Patrick Matyczyk; Borio, Levine (5), Davidson (7) and Redden; WP: Gills; LP: Borio; 2B: Cianflone (WH), Matyczyk (S) 2, Colby Wilheim (S); NOTE: Simsbury upset Zone 1 champion in their state tournament opener. Max Williams (S) 3-3, 3 runs scored, 4 RBI, Colby Wilheim (S) 3-5, 2 runs scored, 1 RBI; Patrick Matyczyk (S) 2-4, 1 run scored, 4 RBI. Kyle Anthony (S) 2-5, 1 run scored, 1 RBI; Jackson Senecal (S) 2-4, 1 run scored, 1 RBI; Will Gills (S) 7 IP, 6 hits, 3 walks, 3 strikeouts

2025 Connecticut American Legion baseball tournament scores and schedule

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Connecticut Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2025 and the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

