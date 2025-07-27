South Windsor ends Simsbury’s tournament win streak with shutout victory

SOUTH WINDSOR, July 27, 2025 – It took some time before the Simsbury American Legion baseball team got their feet under them this summer. Post 84 went 1-5 in their first six games and won just two games in June.

But Simsbury found their groove this month. Coming into Sunday’s state tournament game against No. 2 seed South Windsor, Post 84 had won six of their last eight games.

“I knew we would get it together and figure it out,” Simsbury’s second-year head coach Brian Croteau said. “They’re a good group. They’re pretty talented and I knew it would come to fruition.”

No. 14 seed Simsbury won their first three state tournament games including an eight-run win over Zone 1 champion West Hartford in their opening game of the tournament. That was followed by a shutout win over Bristol and a two-run win over RCP on Saturday.

“Our pitching came around,” Croteau said. “Pitching carried us and we started to hit. We feel we can compete with anybody.”

But on Sunday, Zone 3 champion South Windsor showed the grit that has carried their squad to 23 wins in 26 games. Pitcher Logan Sinacola scattered four hits and South Windsor took advantage of two errors to bear a 4-0 win on Sunday at Rotary Field.

“We’re a good hitting team and our defense has been fantastic in the tournament,” South Windsor coach Adam McLaughlin said. “The pitchers are throwing strikes and are keeping our guys on their toes. When you don’t commit errors and limit your walks, that is a recipe for success.”

South Windsor (23-3) faces Zone 6 champion and No. 1 seed Waterford (28-3-1) on Monday for the right to earn a berth in the tournament final while Simsbury faces No. 6 Enfield in an elimination game on Monday at Palmer Field in Middletown beginning at 7:30 p.m.

South Windsor pressured Simsbury starting pitcher Will Gills early. Thanks to a two-out walk and single, South Windsor had runners at second and third base in the second inning but Gills got Connor Michaelson to strike out to end the threat.

In the third inning, South Windsor’s Andrew Goulet led off the inning with a single and moved to second on a successful sacrifice bunt. Sinacola reached base with a hard-hit infield single to move Goulet to third base. Goulet scored on an error to give South Windsor a 1-0 lead.

Simsbury threatened in the fifth inning. With two outs, Teddy Russell singled and moved to third base on Gill’s double to right field. But Sinacola got leadoff hitter Max Williams to ground out to second base to end the threat.

In the fifth, South Windsor took control. Goulet led off with a double and with one out, Sam Balducci was hit by a pitch. After a deep fly ball to center field for the second out, South Windsor third baseman Lucas Giancola ripped a deep double to left field that hit the fence, driving in two runs for a 3-0 lead.

A RBI single from Justin Dittmar made it 4-0.

Russell was 2-for-3 for Simsbury while Gills pitched six innings, allowing seven hits, walking two and striking out three. Gills was 1-for-1 with a double and a sacrifice bunt.

Jake Gomrotz was 2-for-2 for South Windsor while Lucas Sinacola was 1-for-3 with a two-run double. Pitcher Logan Sinacola nearly pltched an entire game, going 6 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and striking out four. He walked none. He was pulled before he got to 80 pitches so he can return to the mound after three days rest.

South Windsor 4, Simsbury 0

At South Windsor

Simsbury (11-12) 000 000 0 — 0-4-2

South Windsor (23-3) 001 030 x — 4-7-0

Will Gills and Patrick Matyczyk; Logan Sinacola, Bennett Dubois (7) and Justin Dittmar; WP: Sinacola; LP: Gills; 2B: Lucas Sinacola (SW), Andrew Goulet (SW), Will Gills (Sim); NOTE: Goulet (SW) 2-3, double, 2 runs scored, Jake Gomrotz (SW) 2-3, Lucas Sinacola (SW) 1-3, 1 run scored, 2 RBI; Teddy Russell (Sim) 2-3

2025 Connecticut American Legion baseball tournament (19U)

Double-elimination portion

Saturday, July 26

Waterford 14, Danielson 0

West Hartford 4, Enfield 2

Simsbury 3, RCP (Rocky Hill/Cromwell) 1

South Windsor 3, Ridgefield 1

Sunday, July 27

Enfield 10, Danielson 0, Danielson eliminated

RCP 3, Ridgefield 2, Ridgefield eliminated

Waterford 8, West Hartford 4

South Windsor 4, Simsbury 0

Monday, July 28

Game 9: Enfield vs. Simsbury at Palmer Field, 7:30 p.m. (elimination game)

Game 10: RCP vs. West Hartford at Palmer Field, 5 p.m. (elimination game)

Game 11: Waterford vs. South Windsor, 6:30 p.m. at Rotary Field

Tuesday, July 29

Game 12: Winner game 9 vs. loser game 11 at Rotary Field

Game 13: Winner game 10 vs. winner game 11 at Palmer Field

Wednesday, July 30

Game 14, final: Winner game 12 vs. winner game 13 at Palmer Field

Thursday, July 31

Game 15, if necessary