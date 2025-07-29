South Windsor Legion gets by Simsbury to earn a shot at the state title

SOUTH WINDSOR, July 29, 2025 – South Windsor got just three hits but it was enough to beat Simsbury, 3-1 and advance to the championship round of the 2025 Connecticut American Legion state tournament Tuesday night with a victory at Rotary Field.

No. 2 seed South Windsor (24-4) will face top seed Waterford on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. in the finals at Palmer Field in Middletown. South Windsor needs to win on Wednesday night and again on Thursday night to capture the double-elimination tournament and a berth to the Northeast Regional.

Both programs are seeking their first state American Legion championship. Waterford was swept in a best-of-3 final by Danbury in 2022.

No. 14 Simsbury (12-13) won four state tournament games for the first time since 2015 when they also finished one game shy of the championship round. Post 84 faced South Windsor twice in three days. They dropped a 4-0 decision on Sunday.

On Tuesday night, South Windsor took a 2-0 lead in the third inning. Goulet walked and moved to second base on a sacrifice bunt. With two outs, Logan Sinacola reached on an error and Goulet scored from second base for a 1-0 lead. Lucas Sinacola reached on another error with Logan Sinacola scoring from second base for a 2-0 lead.

Post 84 cut the lead to one in the fifth inning. Will Gills led off with a single to center field and moved to second on a ground ball out. Gills moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Colby Wilhelm’s RBI single.

South Windsor came right back in the bottom of the fifth. Sean Habeeb earned a lead off walk and stole second base. He moved to third base on a sacrifice fly from Sam Balducci. Habeeb scored on a sacrifice fly from Logan Sinacola for a 3-1 lead.

Simsbury couldn’t convert their opportunities. In the first inning, they loaded the bases with one out. Wilhelm singled and Patrick Matyczyk reached on a fielder’s choice when South Windsor tried to get Wilhelm at second base but failed.

Kyle Anthony was hit by a pitch to load the bases. But South Windsor pitcher Andrew Goulet got Jacob Croteau to pop out to shortstop and Jackson Senecal to pop out to the catch to end the threat.

Simsbury had a two-out rally in the third when Matyczyk and Anthony reached base with a pair of two-out singles. But Goulet got Croteau to ground out to second base to end the inning.

Simsbury’s Zachary Jainchill pitched a complete game, going six innings, allowing three hits and one earned run. He struck out one and walked four.

South Windsor 3, Simsbury 1

At South Windsor

Simsbury (12-13) 000 010 0 — 1-5-2

South Windsor (24-4) 002 010 x — 3-3-0

Zach Jainchill and Jacob Croteau; Andrew Goulet, Bennett Durbois (6) and Justin Dittmar; WP: Goulet; LP: Jainchill; Save: Durbois; 2B: none; 3B: none; HR: none; NOTE: South Windsor advances to state final against Waterford on Wednesday. South Windsor will have to beat Waterford twice to win the title. All eight hits in the game were singles. Colby Wilhelm (Sims) had one RBI.

Double-elimination portion

Saturday, July 26

Waterford 14, Danielson 0

West Hartford 4, Enfield 2

Simsbury 3, RCP (Rocky Hill/Cromwell) 1

South Windsor 3, Ridgefield 1

Sunday, July 27

Enfield 10, Danielson 0, Danielson eliminated

RCP 3, Ridgefield 2, Ridgefield eliminated

Waterford 8, West Hartford 4

South Windsor 4, Simsbury 0

Monday, July 28

Simsbury 11, Enfield 4, Enfield eliminated

West Hartford 4, RCP 3, RCP eliminated

Waterford 4, South Windsor 3

Tuesday, July 29

South Windsor 3, Simsbury 1, Simsbury eliminated

Waterford 6, West Hartford 2, West Hartford eliminated

Wednesday, July 30

Final: South Windsor vs. Waterford , 6:30 p.m., at Palmer Field

Thursday, July 31

If necessary, 6:30 p.m. at Palmer Field

Recent state champions

2024 (double elimination): West Hartford 4, Danbury 2

2023 (best of 3 final): West Hartford 2, Danbury 0

2022 (best of 3 final): Danbury 2, Waterford 0

2021 (single elimination): Avon 4, Wallingford 2