Southington prevails to end Simsbury’s Little League run

SOUTHINGTON, July 15, 2025 – Two Southington pitchers combined to allow just four hits and strike out seven to beat the Simsbury Little League baseball team, 7-1, in a Section II Major Division (ages 10-12) contest on Tuesday night.

The win by Southington (7-2) ends the season for District 6 champion Simsbury (8-3). Southington advances to the one-game, Section II final on Wednesday against Waterbury’s Roberto Clemente All-Star team with the winner advancing to the final four of the state tournament.

Simsbury only managed four hits in the game. Charles Weinbach was 2-for-2 with a pair of singles while Brendan Hodgson and Noah Trythall each had singles.

Southington took an early 3-0 lead in the first inning thanks to three walks and an error.

Simsbury cut the lead to two runs in the second inning. Jacob Charpinsky reached on an error, moved to second base on a passed ball and advanced to third on a one-out single from Trythall. Charpinsky scored on a ground ball out.

Southington scored another three runs in the third inning for a commanding 6-1 lead thanks to a pair of doubles, a single, a sacrifice fly and a wild pitch.

Southington 7, Simsbury 1

At Southington

Simsbury (8-3) 010 000 — 1-4-2

Southington (7-2) 303 01x — 7-6-2

Aiden Girard, Brendan Hodgson (1), Sean Beaulieu (5) and Brandon Mitchell; Chase C, David O (6) and Dillon Callahan; WP: Chase C, LP: Girard (1-1); 2B: Chase C (S), Logan H (S); NOTES: Two Southington pitchers combined to allow just four hits, give up one walk and strike out seven. Charles Weinbach (S) 2-2, Hodgson (S) 1-3, Noah Trythall (S) 1-2; Southington advances to Section II final to face Waterbury on Wednesday

Section II

At Southington North

Saturday, July 12

Waterbury (D3) 7, Simsbury (D6) 5

Sunday, July 13

Southington (D5) 6, Waterbury 3

Monday, July 14

Southington 7, Simsbury 1

Wednesday, July 16

Final: Waterbury vs. Southington, 7 p.m.