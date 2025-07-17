Stamford American shuts down Simsbury in U11 final four

SHELTON, July 17, 2025 – Through the first seven games of the summer, Simsbury’s Minor Division (ages 10-11) Little League baseball team was able to come up with the big hit in their run to the final four of the state U11 tournament.

Simsbury (6-2) won the District 6 championship with a 3-1 win over Avon and followed that with a three-game sweep in the Section II group with a 2-1 win over Monroe in the sectional championship game earlier this week. Pitcher Caleb Weinberg limited Monroe to three hits and struck out four in a six-inning complete game effort.

In four of their seven previous games, Simsbury had at least nine hits. They had 13 hits and 11 runs in a win over Wallingford in the Section II group.

But on Thursday night, Stamford American limited Simsbury to just three hits to earn a 11-0 victory in four innings. The game was cut short due to the 10-run mercy rule.

Simsbury will play an elimination game on Friday at Nike Field in Shelton against South Windsor beginning at 6:30 p.m. The winner remains alive in their quest for a state championship while the losing team heads back home.

Simsbury had won six straight games after dropping their first game in the District 6 tournament but they couldn’t get much going against Stamford American, the District 2 champions.

Leadoff hitter Brendan Hodgson was 2-for-2 for Simsbury while Caleb Weinberg had a single. Two Stamford pitchers combined to strike out five Simsbury batters. Simsbury was shutout for the first time this summer.

Stamford American struck quickly with five consecutive hits, including a pair of doubles to take a 5-0 lead in the first inning. They finished with six hits and two doubles in that inning.

Stamford American added another five runs in the third inning with three hits and three Simsbury errors.

Stamford American 11, Simsbury 0 (4)

At Shelton

Simsbury (6-2) 000 0 — 0-3-3

Stamford American 505 x — 10-10-0

Brady Germano, Landon Medic (1), Caleb Weinberg (3) and Bennett Roach; Nicholas F, Parker M (4) and Thomas O; WP: Nicholas F; LP: Brady G (0-1); 2B: Ethan H (SA), Luca D (SA), Thomas O (SA)

U11 Minor Division (ages 10-11)

State tournament final four

Thursday, July 17

At Shelton Nike Field

Stamford American 11, Simsbury 0

Madison 2, South Windsor 1

Friday, July 18

At Shelton Nike Field

Game 3: Simsbury vs. South Windsor, 6:30 p.m.

Game 4: Stamford American vs. Madison, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 20

At Naugatuck

Game 5: Winner game 3 vs. loser game 4, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, July 21

At Naugatuck

Game 6, final: Winner game 4 vs. winner game 5, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 22

At Naugatuck

Game 7, final: If necessary

