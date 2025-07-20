Sullivan brothers help Crushers earn second win in three games

CANTON, July 20, 2025 – The Sullivan brothers combined to go 6-for-10 at the plate with five runs scored and three extra base hits to lead the Canton Crushers to a 7-3 win over the Connecticut Sliders on Sunday at Bowdoin Field in Tri-State League baseball action.

Canton (5-11) has now won two of their last three games as Canton rapped out a season-high 14 hits.

Mike Sullivan was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and a double while Ben Sullivan was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two triples.

Six of Canton’s 14 hits were for extra bases. Tony Nicoletti had a pair of doubles and two RBI while Noah Asmar also had a double and one RBI.

CT Sliders, based out of Southington, took a 3-0 lead but the Crushers scored seven unanswered runs. Relievers Jake Bryant and Angel Varano each pitched two innings of scoreless relief and struck out two. Bryant picked up the win.

Trailing 3-1, Ben Sullivan ripped a triple down the right field line and scored on Bryant’s single to cut the lead to one in the fourth inning.

In the fifth, Canton tied the game at 3-3. With one out, Mike Sullivan singled and stole second base. Daniel Petro walked to put two men on base. Varano grounded to shortstop while Mike Sullivan scored from second base.

In the sixth, Ben Sullivan led off with a triple. He scored on a sacrifice fly from Angel Christiano to give Canton a 4-3 lead.

A two-out rally in the seventh gave Canton a 7-3 lead. Mike Sullivan singled and scored on Asmar’s double. After a walk to Varano, Nicoletti doubled to left field to drive in two more runs.

A week ago, veteran pitcher Jim Spirito pitched a nine-inning complete game as the Crushers shutout Torrington, 2-0 at Bowdoin Field. Spirito struck out 10 and walked just three. On Tuesday, Tri-Town beat the Crushers, 13-2 at Community Field.

Canton returns to action on Tuesday with their third trip to Dunkin Park in Hartford to face Burlington (13-4) at 6:30 p.m. Dunkin Park is home of the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.

Canton 7, CT Sliders 3

At Canton

CT Sliders (10-8) 201 000 00 — 3-8-0

Canton (5-11) 001 111 30 — 7-14-0

R Glover and unknown; Matt Rose, Jake Bryant (5), Angel Varano (7) and Daniel Petro, Noah Asmar (7); WP: Bryant (2-1); LP: Glover; 2B: Tony Nicoletti (C) 2, Mike Sullivan (C), Noah Asmar (C), P Raymond (S); 3B: Ben Sullivan (C) 2; NOTE: Glover went the distance for Sliders, 2-2 at the plate; Mike Sullivan (C) 3-3, 3 runs scored, double; Ben Sullivan (C) 3-4, 2 runs scored, two triples; Angel Christiano (C) 2-4, RBI; Tony Nicoletti (C) 2-4, 2 RBI, two doubles; Canton has won 2 of last 3 games

More Tri-State League scores, linescores and details