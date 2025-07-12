Connect with us

Waterbury rallies to beat Simsbury, 7-5 in Section II baseball opener

Simsbury’s Will Haberman had a single and a double in Saturday’s loss to Roberto Clemente Youth Baseball from Waterbury.

Simsbury had 13 hits and an early four-run lead in Saturday’s Section II Major Division Little League baseball (ages 10-12) state tournament game in Southington against Roberto Clemente Youth Baseball from Waterbury.

But Waterbury scored six of the game’s final seven runs to beat Simsbury, 7-5 on Saturday.

The win puts Simsbury in another elimination game scenario on Monday. Simsbury (8-2) will need to beat District 5 champion Southington to advance to Wednesday’s Section II championship game. Simsbury won three straight elimination games to win the District 6 title and earn a spot in the state tournament.

Waterbury relief pitcher Jord’n Carmel pitched 3.2 innings of shutout relief, limiting Simsbury to just three hits and striking out seven.

Simsbury took a 4-0 lead thanks to six consecutive hits off starting pitcher Justin Perlini. Jackson Fournier, Jacob Charpinsky and Ben Vincent each had RBI singles while Will Haberman had a RBI double.

Waterbury (5-0) cut the lead to three runs on a solo home run by Sergio Alba in the bottom of the first inning. In the bottom of the second inning, Waterbury took a 5-4 lead with four runs thanks to three hits, a passed ball and an error.

Simsbury tied the game at 5-5 in the third inning with a double from Sean Beaulieu, who scored on a single to right field from Aiden Giard.

Waterbury took the lead for good in the fourth inning, 6-5. Carmel singled to center field and moved to second on a wild pitch. He scored on a RBI single from Alba.

Waterbury added another run in the fifth inning on a Aiden Rivera-Vargas single to left field for a 7-5 lead.

Carmel, Alba and Kammel Martiesino each had two hits for Waterbury. Alba was 2-for-3 with 1 run scored and three RBI.

Girard was 3-for-3 with one run scored and one RBI for Simsbury with Fournier and Haberman each going 2-for-3 with one run scored and one RBI. Charpinsky was 2-for-3 with one RBI. Haberman and Beaulieu each had doubles for Simsbury.

Waterbury 7, Simsbury 5
At Southington
Simsbury (8-2)      401  000  — 5-13-1
Waterbury (5-0)    140  11x  — 7-13-0
Will Haberman, Sean Beaulieu (4) and Charles Weinbach; Justin Perlini, Jord’n Cancel (3), Julen S (6) and Jorn’n Cancel, unknown (3); WP: Justin Perlini; LP: Haberman (3-2); 2B: Beaulieu (S), Haberman (S), Kamell Martiesino (W), HR: Sergio Alba (W)

Section II
At Southington North
Saturday, July 12
Waterbury (D3) 7, Simsbury (D6) 5
Sunday, July 13
Southington (D5) vs. Waterbury, 5 p.m.
Monday, July 14
Game 3: Southington vs. Simsbury, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 16
Game 4: Top two teams: Waterbury vs. game 3 winner, 7 p.m.

