Weekly scoreboard: July 14-20, 2025

Monday, July 14

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

West Hartford at Torrington (2)

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

State tournament, Section II

Simsbury at Southington, ppd., to Tuesday, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

CCBL: Western Massachusetts at Simsbury, ppd.

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

As of Sunday, July 13

Zone 1 Zone Overall West Hartford 13-2 14-2 Torrington 8-6-1 8-6-1 Bristol 8-8 9-10 Simsbury 3-10 4-10 Oakville 3-12-1 3-13-1

TRI-STATE LEAGUE

As of Monday, July 14

Team Record. Pct. Tri-Town 10-2 .833 Wolcott 14-3 .823 Bethlehem 12-3 .800 Burlington 10-4 .714 CT Sliders (Southington) 9-5 .642 Valley Kraken (N. Milford) 9-6 .600 Valley Ducks (Wolcott) 8-7 .533 Amenia NY 7-9 .437 Canton 4-10 .285 Torrington 4-10 .285 Winsted 3-10 .230 New Haven 2-10 .166 Naugatuck 0-13 .000

COLLEGE BASEBALL

As of Monday, July 14

Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League (CCBL) Team W-L-T .Pct. Pts Bridgeport 15-5-2 .842 51 Danbury 13-7-1 .643 48 Simsbury 9-9-2 .500 40 Southington 11-6 .647 39 West Haven 10-7-1 .583 39 Meriden 10-8 .556 38 Western Massachusetts 7-12-2 .381 37 Silk City (Manchester) 8-10-1 .447 36 Gold Star (Groton) 8-8-2 .500 36 Hamden 4-11-3 .306 29 Waterbury 5-11-1 .325 28 Glastonbury 4-13-1 .250 27 Three points for a win, two points for a tie and one point for a loss

Upcoming events

Tuesday, July 15

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Milford at West Hartford, 5:30 p.m.

Simsbury at Bristol, 5:45 p.m.

Torrington at Oakville, 6 p.m.

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Naugatuck at Amenia NY, 8 p.m.

Valley Ducks vs. Burlington at Dunkin Park, 6 p.m.

Canton at Tri-Town, 5:45 p.m.

New Haven at CT Sliders (Municipal), 7 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

State tournament, Section II

Simsbury at Southington, ppd., to Tuesday, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NECBL: Bristol at Martha’s Vineyard, 7:05 p.m.

CCBL: Simsbury at Glastonbury, 6:30 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Indiana vs. Connecticut at Boston, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 16

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Bristol at Simsbury, 5:45 p.m.

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Tri-Town at CT Sliders (Washington Park), 7:30 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

State tournament, Section II

Final: Top two teams at Southington, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NECBL: Pioneer Valley at Bristol, 6:30 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Tampa Bay at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 17

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

West Hartford at Simsbury, 5:45 p.m.

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

New Haven at Amenia, NY., 7 p.m.

Valley Kraken at Torrington, 8 p.m.

Wolcott at Tri-Town, 5:45 p.m.

Bethlehem at Winsted, 5:45 p.m.

Valley Ducks at Burlington, 5:45 p.m.

Naugatuck at CT Sliders (Washington Park), 7:30 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 18

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Simsbury at Ridgefield (2), 6 p.m. (final game of season)

Torrington at Bristol

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NECBL: Bristol at Ocean State, 6 p.m.

CCBL: Silk City at Simsbury (2), 6 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Somerset at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, July 19

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

New Haven at Winsted, 9 a.m.

New Haven at Tri-Town, noon

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Upper Valley at Bristol, 6:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Somerset at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Hartford at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 20

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Bethlehem at Naugatuck, 6 p.m.

Torrington at Wolcott, 6 p.m.

Winsted at Valley Ducks (Wolcott), 1 p.m.

CT Sliders at Canton, 4 p.m.

Burlington at Amenia NY, 1 p.m.

Tri-Town at Valley Kraken (New Milford), 11 a.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Golden State at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Somerset at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

