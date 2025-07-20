Connect with us

Results

Weekly scoreboard: July 21-27, 2025

Monday, July 21
AMERICAN LEGION
State tournament, Group C
Simsbury at West Hartford, 5:30 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
State tournament, U11
Final: Stamford American vs. Simsbury or Madison at Naugatuck, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 22
AMERICAN LEGION
State tournament, Group C
Simsbury vs. TBA
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Canton vs. Burlington at Dunkin Park, 6 p.m.
CT Sliders at Wolcott, 6 p.m.
New Haven at Naugatuck, 7 p.m.
Winsted at Torrington, 8 p.m.
Valley Kraken at Burlington, 6 p.m.
Valley Ducks at Tri-Town, 5:45 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
State tournament, U11
Final: Stamford American vs. Simsbury or Madison at Naugatuck, 6:30 p.m., if necessary
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NECBL: Bristol at North Shore, 6:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday, July 23
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NECBL: Pioneer Valley at Bristol, 6:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at New Hampshire, 12:35 p.m.

Thursday, July 24
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
New Haven at Torrington, 8 p.m.
Tri-Town at Naugatuck, 7 p.m.
Winsted at Bethlehem, 5:45 p.m.
Valley Kraken at Burlington, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NECBL: Bristol at Danbury, 6:30 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, July 25
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NECBL: Bristol at Mystic, 6:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, July 26
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Canton at Valley Kraken (New Milford HS), 11 a.m.
Amenia at Naugatuck, noon
New Haven at Burlington, noon
CT Sliders at Winsted, 10 a.m.
Valley Ducks at Torrington, 6 p.m.
Tri-Town at Bethlehem, noon
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NECBL: Newport at Bristol, 6:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Hartford at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 27
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NECBL: Bristol at Pioneer Valley, 1:05 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Golden State at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Previous results

Previous Summer 2025 results
July 14-20, 2025
July 7-13, 2025
June 30-July 6, 2025
June 23-29, 2025
June 16-22, 2025

Previous Spring 2025 results
June 9-15, 2025
June 2-June 8, 2025
May 26-June 1, 2025
May 19-25, 2025
May 12-18, 2025
May 5-11, 2025
April 28-May 4, 2025
April 21-27, 2025 
April 1-20, 2025

Previous Winter 2025 results
Feb. 24-March 9, 2025
Feb. 17-23, 2025
Feb. 10-16, 2025
Feb. 3-9, 2025
Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2025
Jan. 20-26, 2025
Jan. 13-19, 2025
Jan. 6-12, 2025
Dec. 30-Jan. 5, 2025 
Dec. 23-29, 2024
Dec. 15-22, 2024
Dec. 8-14, 2024

Previous Fall 2024 results
Nov. 18-30, 2024
Nov. 4-17, 2024
Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2024
Oct. 21-27, 2024
Oct. 14-20, 2024
Oct. 7-13, 2024
Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2024
Sept. 23-29, 2024
Sept. 16-22, 2024
Sept. 9-15, 2024
Sept. 2-8, 2024

Previous Summer 2024 results
August 19-Sept. 1, 2024
July 29-August 18, 2024
July 15-28, 2024
July 7-14, 2024
July 1-7, 2024
June 24-30, 2024
June 17-23, 2024
June 10-16, 2024

Previous Spring 2024 results
June 3-June 9, 2024
May 28-June 2, 2024
May 20-27, 2024
May 13-19, 2024
May 6-May 12, 2024
April 29-May 5, 2024
April 22-28, 2024
April 15-21, 2024
April 8-14, 2024
March 29-April  7, 2024

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Connecticut Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2025 and the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Results