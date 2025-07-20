Weekly scoreboard: July 21-27, 2025

Monday, July 21
AMERICAN LEGION
State tournament, Group C
Simsbury at West Hartford, 5:30 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
State tournament, U11
Final: Stamford American vs. Simsbury or Madison at Naugatuck, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 22
AMERICAN LEGION
State tournament, Group C
Simsbury vs. TBA
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Canton vs. Burlington at Dunkin Park, 6 p.m.
CT Sliders at Wolcott, 6 p.m.
New Haven at Naugatuck, 7 p.m.
Winsted at Torrington, 8 p.m.
Valley Kraken at Burlington, 6 p.m.
Valley Ducks at Tri-Town, 5:45 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
State tournament, U11
Final: Stamford American vs. Simsbury or Madison at Naugatuck, 6:30 p.m., if necessary
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NECBL: Bristol at North Shore, 6:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Wednesday, July 23
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NECBL: Pioneer Valley at Bristol, 6:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at New Hampshire, 12:35 p.m.
Thursday, July 24
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
New Haven at Torrington, 8 p.m.
Tri-Town at Naugatuck, 7 p.m.
Winsted at Bethlehem, 5:45 p.m.
Valley Kraken at Burlington, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NECBL: Bristol at Danbury, 6:30 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Friday, July 25
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NECBL: Bristol at Mystic, 6:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Saturday, July 26
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Canton at Valley Kraken (New Milford HS), 11 a.m.
Amenia at Naugatuck, noon
New Haven at Burlington, noon
CT Sliders at Winsted, 10 a.m.
Valley Ducks at Torrington, 6 p.m.
Tri-Town at Bethlehem, noon
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NECBL: Newport at Bristol, 6:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Hartford at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 27
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NECBL: Bristol at Pioneer Valley, 1:05 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Golden State at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
