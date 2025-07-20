Weekly scoreboard: July 21-27, 2025

Monday, July 21

AMERICAN LEGION

State tournament, Group C

Simsbury at West Hartford, 5:30 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

State tournament, U11

Final: Stamford American vs. Simsbury or Madison at Naugatuck, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 22

AMERICAN LEGION

State tournament, Group C

Simsbury vs. TBA

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Canton vs. Burlington at Dunkin Park, 6 p.m.

CT Sliders at Wolcott, 6 p.m.

New Haven at Naugatuck, 7 p.m.

Winsted at Torrington, 8 p.m.

Valley Kraken at Burlington, 6 p.m.

Valley Ducks at Tri-Town, 5:45 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

State tournament, U11

Final: Stamford American vs. Simsbury or Madison at Naugatuck, 6:30 p.m., if necessary

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NECBL: Bristol at North Shore, 6:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday, July 23

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NECBL: Pioneer Valley at Bristol, 6:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at New Hampshire, 12:35 p.m.

Thursday, July 24

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

New Haven at Torrington, 8 p.m.

Tri-Town at Naugatuck, 7 p.m.

Winsted at Bethlehem, 5:45 p.m.

Valley Kraken at Burlington, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NECBL: Bristol at Danbury, 6:30 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, July 25

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NECBL: Bristol at Mystic, 6:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, July 26

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Canton at Valley Kraken (New Milford HS), 11 a.m.

Amenia at Naugatuck, noon

New Haven at Burlington, noon

CT Sliders at Winsted, 10 a.m.

Valley Ducks at Torrington, 6 p.m.

Tri-Town at Bethlehem, noon

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NECBL: Newport at Bristol, 6:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Hartford at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 27

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NECBL: Bristol at Pioneer Valley, 1:05 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Golden State at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

