Weekly scoreboard: July 28-Aug. 3, 2025

Monday, July 28

AMERICAN LEGION

Simsbury 11, Enfield 4

At Middletown

Simsbury (12-12) 004 005 2 -11-15-1

Enfield (15-10) 001 200 1 — 4-5-3

Noah Craft, Colby Wilheim (5) and Jacob Croteau; Catania, Miller (3), Senn (6), Lajoie (7) and Dumeny; WP: Craft; LP: Catania; Save: Wilhelm (S); 2B: Colby Wilheim (S); 3B: Wilheim (S), Max Williams (S); NOTE: Simsbury remains alive and will face South Windsor for the second time in three days. Max Williams (S) 3-4, 3 runs scored, Colby Wilhelm (S) 3-5, 3 runs scored, 1 RBI, double and triple; Patrick Matyczyk (S) 3-4, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI; Colby Denalski (S) 2-2, 1 RBI; Craft (S) 4 IP, 2 hits allowed, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts; C Miller (Enf) 2-3, RBI

PRO BASKETBALL

Seattle 101, Connecticut 85

At Uncasville

Seattle’s Nneka Ogwumike had a game-high 26 points and three assists while Storm teammate Skylar Diggins had the first triple double of her career (11 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists) as the Seattle Storm rolled to a 101-85 win over Connecticut Monday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Seattle (16-11) shot 60.9 percent from the floor and had 30 assists, the most by a Sun opponent this year. Bria Hartley had 17 points for Connecticut – her fifth straight game in double figures. Tina Charles and Jacy Sheldon each had 11 points while Olivia Nelson Ododa had 10. Charles had two assists to become the only player in WNBA history with at least 8,000 points, 4,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists. The Sun are now a league-worst 4-21.

Tuesday, July 29

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Qualifying round (single elimination)

Game 1: No. 9 Canton at No. 8 Amenia NY, 7 p.m.

Game 2: No. 10 Torrington vs. No. 7 Valley Ducks at Fuessenich Park, 8 p.m.

Game 3: No. 11 Winsted vs. No. 6 Valley Kraken at Fuessenich Park, 5:45 p.m.

Game 4: No. 12 Naugatuck vs. No. 5 CT Sliders at Municipal Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NECBL: Ocean State at Bristol, 6:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Reading at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 30

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NECBL: Bristol at North Adams, 6:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Reading at Hartford, 7 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

New Mexico United at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 31

PRO BASEBALL

Reading at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Friday, August 1

PRO BASKETBALL

New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Reading at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 2

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

First round (best-of-3)

Game 1 winner at No. 1 Bethlehem

Game 2 winner at No. 2 Tri-Town

Game 3 winner at No. 3 Burlington

Game 4 winner at No. 4 Wolcott

PRO BASEBALL

Reading at Hartford, 6 p.m.

Sunday, August 3

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

First round (best-of-3)

Bethlehem at game 1 winner

Tri-Town at game 2 winner

Burlington at game 3 winner

Wolcott at game 4 winner

PRO BASKETBALL

New York at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Reading at Hartford, 1 p.m.

