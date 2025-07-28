Weekly scoreboard: July 28-Aug. 3, 2025

Monday, July 28
AMERICAN LEGION
Connecticut State Tournament (19U)
Simsbury 11, Enfield 4, Enfield eliminated
West Hartford 4, RCP 3, RCP eliminated
Waterford 4, South Windsor 3
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League playoffs
Danbury 11, Waterbury 3, Waterbury eliminated
Silk City 4, West Haven 3
PRO BASKETBALL
Seattle 101, Connecticut 85
AMERICAN LEGION
Simsbury 11, Enfield 4
At Middletown
Simsbury (12-12) 004 005 2 -11-15-1
Enfield (15-10) 001 200 1 — 4-5-3
Noah Craft, Colby Wilheim (5) and Jacob Croteau; Catania, Miller (3), Senn (6), Lajoie (7) and Dumeny; WP: Craft; LP: Catania; Save: Wilhelm (S); 2B: Colby Wilheim (S); 3B: Wilheim (S), Max Williams (S); NOTE: Simsbury remains alive and will face South Windsor for the second time in three days. Max Williams (S) 3-4, 3 runs scored, Colby Wilhelm (S) 3-5, 3 runs scored, 1 RBI, double and triple; Patrick Matyczyk (S) 3-4, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI; Colby Denalski (S) 2-2, 1 RBI; Craft (S) 4 IP, 2 hits allowed, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts; C Miller (Enf) 2-3, RBI
PRO BASKETBALL
Seattle 101, Connecticut 85
At Uncasville
Seattle’s Nneka Ogwumike had a game-high 26 points and three assists while Storm teammate Skylar Diggins had the first triple double of her career (11 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists) as the Seattle Storm rolled to a 101-85 win over Connecticut Monday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Seattle (16-11) shot 60.9 percent from the floor and had 30 assists, the most by a Sun opponent this year. Bria Hartley had 17 points for Connecticut – her fifth straight game in double figures. Tina Charles and Jacy Sheldon each had 11 points while Olivia Nelson Ododa had 10. Charles had two assists to become the only player in WNBA history with at least 8,000 points, 4,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists. The Sun are now a league-worst 4-21.
Tuesday, July 29
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Qualifying round (single elimination)
Game 1: No. 9 Canton at No. 8 Amenia NY, 7 p.m.
Game 2: No. 10 Torrington vs. No. 7 Valley Ducks at Fuessenich Park, 8 p.m.
Game 3: No. 11 Winsted vs. No. 6 Valley Kraken at Fuessenich Park, 5:45 p.m.
Game 4: No. 12 Naugatuck vs. No. 5 CT Sliders at Municipal Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NECBL: Ocean State at Bristol, 6:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Reading at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 30
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NECBL: Bristol at North Adams, 6:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Reading at Hartford, 7 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
New Mexico United at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 31
PRO BASEBALL
Reading at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Friday, August 1
PRO BASKETBALL
New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Reading at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Saturday, August 2
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
First round (best-of-3)
Game 1 winner at No. 1 Bethlehem
Game 2 winner at No. 2 Tri-Town
Game 3 winner at No. 3 Burlington
Game 4 winner at No. 4 Wolcott
PRO BASEBALL
Reading at Hartford, 6 p.m.
Sunday, August 3
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
First round (best-of-3)
Bethlehem at game 1 winner
Tri-Town at game 2 winner
Burlington at game 3 winner
Wolcott at game 4 winner
PRO BASKETBALL
New York at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Reading at Hartford, 1 p.m.
