Weekly scoreboard: July 7-13, 2025

Monday, July 7

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Winsted at Wolcott, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

CCBL: Simsbury at Gold Star (Bidwell Field, Groton), 7:30 p.m.

NECBL: Bristol at Vermont, 6:30 p.m.

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Zone 1 standings (As of July 5): West Hartford 8-1, Bristol 6-4, Torrington 4-5, Oakville 3-7, Simsbury 2-6

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

League standings (As of July 6:) Tri-Town 6-1, Wolcott 10-3, Bethlehem 9-3, Valley Kraken 8-3, Burlington 8-4, CT Sliders 6-4, Valley Ducks 7-5, Amenia NY 5-7, Torrington 4-7, Canton 3-8, Winsted 2-7, New Haven 0-8, Naugatuck 0-8

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League (CCBL) standings (As of July 6): Bridgeport 12-2, 38 points; Danbury 9-7-1, 36; Western Massachusetts 7-11-2, 36; Southington 9-5, 32; Meriden 8-7, 31; West Haven 8-5, 29; Gold Star 8-5, 29; Silk City 7-8, 29; Simsbury 6-6-1, 26; Glastonbury 3-12-1, 23; Hamden 3-9-2, 22. Teams earn 3 points for a win, 2 points for a tie and 1 point for a loss.

New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) standings (As of July 5): Northern Division – Keene 18-8, Sanford 11-3, Vermont 10-14, Upper Valley 10-14, North Adams 9-14, North Shore 9-16; Southern Division – Newport 18-7, Bristol 16-10, Martha’s Vineyard 13-10, Mystic 13-13, Pioneer Valley 11-12, Ocean State 11-12, Danbury 8-13

Tuesday, July 8

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Zone 1: Oakville at Simsbury, 7:45 p.m.

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Valley Ducks at Canton, 5:45 p.m.

CT Sliders at Torrington, 7 p.m.

Tri-Town at Amenia NY, 7 p.m.

New Haven at Wolcott, 7 p.m.

Bethlehem at Valley Kracken (New Milford), 6 p.m.

Naugatuck at Winsted, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

CCBL: Simsbury at Western Mass. (Agawam HS), 5:45 p.m.

NECBL: Newport at Bristol, 6:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 9

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Zone 1: Simsbury at Torrington, 6:30 p.m.

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

CT Sliders at Naugatuck, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

CCBL: West Haven at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Seattle at Connecticut, 11 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 10

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Zone 1: Simsbury at Bristol, 5:30 p.m.

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Wolcott at Valley Ducks (Wolcott HS), 5:45 p.m.

Valley Kraken at Tri-Town, 6 p.m.

Canton at CT Sliders (Washington Park), 7:30 p.m.

Bethlehem at Amenia NY, 7 p.m.

New Haven at Naugatuck, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NECBL: Bristol at Pioneer Valley, 6:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Portland, noon.

Friday, July 11

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Torrington at Valley Kraken (New Milford HS),6:15 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

CCBL: Danbury at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.

NECBL: Bristol at Newport, 6:30 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Seattle, 10 p.m. (ION)

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Portland, 6:20 p.m.

Saturday, July 12

AMERICAN LEGION

Zone 1: Simsbury at West Hartford, noon

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

New Haven at Tri-Town, 2:30 p.m.

New Haven at Valley Kraken (New Milford HS), 11 a.m.

Burlington at Winsted, 10 a.m.

Naugatuck at Tri-Town, noon

CT Sliders at Amenia NY, 3 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Section II Major Division (ages 10-12)

District 3 champion vs. District 6 champion, 5 p.m. at Southington North

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NECBL: Martha’s Vineyard at Bristol, 6:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Detroit City FC at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 13

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Wolcott at Naugatuck, 6 p.m.

Torrington at Canton, 4 p.m,

Amenia NY at Burlington, noon

Bethlehem at Valley Ducks (Wolcott HS), 1 p.m.

Winsted at Tri-Town, 11 a.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Section II Major Division (ages 10-12)

District 5 champion vs. winner game 1, 5 p.m. at Southington North

COLLEGE BASEBALL

CCBL: Waterbury at Simsbury, 6 p.m.

NECBL: Mystic at Bristol, 5 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.

