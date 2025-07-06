Connect with us

Results

Weekly scoreboard: July 7-13, 2025

Monday, July 7
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Winsted at Wolcott, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CCBL: Simsbury at Gold Star (Bidwell Field, Groton), 7:30 p.m.
NECBL: Bristol at Vermont, 6:30 p.m.

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Zone 1 standings (As of July 5): West Hartford 8-1, Bristol 6-4, Torrington 4-5, Oakville 3-7, Simsbury 2-6

TRI-STATE BASEBALL
League standings (As of July 6:) Tri-Town 6-1, Wolcott 10-3, Bethlehem 9-3, Valley Kraken 8-3, Burlington 8-4, CT Sliders 6-4, Valley Ducks 7-5, Amenia NY 5-7, Torrington 4-7, Canton 3-8, Winsted 2-7, New Haven 0-8, Naugatuck 0-8

COLLEGE BASEBALL
Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League (CCBL) standings (As of July 6): Bridgeport 12-2, 38 points; Danbury 9-7-1, 36; Western Massachusetts 7-11-2, 36; Southington 9-5, 32; Meriden 8-7, 31; West Haven 8-5, 29; Gold Star 8-5, 29; Silk City 7-8, 29; Simsbury 6-6-1, 26; Glastonbury 3-12-1, 23; Hamden 3-9-2, 22. Teams earn 3 points for a win, 2 points for a tie and 1 point for a loss.

New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) standings (As of July 5): Northern Division – Keene 18-8, Sanford 11-3, Vermont 10-14, Upper Valley 10-14, North Adams 9-14, North Shore 9-16; Southern Division – Newport 18-7, Bristol 16-10, Martha’s Vineyard 13-10, Mystic 13-13, Pioneer Valley 11-12, Ocean State 11-12, Danbury 8-13

Tuesday, July 8
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Zone 1: Oakville at Simsbury, 7:45 p.m.
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Valley Ducks at Canton, 5:45 p.m.
CT Sliders at Torrington, 7 p.m.
Tri-Town at Amenia NY, 7 p.m.
New Haven at Wolcott, 7 p.m.
Bethlehem at Valley Kracken (New Milford), 6 p.m.
Naugatuck at Winsted, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CCBL: Simsbury at Western Mass. (Agawam HS), 5:45 p.m.
NECBL: Newport at Bristol, 6:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 9
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Zone 1: Simsbury at Torrington, 6:30 p.m.
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
CT Sliders at Naugatuck, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CCBL: West Haven at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Seattle at Connecticut, 11 a.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 10
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Zone 1: Simsbury at Bristol, 5:30 p.m.
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Wolcott at Valley Ducks (Wolcott HS), 5:45 p.m.
Valley Kraken at Tri-Town, 6 p.m.
Canton at CT Sliders (Washington Park), 7:30 p.m.
Bethlehem at Amenia NY, 7 p.m.
New Haven at Naugatuck, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NECBL: Bristol at Pioneer Valley, 6:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Portland, noon.

Friday, July 11
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Torrington at Valley Kraken (New Milford HS),6:15 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CCBL: Danbury at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.
NECBL: Bristol at Newport, 6:30 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Seattle, 10 p.m. (ION)
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Portland, 6:20 p.m.

Saturday, July 12
AMERICAN LEGION
Zone 1: Simsbury at West Hartford, noon
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
New Haven at Tri-Town, 2:30 p.m.
New Haven at Valley Kraken (New Milford HS), 11 a.m.
Burlington at Winsted, 10 a.m.
Naugatuck at Tri-Town, noon
CT Sliders at Amenia NY, 3 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Section II Major Division (ages 10-12)
District 3 champion vs. District 6 champion, 5 p.m. at Southington North
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NECBL: Martha’s Vineyard at Bristol, 6:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Detroit City FC at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 13
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Wolcott at Naugatuck, 6 p.m.
Torrington at Canton, 4 p.m,
Amenia NY at Burlington, noon
Bethlehem at Valley Ducks (Wolcott HS), 1 p.m.
Winsted at Tri-Town, 11 a.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Section II Major Division (ages 10-12)
District 5 champion vs. winner game 1, 5 p.m. at Southington North
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CCBL: Waterbury at Simsbury, 6 p.m.
NECBL: Mystic at Bristol, 5 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.

Previous results

Previous Summer 2025 results
June 30-July 6, 2025
June 23-29, 2025
June 16-22, 2025

Previous Spring 2025 results
June 9-15, 2025
June 2-June 8, 2025
May 26-June 1, 2025
May 19-25, 2025
May 12-18, 2025
May 5-11, 2025
April 28-May 4, 2025
April 21-27, 2025 
April 1-20, 2025

Previous Winter 2025 results
Feb. 24-March 9, 2025
Feb. 17-23, 2025
Feb. 10-16, 2025
Feb. 3-9, 2025
Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2025
Jan. 20-26, 2025
Jan. 13-19, 2025
Jan. 6-12, 2025
Dec. 30-Jan. 5, 2025 
Dec. 23-29, 2024
Dec. 15-22, 2024
Dec. 8-14, 2024

Previous Fall 2024 results
Nov. 18-30, 2024
Nov. 4-17, 2024
Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2024
Oct. 21-27, 2024
Oct. 14-20, 2024
Oct. 7-13, 2024
Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2024
Sept. 23-29, 2024
Sept. 16-22, 2024
Sept. 9-15, 2024
Sept. 2-8, 2024

Previous Summer 2024 results
August 19-Sept. 1, 2024
July 29-August 18, 2024
July 15-28, 2024
July 7-14, 2024
July 1-7, 2024
June 24-30, 2024
June 17-23, 2024
June 10-16, 2024

Previous Spring 2024 results
June 3-June 9, 2024
May 28-June 2, 2024
May 20-27, 2024
May 13-19, 2024
May 6-May 12, 2024
April 29-May 5, 2024
April 22-28, 2024
April 15-21, 2024
April 8-14, 2024
March 29-April  7, 2024

 

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Connecticut Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2025 and the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Results