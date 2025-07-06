Weekly scoreboard: July 7-13, 2025

Monday, July 7
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Winsted at Wolcott, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CCBL: Simsbury at Gold Star (Bidwell Field, Groton), 7:30 p.m.
NECBL: Bristol at Vermont, 6:30 p.m.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Zone 1 standings (As of July 5): West Hartford 8-1, Bristol 6-4, Torrington 4-5, Oakville 3-7, Simsbury 2-6
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
League standings (As of July 6:) Tri-Town 6-1, Wolcott 10-3, Bethlehem 9-3, Valley Kraken 8-3, Burlington 8-4, CT Sliders 6-4, Valley Ducks 7-5, Amenia NY 5-7, Torrington 4-7, Canton 3-8, Winsted 2-7, New Haven 0-8, Naugatuck 0-8
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League (CCBL) standings (As of July 6): Bridgeport 12-2, 38 points; Danbury 9-7-1, 36; Western Massachusetts 7-11-2, 36; Southington 9-5, 32; Meriden 8-7, 31; West Haven 8-5, 29; Gold Star 8-5, 29; Silk City 7-8, 29; Simsbury 6-6-1, 26; Glastonbury 3-12-1, 23; Hamden 3-9-2, 22. Teams earn 3 points for a win, 2 points for a tie and 1 point for a loss.
New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) standings (As of July 5): Northern Division – Keene 18-8, Sanford 11-3, Vermont 10-14, Upper Valley 10-14, North Adams 9-14, North Shore 9-16; Southern Division – Newport 18-7, Bristol 16-10, Martha’s Vineyard 13-10, Mystic 13-13, Pioneer Valley 11-12, Ocean State 11-12, Danbury 8-13
Tuesday, July 8
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Zone 1: Oakville at Simsbury, 7:45 p.m.
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Valley Ducks at Canton, 5:45 p.m.
CT Sliders at Torrington, 7 p.m.
Tri-Town at Amenia NY, 7 p.m.
New Haven at Wolcott, 7 p.m.
Bethlehem at Valley Kracken (New Milford), 6 p.m.
Naugatuck at Winsted, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CCBL: Simsbury at Western Mass. (Agawam HS), 5:45 p.m.
NECBL: Newport at Bristol, 6:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 9
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Zone 1: Simsbury at Torrington, 6:30 p.m.
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
CT Sliders at Naugatuck, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CCBL: West Haven at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Seattle at Connecticut, 11 a.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 10
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Zone 1: Simsbury at Bristol, 5:30 p.m.
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Wolcott at Valley Ducks (Wolcott HS), 5:45 p.m.
Valley Kraken at Tri-Town, 6 p.m.
Canton at CT Sliders (Washington Park), 7:30 p.m.
Bethlehem at Amenia NY, 7 p.m.
New Haven at Naugatuck, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NECBL: Bristol at Pioneer Valley, 6:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Portland, noon.
Friday, July 11
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Torrington at Valley Kraken (New Milford HS),6:15 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CCBL: Danbury at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.
NECBL: Bristol at Newport, 6:30 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Seattle, 10 p.m. (ION)
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Portland, 6:20 p.m.
Saturday, July 12
AMERICAN LEGION
Zone 1: Simsbury at West Hartford, noon
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
New Haven at Tri-Town, 2:30 p.m.
New Haven at Valley Kraken (New Milford HS), 11 a.m.
Burlington at Winsted, 10 a.m.
Naugatuck at Tri-Town, noon
CT Sliders at Amenia NY, 3 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Section II Major Division (ages 10-12)
District 3 champion vs. District 6 champion, 5 p.m. at Southington North
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NECBL: Martha’s Vineyard at Bristol, 6:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Detroit City FC at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 13
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Wolcott at Naugatuck, 6 p.m.
Torrington at Canton, 4 p.m,
Amenia NY at Burlington, noon
Bethlehem at Valley Ducks (Wolcott HS), 1 p.m.
Winsted at Tri-Town, 11 a.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Section II Major Division (ages 10-12)
District 5 champion vs. winner game 1, 5 p.m. at Southington North
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CCBL: Waterbury at Simsbury, 6 p.m.
NECBL: Mystic at Bristol, 5 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.
