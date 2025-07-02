Weekly scoreboard: June 30-July 6, 2025

Wednesday, July 2

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Wolcott 6, Amenia 1

CT Sliders at Burlington

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

District 6 Major Division tournament

East Granby/Granby 7, Simsbury 5

Canton 7, Burlington/Harwinton 1, Burlington eliminated

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

Section II Major Division tournament

Seymour 2, East Granby/Granby (D6) 0, East Granby/Granby eliminated

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Bristol 4, Mystic 1

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford 5-0, Binghampton 3 -6

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Wolcott 6, Amenia NY 1

At Wolcott

Amenia (5-7) 000 001 0 — 1-4-7

Wolcott (10-3) 021 201 x — 6-5-3

Highlights: WP Ben Bianchi pitched four shutout innings, allowed 2 hits and struck out 3. Joe Sconziano (W) had a RBI double while Josh Dunne and Bianchi each RBI singles.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Canton 7, Burlington/Harwinton 1

At Avon

Canton (4-2) 204 001 — 7-11-1

Burlington (2-4) 100 000 — 1-4-0

Highlights: With 11 hits, Canton remained alive in the District 6 Major Division tournament with a win over Burlington/Harwinton. Canton faces Simsbury on Thursday for the right to face East Granby/Granby on Saturday in the D6 final.

East Granby/Granby 7, Simsbury 5

At Simsbury

EG/Granby (5-1) 111 004 — 7-8-4

Simsbury (5-1) 201 200 — 5-8-5

Highlights: East Granby/Granby scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning thanks to four hits (three singles and a double), an error and walk to hand Simsbury their first loss of the summer and move into the D6 finals on Saturday. Three Simsbury pitchers combined to strike out 10.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

Seymour 2, East Granby/Granby 0

At Simsbury

Seymour (4-2) 000 200 — 2-1-0

EG/Granby (3-2) 000 000 — 0-2-3

Courtney Barton and Gett Sachdeva; Julia Tetreault, Lucy Carter (5) and Abby Lynch; WP: Barton; LP: Tetreault (1-1); 2B: none; 3B: none; HR: none; Highlights: Seymour scored two unearned runs in the fourth. Seymour P Courtney Barton allowed 2 hits and struck out 15 to advance to the Section II final against Berlin. Emily Leitao and Sasha Saczawa each had singles for East Granby/Granby.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Bristol 4, Mystic 1

At Bristol

Records: Bristol 15-9, Mystic 9-13. Highlights: Canton’s Nathan Lincoln was 1-for-4 with one RBI (8th of the year). He had three assists playing second base.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford 5-0, Binghampton 3 -6

At Hartford

The Yard Goats split a doubleheader with the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Dunkin’ Park. The Yard Goats took game one 5-3, to extend their win streak to five straight games. Nic Kent hit a two-run home run for the Yard Goats, his first of the season. Hartford starter Sean Sullivan pitched six innings, allowing three runs, with seven strikeouts. Sullivan became the first Yard Goats pitcher this season to reach six wins. Yard Goats top prospect Charlie Condon picked up his first career Double-A hit and RBI, coming off Mets LHP Sean Manaea, on a MLB rehab assignment. In game two, the Rumble Ponies won 6-0, and got help from a three-run homer by Jesse Winker, who was on a MLB Rehab assignment.

On Wednesday, the Yard Goats that Dunkin’ Park is the winner in the 2025 Newsweek Fans’ Choice Awards contest for Best Double-A Ballpark of 2025. This is the Yard Goats first award from Newsweek, and it comes during the 10th anniversary celebration in 2025. Dunkin’ Park has previously been recognized by Ballpark Digest as the “Best Double-A Ballpark” multiple times, including in 2017, 2018, 2021, and 2022. It was the first minor league ballpark to win the award three times.

Tuesday, July 1

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Zone 1

Simsbury 10, Torrington 0

West Hartford at Bristol (2), ppd. rain

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Winsted 3, Canton 3, suspended. Tied 3-3 in seventh inning

Amenia at Wolcott, ppd. to Wednesday

Bethlehem 4, Burlington 0 (5)

Torrington vs. New Haven, suspended. New Haven leads 4-2 in third inning

CT Sliders at Naugatuck, ppd., rain

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

Section II Major Division tournament

Game 2: Berlin 9, East Granby/Granby 0

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NECBL: Ocean State 5, Bristol 0

PRO BASEBALL

Binghamton at Hartford, ppd., rain

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Simsbury 10, Torrington 0 (5)

At Simsbury

Torrington (5-6) 000 00 — 0-1-2

Simsbury (2-6) 150 4x – 10-8-0

Josh Bainer, Angel Santana (3) and Justin Dattel; Ryan Marella, Colby Wilheim (5) and Lucas Kleinman; WP: Marella; LP Bainer; 2B: Kyle Anthony (S), Noah Craft (S), Will Parkhouse (T); 3B: Colby Wilheim (S); NOTE: Two Simsbury pitchers allowed one hit and struck out five in five innings work to lead Post 84 to the Zone 1 victory. Colby Wilheim had a triple and one RBI while Kyle Anthony and Noah Craft each had doubles. Craft drove in 2 RBI

TRI-STATE LEAGUE

Winsted 3, Canton 3, suspended

At Canton

Winsted (2-7) 000 201 — 3-3-1

Canton (3-8) 101 010 — 3-5-2

Highlights: Game at Bowdoin Field was suspended in top of the seventh inning due to rain and darkness

Bethlehem 4, Burlington 0 (6)

At Burlington

Bethlehem (9-3) 000 400 — 4-9-1

Burlington (7-4) 000 00x — 0-0-1

Austin Brown, unknown and C Belisle; Taylor Donofrio, D Allacon and unknown; WP: Brown; LP: Donofrio; 2B: Carsten Donovan (B), Jelani Hamer (B), Ryan Ponte (B); 3B: Ponte (B); Highlights: Two Bethlehem pitchers combined for a no-hitter in five innings of work, striking out three and walking none; Ryan Ponte (B) 2-3, 1 run scored, 2 RBI; J Hamer (B) 2-2, RBI, stolen base; Jon Wilson (B) 2-3; Game was called due to rain and darkness

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

Section II Major Division

Berlin 9, East Granby/Granby 0

At Simsbury

EG/Granby (3-1) 000 000 — 0-3-0

Berlin (5-0) 135 00x — 9-8-0

Luciana Carter, Julia Tetreault (3) and Abigail Lynch; Alexis Gorneault, Taylar Dignazio-Drost (4) and Olivia Levandowski; WP: Gorneault; LP: Carter (2-1); 2B: Tetreault (EG); 3B: none; HR: none; Highlights: Two Berlin pitchers limited EG/Granby to three hits and fanned seven. They didn’t allow a walk. Emily Catter (EG) and Heidi Hobson (EG) had singles for East Granby/Granby. Lucy Mals (B) was 2-for-2 with one RBI, Grace Burke (B) was 1-2 with 1 run scored and 2 RBI

Monday, June 30

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Zone 1: Milford 9, Simsbury 5

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

District 6 Major Division tournament

Simsbury 15, Burlington/Harwinton 5

East Granby/Granby 6, Canton 4

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

Section II Major Division tournament

Berlin (D5) 9, Seymour (D3) 2

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Bristol 8, Martha’s Vineyard 1

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

League standings (as of June 29): Tri-Town 6-1, Wolcott 9-3, Bethlehem 8-3, Valley Kraken 8-3, Burlington 7-3, CT Sliders 6-3, Valley Ducks 7-5, Amenia 5-6, Torrington 4-7, Canton 3-8, Winsted 2-7, New Haven 0-8, Naugatuck 0-8

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Zone 1 standings (as of June 29): West Hartford 6-1 zone, 6-1 overall, Bristol 5-4, 6-5, Torrington 4-4, 4-4, Oakville 2-6, 2-6; Simsbury 1-4, 2-5

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

East Granby/Granby 6, Canton 4

At Plymouth

EG/Granby (4-1) 300 003 — 6-11-0

Canton (3-2) 001 102 — 4-4-1

Highlights: East Granby/Granby had 11 hits to snap Canton’s three-game winning streak in game 1 of the double-elimination portion of the District 6 Major Division tournament at Janzer Field.

Simsbury 15, Burlington/Harwinton 5

At Plymouth

Simsbury (5-0) 053 52 — 15-12-3

Burlington (2-3) 300 20 — 5-5-8

Highlights: Simsbury rapped out 12 hits to remain undefeated in the D6 tournament. Three Simsbury pitchers combined to allow five hits and strikeout 7

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NECBL standings (as of June 29): Northern Division – Keene 16-6, Upper Valley 9-10, Vermont 7-12, North Shore 8-14, Sanford 6-11, North Adams 4-12; Southern Division – Newport 14-7, Martha’s Vineyard 12-7, Bristol 13-8, Valley 10-8, Ocean State 10-10, Mystic 9-11, Danbury 7-9

Bristol 8, Martha’s Vineyard 1

At Bristol

Records: Bristol 14-8, Martha’s Vineyard 1. Highlights: Canton’s Nathan Lincoln was 1-for-4 with one run scored. He had two assists and played at second base and in right field.

